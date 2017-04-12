Jesper Fast | Winger | #19

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Larry Brooks of the New York Post states that trading Derek Stepan could get the Rangers the defenseman they need. Brooks thinks that Oscar Lindberg could easily transition into a top-two center, taking Stepan's place and that trading Stepan will get the Rangers the blueliner they so desperately need. That remains to be seen but with the expansion draft upcoming, something will need to be done soon.

2 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad will be a restricted free agent this off-season. His two-year, $5.25 million contract is set to expire and this will be his first deal from the New York Rangers following his acquisition from the Ottawa Senators. Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said that the Zibanejad has "the tools and the capabilities to be a high-end centerman in this league," but "he's at that crossroads right now." Zibanejad registered 14 goals and 37 points in 56 games during the 2016-17 campaign. He also earned nine points in 12 playoff contests.

3 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes has two goals and two assists in two appearances with the U.S. at the World Hockey Championship. He found the back of the net two times in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Russia. Brock Nelson had one goal and two assists in the contest, while Dylan Larkin had a marker and a helper. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists in the win. It's been a great tournament for all of them and their efforts helped Team USA secure first place in Group A.

4 Brandon Pirri Active

It appears that there will not be any lineup changes for the Rangers as they take on the Canadiens in Game 5 on Thursday. Brandon Pirri, Matt Puempel, Tanner Glass, Steven Kampfer, Kevin Klein, and Adam Clendening are each expected to remain healthy scratches as the Blueshirts try to take a commanding 3-2 series lead tonight.

5 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg scored a pair of goals in Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. The Rangers got another impressive performance from one of their depth players. Lindberg’s goals, which were both scored in the second period, gave his team 2-0 and 3-0 leads. The Rangers haven’t been very good at home this season, but they’ve now put together back-to-back solid efforts at Madison Square Garden, and that’s allowed them to tie the series at two heading back to Ottawa. Lindberg is up to three goals and four points in 10 games this postseason. Game 5 goes on Saturday afternoon.

LW 1 Rick Nash Active

Rick Nash wants to stick with the New York Rangers. "I plan on being here, I plan on being a Ranger," Nash said. He's entering the final season of his eight-year, $62.4 million deal. He's had ups and downs over the life of that contract, but his last two campaigns have been particularly rough with him failing to reach the 40-point milestone in either of those two seasons. With that in mind he's likely to receive a major pay cut after the 2017-18 campaign unless he has a huge contract year. It's also possible that the Rangers will try to trade him in an effort to shake things up, but given his cap hit that might be difficult. It's also worth noting that he has a limited no-trade clause that would further complicate any efforts to move him.

2 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 elimination loss to the Ottawa Senators in Game 6. The Rangers have officially been eliminated from the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Kreider cut Ottawa's lead to 3-2 just 53 seconds into the third period, but that's as close as the Rangers would come to tying the game. After not scoring in the first-round series against Montreal, Kreider found the back of the net three times in six games against Ottawa. He finishes the postseason with four points and 18 penalty minutes in 12 games.

3 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner recorded an assist in the Rangers' 4-1 win in Game 4 Thursday night. With that Grabner is on a three-game point streak. He has four goals and five points in 10 playoff games.

4 Matt Puempel Active

Matt Puempel will spend Game 1 on Wednesday in the press box. Puempel was used in four of the Rangers' final six regular season contests. He had six goals and nine points in 40 games in 2016-17.

5 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 OT loss to Ottawa Senators in Game 5. The Rangers squandered a couple of leads in this game, as they were up 2-0 in the first period and Vesey's goal put them up 4-3 in the third period (he also picked up the only assist on Nick Holden's first-period goal to put the Rangers up by two). It was his first career playoff goal. Former Rangers Derick Brassard tied the game at four with less than 1:30 remaining in regulation to force overtime. In the extra frame, Kyle Turris gave the Sens the win and the lead in the series. Vesey now has five points in 11 games this postseason. The Rangers are now on the brink of elimination, as they trail the best-of-seven series 3-2. Game 6 will be played at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

6 Tanner Glass Active

Tanner Glass was a minus-three on Saturday. It was not a good afternoon for Glass who was coming off a two assist game against the Senators in Game 4. Glass scored the first goal of the 2017 playoffs and has four points in seven games as he was a healthy scratch for the Rangers in four playoff matches. He may be a healthy scratch again Tuesday in Game 6 after the poor game Saturday.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. This was a huge win for the Rangers, as it allowed them to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the series. Zuccarello opened the scoring at the 5:31 mark of the first period, and he also picked up the only assist on Michael Grabner’s goal less than 10 minutes later. Zuccarello finished the night with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in 18:16 of ice time. The Rangers forward now has four goals and six points in nine games this postseason. Rick Nash and Oscar Lindberg also found the back of the net for the Rangers. Game 4 will be played in New York on Thursday night.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller has only three assists in 11 playoff games. The talented forward has yet to find the back of the net and his lack of offense has to be puzzling to the Rangers after he finished second on the team in points with 56 in the regular season. He should be drafted next season in the middle rounds but you have to be disappointed in his performance if you selected him in a playoff pool.

