Alain Vigneault | Center

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (55) / 5/14/1961
The New York Rangers have reportedly given head coach Alain Vigneault a two-year contract extension.
The report from the New York Post also suggests that Vigneault will be getting a nice bump in pay too. He's currently in the fourth year of a five-year contract he signed back in July 2013, so this new deal will lock him up through 2019-20. Vigneault currently ranks sixth in franchise history for games coached (295) and fourth in wins (175). This is a smart move by the Rangers, as he's shown that he's one of the better coaches in the league. Jan 30 - 11:51 PM
Source: NY Post
