C 1 Alexander Wennberg Active

Alexander Wennberg earned two helpers in Friday's 5-0 win over the Islanders to begin the 2017-18 season. Wennberg assisted on goals by defensemen Ryan Murray and Zach Werenski in the match. He also had three shots and a plus-2 rating. This should be a big year for the playmaking center, especially if he can up his efforts in the goal department. Wenneberg had 59 points in 80 games last year and he should comfortably surpass the 60-point plateau in 2017-18.

2 Nick Foligno Active

Nick Foligno moved up to the first line during Monday's practice. Foligno is still serving as a center in contrast to his usual position of left wing, but now his linemates are Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson. That's pretty much ideal for Foligno's fantasy value, but we'll have to wait and see if the line sticks. Alexander Wennberg was bumped to the second line in the shakeup.

3 Brandon Dubinsky Active

Brandon Dubinsky played his first preseason game on Saturday and is a go for Friday's opener. The pesky center played well on Saturday. Look for 40-45 points this season and around 100 penalty minutes. Draft him accordingly.

4 Lukas Sedlak Active

Lukas Sedlak will return to the lineup from an oblique injury on Tuesday night. He has been out of action since Mar. 31 with the injury. This will be Sedlak's NHL playoff debut, as Columbus tries to avoid being eliminated in the first round by Pittsburgh. He had 13 points in 62 games with the Blue Jackets during the regular season.

5 Sam Vigneault I.L.

Sam Vigneault (finger) will begin the year as an injured/non-roster player. Vigneault suffered a broken finger during the preseason. He isn't expected to play this month because of the injury and could end up in the AHL once he's healthy.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin scored a goal in Columbus' 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Friday night. Panarin picked up the puck in his own end and skated all the way into New York's zone before ripping a wrist shot by Henrik Lundqvist. The goal was his first as a member of the Blue Jackets. Panarin finished the game with a plus-2 rating and six shots on goal in 18:09 of ice time. He has four points in four games this season.

2 Boone Jenner I.L.

Boone Jenner will not play against the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday as he continues to nurse a back injury. Jenner was placed on the Blue Jackets injured/non-roster list earlier this week with a back injury that's sidelined him since training camp.

3 Pierre-Luc Dubois Active

Pierre-Luc Dubois is slated to start the season on the left wing. The Blue Jackets were trying to make a center out of Dubois after drafting him third overall in 2016 but the responsibilities looked to be a lot for the youngster. Dubois had 21 goals and 55 points in 48 games in the QMJHL last season. Look for at least a nine game trial this season with the Blue Jackets.

4 Matt Calvert Active

Matt Calvert hopes to build off his showing in the 2017 playoffs. Calvert had 10 goals and 15 points in 65 contests in 2016-17 and followed that up with a goal and an assist in four playoff games. "I want to do what I did in the playoffs last year," Calvert said. "I want to play at that level all year long. That’s what I’ve been working on all summer. I want to be a difference-maker." We could see Calvert doing better offensively than his did in the 2016-17 regular season, but not by much. If he ends up with 20-25 points then that wouldn't be surprising.

5 Markus Hannikainen Active

Markus Hainnikainen will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the New York Rangers. It's the first time all season that he'll watch a game from the press box. Hannikainen has no goals and a minus-1 rating in three games this season. Scott Harrington will also watch the game from the press box. Jordan Schroeder is out with a concussion.

RW 1 Cam Atkinson Active

Cam Atkinson notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 preseason loss to Nashville. He scored on a second-period power play from Artemi Panarin and Alexander Wennberg. The trio combined for two goals and four assists in the contest. That bodes well for the start of the regular season because they expected to form Columbus' top line.

2 Oliver Bjorkstrand Active

Oliver Bjorkstrand registered an assist in Columbus' 2-1 overtime win against Carolina Tuesday night. It was Bjorkstrand's second assist in three games this season. The 22-year-old does have a fair amount of offensive upside so he's worth keeping a close eye on.

3 Sonny Milano Active

Sonny Milano scored a pair of goals in Columbus' 2-1 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He opened the scoring midway through the third period before adding the overtime winner. Milano's skill has been on display this season, as he's scored four goals in the first three games of the regular season. Milano, who was the 16th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He's always been an offensive-minded player, and it looks like he's finally ready to have a breakout season in the NHL. Three games doesn't make a season, but Milano should start popping up on your fantasy radar.

