All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Derick Brassard Active

Derick Brassard had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Brassard made a beautiful backhand pass to get the puck over to Cody Ceci who buried it to give the Senators the lead in the early portions of the third period. Unfortunately, the struggling Sens couldn't hold on. Brassard now has 22 points in 33 games this season, putting him on pace for a solid bounce back season after picking up only 39 points last season. Bobby Ryan also scored in the loss for the Senators.

2 Matt Duchene Active

Matt Duchene insisted that he is comfortable with the Senators and feels that more points are around the corner for himself and his linemates. Duchene has been skating alongside Mark Stone and Bobby Ryan. "People want to go 'ohhhh they only have this and this' but if you watch every single game, each play, and the end of the night you go holy (crap), how did they not have four goals as a line," he said. "That's been the way it's been. That's why we've stuck together. I mean, there's no other reason for it. If we weren't playing well together, we wouldn't be playing together. I think this is a line that can be effective going forward." Duchene has two goals on 44 shots and five points in 18 games since he was acquired by the Senators.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau snapped a nine-game goalless slump on Thursday night. Pageau also didn't have a point in his previous eight contests. He has recorded three goals and 12 points in 27 contests this campaign.

4 Gabriel Dumont I.L.

Gabriel Dumont (ankle) has been moved to injured reserve. Dumont didn't play Tuesday because of an ankle injury after he was injured on Saturday. He won't be available to return until after the Christmas break as a result.

5 Nate Thompson Active

Nate Thompson has netted two goals in his past two games. Thompson earned a promotion to a line alongside Kyle Turris and Ryan Dzingel Tuesday night against Los Angeles after he scored his first goal with the Senators on Saturday versus Toronto. His marker on Tuesday was scored when Ottawa was killing a penalty.

6 Filip Chlapik Active

Head coach Guy Boucher has confirmed that rookie forward Filip Chlapik will play tonight against the Florida Panthers. Chlapik picked up an assist in his only game of the season back in October. He was sent down to the AHL a couple of days later and responded by picking up 15 points in 27 AHL games. The 20-year-old center has plenty of talent but should be left on your waiver wire.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman chipped in two assists in a 6-4 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday night. Hoffman collected secondary helpers on power-play goals by Erik Karlsson and Derick Brassard in the match. He has four assists and no goals in the last eight games. Hoffman has nine markers and 24 points following 32 contests this year.

2 Zack Smith I.L.

The Ottawa Senators have placed Zack Smith (shoulder) on injured reserve. Smith was injured on Thursday night when he crashed into the boards awkwardly. He's expected to miss at least two weeks of action. Smith has two goals and six assists in 24 games this season.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel potted his ninth goal of the season in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Los Angeles. Dzingel tied the game at 3-3 in the dying seconds of regulation. He has 12 points in 27 matches this season.

4 Nick Paul Active

Nick Paul will be scratched tonight against the Montreal Canadiens for the NHL100 outdoor game. In his place, Alex Burrows will enter the lineup. Paul has zero points in five games this season. Chris Wideman (hamstring) and Mark Borowiecki (concussion) will also miss the game due to their respective injuries.

5 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt has been unusually productive this season and has been rewarded with a spot in the top-six forward group. Pyatt, who has 10 points in 18 games this season, will start alongside Matt Duchene and Bobby Ryan in Sunday night's tilt with the Rangers. He had been playing with Derick Brassard and Mark Stone previously. In 82 games last year, he only had 23 points.

6 Clarke MacArthur I.L.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion told TSN Radio 1200 on Tuesday that he doesn't expect Clarke MacArthur to play this season. MacArthur failed his medical at the start of training camp and he hasn't been talked about since. "He's moved to Florida, if I'm not mistaken," said Dorion. "And after failing that medical... You know what, if he wants to come back next year and try, we'd definitely look at it. Clarke was a big part of our playoff success, but I think health [and] family comes before hockey any day... I couldn't be responsible for allowing him to play after doctors said that he failed his medical." MacArthur was ruled out for 2016-17 because of concussion issues, but he managed to make a surprise return in April. That may not happen again this time, though.

