Player Page

Roster

Seth Jones | Defenseman | #3

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/3/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 210
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (4) / NAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Seth Jones scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the New York Rangers.
Jones' goal tied the game at one with less than one minute remaining in the second frame. He then picked up the primary assist on Artemi Panarin's third period goal. Jones finished the game with a plus-1 rating, one shot on goal and blocked shot in 24:33 of ice time. He has one goal and two assists in four games this season. Jones will have strong fantasy value in most standard fantasy leagues. Oct 13 - 9:42 PM
More Seth Jones Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3011-20000007.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013NAS7761925-232427002100.060
2014NAS828192732029100123.065
2015CLM8132831-1422112010157.019
2016CLM7512304262416003152.079
Seth Jones's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Seth Jones's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Seth Jones's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Seth Jones's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 10@ CAR1000-10000002.000
Oct 7@ CHI1000-20000003.000
Oct 6NYI101110000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alexander Wennberg
2Nick Foligno
3Brandon Dubinsky
4Lukas Sedlak
5Sam Vigneault
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Boone Jenner
3Pierre-Luc Dubois
4Matt Calvert
5Markus Hannikainen
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Oliver Bjorkstrand
3Sonny Milano
4Josh Anderson
5Zac Dalpe
D1Zach Werenski
2Seth Jones
3Jack Johnson
4David Savard
5Ryan Murray
6Scott Harrington
7Gabriel Carlsson
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Joonas Korpisalo
 

 