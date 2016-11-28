Alain Vigneault | Center

All Positions

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan racked up two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the New York Rangers. Stepan opened the scoring just 27 seconds into the game, but the Stars responded by scoring four unanswered goals to jump ahead 4-1 in the second period. Stepan also picked up the primary assist on Chris Kreider's power play goal in the third period before adding a goal of his own just over two minutes later. Stepan finished the game with a plus-1 rating and eight shots on goal in 18 minutes of ice time. He now has 12 goals and 36 points in 45 games this season.

2 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad is slated to play between Rick Nash and Pavel Buchnevich on Tuesday in his return to the lineup. He has missed the past 25 games because of a broken fibula. Zibanejad has registered 15 points in 19 games this season, so get him back in your lineup.

3 Kevin Hayes Sidelined

Kevin Hayes will be out of action for two-to-three weeks with a lower-body injury. He was injured in Sunday's game against Detroit after he was involved in a knee-on-knee collision. Hayes is expected to miss at least the next five games as a result of the ailment.

4 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg will get back into the lineup on Thursday night. He was a healthy scratch on Tuesday, but an injury to Jesper Fast will give him an opportunity to play against Toronto.

LW 1 Rick Nash Active

Rick Nash had five shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Nash and Derek Stepan's shot total was a team-high this evening. Nash has just one goal in seven games since returning from a groin injury. He's on pace to score 26 goals in 70 games in 2016-17.

2 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider has been fined $5,000 for hitting Dallas forward Cody Eakin with his helmet during a fight on Tuesday night. That is the maximum fine allowable under the CBA. Kreider went after Eakin for a hit on Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist that took place back on Dec. 15. Kreider had a goal, an assist and the fight for a Gordie Howe hat trick in Tuesday's match.

3 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner leads the NHL in even strength goals with 20. Grabner scored shorthanded against the Leafs Thursday for his first non-even strength goal and has 21 on the season. Grabner played for Toronto last season and coach Mike Babcock praised the winger who only scored nine times for him. "He was on his way," Babcock said. "He had so many chances. He was snakebitten, but he got his confidence back. Grabs was a guy we really liked here. He did a real good job for us. We would’ve loved to have kept him, but we felt with the wingers we had coming, one of these young kids wouldn’t have got any ice time." He certainly has benefited the Rangers this season. Grabner is a must start, even if he sees little, if any, power play time.

4 Matt Puempel Active

Matt Puempel is expected to be back in the lineup on Monday night. He was scratched Sunday after he received clearance to return from a concussion. Puempel will serve as an injury replacement for Kevin Hayes.

5 Jimmy Vesey Active

It's been a tale of two streaks for rookie Jimmy Vesey through the first four months of his career. Over the first 24 games of his career in October and November, Vesey posted an impressive eight goals and 14 points. But that's about where statistical praise ends for him. Over his last 24 games played in December and January, the rookie has three goals and five points which includes no points over his last 10 games. The 23-year-old is certainly talented enough to turn things around but we'd wait for a good week before turning to him for supplementary support.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello popped in his ninth goal of the season to help the New York Rangers edge the visiting Los Angeles Kings 3-2 Monday night. Zuccarello's goal came at 6:40 of the third period. It lifted the Rangers into a 3-1 lead. Brandon Pirri scored an unassisted goal to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 11:31 of the first period. It was his eighth goal of the season. Matt Puempei made it 2-0 at 13:28 of the second period.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller is on a three-game point streak. Miller has been red hot lately, recording at least a point in 10 of his last 11 contests. He has 16 goals and 35 points in 48 contests in 2016-17.

3 Jesper Fast Sidelined

Jesper Fast (upper body) isn't expected to play until after the All-Star break. He is projected to miss seven-to-10 days with an upper-body injury. Fast was hurt in Tuesday's game against Dallas.

4 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich scored a goal and registered two assists in the Rangers' 7-6 loss to Dallas on Tuesday. Buchnevich has picked up at least one point in his last seven appearances, which is made all the more impressive by the fact that his NHL career is still just 13 contests old. He's averaging a point-per-game so far with five goals and eight assists.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

A win is a win is a win, and so is a million dollar check. The Rangers' captain Ryan McDonagh was the only Metropolitan player not to get on the score sheet during their two victories. But as he goes home with a share of the million dollar prize and a lifetime of memories, hopefully he won't be haunted too much by his lack of scoring during Sunday's 4-3 All-Star championship victory over the Pacific.

2 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi has 123 blocked shots through 45 games this season. That's good for fourth place in that category, behind only Erik Karlsson, Calvin de Haan, and Kris Russell. Girardi has never been a major contributor in many of the popular fantasy categories, but one thing he has done fairly consistently throughout his career is get in front of shots. In fact you'd have to go all the way back to 2008-09 to find the last season where Girardi didn't finish in the top-10 in blocks.

3 Kevin Klein Active

Kevin Klein is still searching for his first goal of the 2016-17 campaign. Klein does have 11 assists in 45 games, but his lack of goals is in steep contrast to his recent campaigns. He had nine goals in each of the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns, but he only fired 76 and 69 shots on goal respectively, so he was relying on high shooting percentages. So far he's taken 39 SOG this season, so he's still firing the puck at a fairly similar rate, but he isn't enjoying the same kind of luck. He's also averaging 17:40 minutes a game, down from 20:23 minutes last season.

4 Marc Staal Sidelined

There has yet to be an update on the status of Marc Staal who has been going through concussion protocol. Staal has missed the last four games but he has been working out at the Rangers practice facility. He has only three goals and six points in 40 games so his absence from the Rangers lineup should not be affecting your fantasy team.

5 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden scored the only marker for the Rangers in their 4-1 loss to Buffalo. Holden's goal cut Buffalo's lead to 3-1 at the 15:55 mark of the second period. J.T. Miller and Oscar Lindberg picked up the helpers on the Rangers' only goal. Holden has scored four goals in his last four games. He's up to eight goals and 21 points in 40 games this season.

6 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening had a goal and an assist in the Rangers 5-4 win over Columbus Saturday. It was his first goal of the season. The defenseman has five points in only 11 games as he has been a healthy scratch on numerous occasions this season.

7 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer has been dealt to the New York Rangers. He cleared waivers on Monday, but stayed with the Panthers until he was moved, along with a conditional seventh-round pick, in exchange for Dylan McIlrath. Kampfer has 23 points in 134 career NHL appearances.

8 Brady Skjei Active

Thanks to the helper he picked up in Sunday's 1-0 overtime win over the Red Wings, rookie Brady Skjei has reached another milestone. Make it 18 helpers and 20 points for him through 46 games this season. Skjei has quietly put together a remarkably solid rookie campaign.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist allowed two goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Lundqvist kept the Flyers off the board through 40 minutes, but they managed to get two pucks by him in the third period. The loss puts an end to King Henrik's three-game winning streak. He's still given up two goals or less in four consecutive games. Lundqvist has a 21-13-1 record with a 2.73 goals-against-average and a .907 save percentage.