4 Josh Anderson Active

Josh Anderson will make his season debut Tuesday versus Carolina. Anderson missed training camp because of a contract holdout and just returned to the team from a conditioning assignment in the minors. He produced 17 goals, 29 points and 89 penalty minutes last year.

5 Zac Dalpe Active

Zac Dalpe will draw into the Blue Jackets' lineup on Friday. Dalpe is re-entering the lineup after spending Tuesday's game in the press box. Look for him to serve on the fourth line. Markus Hannikainen will probably take his spot as a healthy scratch.

D 1 Zach Werenski Active

Zach Werenski seems to be 100 percent at training camp after he suffered facial fractures during Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs. Werenski missed the World Championships as a result of his injury. The Blue Jackets wanted him to work on his one-timers during the off-season and that he did, making him a more dangerous player offensively. He was third in the Calder voting last season behind Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine and at the tender age of 20, the defenseman has a really bright future. He had 47 points last season and expect more of the same this season. He is a must keep in all dynasty drafts.

2 Seth Jones Active

Seth Jones scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the New York Rangers. Jones' goal tied the game at one with less than one minute remaining in the second frame. He then picked up the primary assist on Artemi Panarin's third period goal. Jones finished the game with a plus-1 rating, one shot on goal and blocked shot in 24:33 of ice time. He has one goal and two assists in four games this season. Jones will have strong fantasy value in most standard fantasy leagues.

3 Jack Johnson Active

Jack Johnson is eager to get going this year after Columbus had a short playoff appearance on the heels of a superb regular season. "I want to win. I just finished my 10th year, and my 11th year I want to win," said Johnson. "I hope every guy is taking the summer seriously, training and getting ready because whether you finished first in the regular season or snuck into the playoffs, if you lose in game five of the first round that's just not enough. So I'm definitely chomping at the bit, excited for next season because I'm excited every year." The Blue Jackets defender also stated that the Brandon Saad trade was tough for him because they were close friends, but he is looking forward to having Artemi Panarin as a teammate. Additionally, Johnson liked the stability of having one partner on the back end, David Savard, for the entire campaign.

4 David Savard Active

David Savard picked up the 21st point of his campaign during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils. It was the 16th helper of the season for him. He needs just four more for his third straight season with at least 20 assists.

5 Ryan Murray Active

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella is looking for more out of Ryan Murray this season. "I hope Mur gets sick of hearing me," Tortorella said. "I’d just like him to say, ‘You know what? I’m sick of listening to your (crap). I’m going to show you,’ because he’s listened to a ton of it from me because I know how good he can be. I hope he has an attitude of, ‘I’m tired of you. I’m going to show you.’ I would love that." Murray was taken with the second overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry, but the 24-year-old defenseman hasn't lived up to the early hype. He was limited to two goals and 11 points in 60 contests last season and he's seen his role on the team decline due to the acquisition of Seth Jones and rise of Zach Werenski. Murray's still young enough that a breakout isn't implausible, but we wouldn't bet on it either.

6 Scott Harrington Active

Scott Harrington is expected to be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes. Harrington still hasn't suited up in a game this season. He had one goal and two assists in 22 games last year. Zac Dalpe will also watch the game from the press box. Neither player will have fantasy value going forward.

7 Gabriel Carlsson Active

Gabriel Carlsson learned a lot during the five games he played in the playoffs. Carlsson had suited up in just two games during the regular season, but the Jackets decided to dress him in five games against the Penguins in the playoffs. "It was a lot of different feelings. Not really what I expected when I came over. Everything happened really fast," Carlsson said Saturday. "I just tried to live in the moment and that’s maybe what made me successful as well. (Playoff hockey) was a good experience for me, and hopefully I can start where I finished off last season."

G 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Active

Sergei Bobrovsky allowed one goal on 38 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the New York Rangers. Bobrovsky is now a perfect 3-0-0 this season and he's given up one goal or less in each of those games. He allowed the game's first goal late in the first period, but he shut the door the rest of the way. Bobrovsky now owns an incredible 0.65 goals-against-average and a .981 save percentage this season. He'll continue to be one of the top three fantasy goalies in the league.