RW 1 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone stretched his point streak to four straight games on Tuesday night. Stone earned a pair of assists in a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. He hasn't found the back of the net since Nov. 29, but he has recorded five helpers during his point spree.

2 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan (finger) will make his return on Wednesday. Ryan didn't play in Saturday's contest due to the injury. He has four goals and 13 points in 25 games this season.

3 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows is expected to be back in the lineup on Saturday. Burrows was scratched on Wednesday against the Rangers. "We just felt we wanted to get young legs," said coach Guy Boucher, who chose to play Nick Paul instead. "Back-to-back, on a road trip. He'll be back in next game for sure. That was just a plan I had in mind at the start of the season." Burrows hasn't earned a point in his past nine contests.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Karlsson opened the scoring just 2:08 into the first period. He then added his second of the night at the 1:08 mark of the second frame to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead. Unfortunately for the Sens, they were unable to hold on for the win. Karlsson finished the night with four shots on goal and three hits in 30:50 of ice time. The 27-year-old has three goals and 22 points in 27 games this season. He had a slow start after coming back from a serious foot injury, but he seems to be rounding into form lately.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf will draw back into the lineup on Wednesday. Phaneuf didn't play on Saturday so that he could be with his wife and newborn child. Congratulations to Phaneuf and his growing family!

3 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci was scoreless with a minus-1 rating in Saturday's loss at Florida, but he was able to post six blocked shots with one hit. Ceci is a physical player, and that's his biggest benefit to fantasy owners in deeper pools. He has just five goals and eight points with a minus-5 rating through 34 games but he has dished out 62 hits with 79 blocked shots to make up for the lack of offense.

4 Mark Borowiecki Sidelined

Mark Borowiecki's return to the lineup from a concussion is not considered to be close even though he has been skating. "We're not talking close. Closer, but I don't see it before mid-January," said coach Guy Boucher. "We might get lucky, but the problem is even if he's ready to practice, he hasn't played in so long. He'll need probably two weeks just getting back his timing. When you've missed so long, you can't just come back and go." Borowiecki has missed the last 15 games.

5 Fredrik Claesson Suspended

The NHL has suspended Fredrik Claesson for two games. Claesson is being punished for his hit to the head of Boston's Noel Acciari during Wednesday's game. Claesson is eligible to return on Jan. 3.

6 Johnny Oduya Active

Johnny Oduya found the back of the net in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Devils. Oduya accepted a nice pass from Erik Karlsson before blasting a shot past Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid. Oduya now has one goal and no assists in eight games this season. He's been a useful addition to the Sens lineup, but he won't carry any fantasy value.

7 Thomas Chabot Active

Thomas Chabot scored a goal in a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. Chabot hasn't had many opportunities to play this season, but he has contributed two goals and seven points in 16 games with the big club in 2017-18.

8 Chris Wideman Sidelined

Chris Wideman (hamstring) will reportedly undergo surgery on Monday and miss the next four-to-six months. In other words, Wideman is likely to miss the remainder of the regular season. He can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the campaign to, so he might have played in his final game as a member of the Ottawa Senators. The 28-year-old blueliner was off to a good start this season too as he had three goals and eight points in 16 games.

9 Ben Harpur Active

Ben Harpur will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday night when the Ottawa Senators visit the Boston Bruins. Harpur has one assist in 14 games so far this season with the Senators. He was loaned to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League during the Christmas break before being recalled early Wednesday morning. The 6'6 defenseman will be the only scratch for Ottawa.

G 1 Craig Anderson Active

Craig Anderson allowed five goals on 23 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. Anderson has now allowed 14 goals in his last three starts for the Senators. His record falls to 9-12-4 with a 3.12 goals-against-average and an .896 save percentage.