Jesper Fast | Winger | #19

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/2/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 6 (157) / NYR
Contract: view contract details
Jesper Fast has undergone successful hip surgery that will likely result in him missing part of the 2017-18 campaign.
Fast's operation was a labral repair. He's expected to need five months to recover, which suggests that he won't be available until early November. This also raises questions about his ability to train to his full potential over the summer, which could impact his play even when he is healthy enough to return. Jun 5 - 3:54 PM
Source: Rangers.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
68615216160000156.107
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013NYR11000-52000007.000
2014NYR586814-180100052.115
2015NYR791020309180000375.133
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9PIT000000000000.000
Apr 8@ OTT000000000000.000
Apr 5@ WAS000000000000.000
Apr 2PHI100000000000.000
Mar 31PIT1000-10000000.000
Mar 28@ SJ1101100000011.000
Mar 26@ ANA100000000000.000
Mar 25@ LA100000000001.000
Mar 22NYI1000-10000001.000
Mar 21@ NJ100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Brandon Pirri
5Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
6Tanner Glass
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Brady Skjei
3Kevin Klein
4Dan Girardi
5Brendan Smith
6Marc Staal
7Nick Holden
8Adam Clendening
9Steven Kampfer
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
3Magnus Hellberg
 

 