Player Page

Roster

Fredrik Claesson | Defenseman | #33

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/24/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (126) / OTT
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The NHL has suspended Fredrik Claesson for two games.
Claesson is being punished for his hit to the head of Boston's Noel Acciari during Wednesday's game. Claesson is eligible to return on Jan. 3. Dec 28 - 6:22 PM
Source: NHL.com
More Fredrik Claesson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
31112-5290000035.029
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015OTT16022-620000015.000
2016OTT333811540001025.120
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 27@ BOS1000-125000000.000
Dec 23@ FLA100000000004.000
Dec 21@ TB1011-20000001.000
Dec 19MIN100000000000.000
Dec 16MON100010000001.000
Dec 13NYR100020000001.000
Dec 12@ BUF100000000003.000
Dec 9@ SJ000000000000.000
Dec 7@ LA000000000000.000
Dec 6@ ANA000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derick Brassard
2Matt Duchene
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Gabriel Dumont
5Nate Thompson
6Filip Chlapik
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Zack Smith
3Ryan Dzingel
4Nick Paul
5Tom Pyatt
6Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Alex Burrows
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Cody Ceci
4Mark Borowiecki
5Fredrik Claesson
6Johnny Oduya
7Thomas Chabot
8Chris Wideman
9Ben Harpur
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
 

 