3 Jesper Fast Sidelined

Jesper Fast has undergone successful hip surgery that will likely result in him missing part of the 2017-18 campaign. Fast's operation was a labral repair. He's expected to need five months to recover, which suggests that he won't be available until early November. This also raises questions about his ability to train to his full potential over the summer, which could impact his play even when he is healthy enough to return.

4 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich will be a healthy scratch in Game 6 against Ottawa on Tuesday night. He hasn't suited up since Game 2 of the this second-round series. Buchnevich has one assist in five games this postseason. Matt Puempel, Brandon Pirri, Adam Clendening, Kevin Klein and Steven Kampfer will also be scratched on Tuesday night. The Rangers need to win if they want to keep their season alive.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh registered an assist in the Rangers' 4-1 win over Ottawa in Game 4 Thursday night. McDonagh has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He's up to a goal and six points in 10 playoff contests. That assist was also his 40th career postseason point in 94 games.

2 Brady Skjei Active

Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei has a bright future. The rookie defenseman had five goals and 39 points and is the future of the Rangers. He will not receive much in the way of Calder Trophy consideration as the class of 2017 was unbelievable but he is a good one. "If you notice the games where we played and were behind or tied, [Skjei] was getting a lot of minutes," Vigneault said. "We consider him one of our offensive defensemen. I think he’s through a real good first year of learning the game and understanding. Next year [he] should be better and more effective and ready for a bigger role and bigger minutes." Don't forget about him next season.

3 Kevin Klein Active

Kevin Klein suited up in just one game during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He played in Game 3 against Montreal during the first round, but sat as a healthy scratch for most of the postseason. Klein is signed for one more season at $2.9 million and could be a trade option for the Rangers during the off-season. He had 14 points and 54 shots in 60 games during the regular season.

4 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi isn't dwelling on the possibility of a buyout as he puts his energy into trying to push the Rangers to a championship. Girardi has seen his role with the Rangers diminish over the past couple seasons, but he was strong in the first round series against Montreal. "I’m not worried about what might happen later or what happened before. I’m only thinking about right now," Girardi said. "I’m just playing every game as hard as I can. I’m not doing any speculating about the future. I’m playing to help the team win. I’m not playing for next year. I’m playing to win the Cup." The Rangers next test will be facing the Ottawa Senators in the second round. That series starts on Thursday.

5 Brendan Smith Active

Brendan Smith's agent, Anton Thun, anticipates speaking to Rangers GM Jeff Gorton "in the next week or so." Smith has expressed an interest in re-signing with the Rangers that Thun echoed, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he's willing to agree to a discounted contract. "He’s looking for a good fit with a good organization, and the Rangers certainly qualify. But to pass up free agency, Brendan’s going to need a contract that reflects market value," Thun said. The Rangers acquired Smith just before the trade deadline in exchange for second- and third-round picks. The blueliner had four assists, a plus-eight rating, and logged 19:41 minutes of ice time per game in 12 playoff games during the Rangers' run.

6 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal returns to action on Sunday against Pittsburgh. The veteran defender has posted three goals and 10 points with 86 hits and 91 blocks in 71 games.

7 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden found the back of the net in Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. After dropping the first two games of the series in Ottawa, the Rangers have managed to tie the series up at two. Holden opened the scoring at 14:04 mark of the opening period and the Rangers never looked back. The Rangers haven’t been very good on home ice throughout the season, but they’ve been remarkably good at Madison Square Garden in Game 3 and 4. Holden has one goal and one assist in nine games this postseason. Oscar Lindberg (twice) and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers. Game 5 will be played in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

8 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening and Steven Kampfer have been scratched for Game 6 against Montreal on Saturday. Unfortunately, neither defender has managed to crack the lineup this postseason thus far. Clendening posted 11 points in 31 games this season, while Kampfer picked up two points in 10 games.

9 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer has inked a two-year, two-way deal with the New York Rangers. Kampfer will come with a $650,000 annual cap hit at the NHL level. He's wrapping up a two-year, $1,225,000 deal that was one-way, which means that he earned the same amount even in the AHL. He had a goal and an assist in 11 games with Florida and the Rangers in 2016-17.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Sidelined

Henrik Lundqvist suffered a knee injury at the World Hockey Championship. Lundqvist and Team Sweden won the gold medal at this year's tournament. Lundqvist confirmed the news to a newspaper in Sweden. He's expected to be on the shelf for anywhere between four and six weeks. That still gives him plenty of time to get healthy before the start of the regular season.

2 Antti Raanta Active

Antti Raanta could be taken in the expansion draft by the Vegas Golden Knights. New York will obviously protect Henrik Lundqvist and Raanta has an affordable cap hit of $1 million for the 2017-18 season. "Of course every goalie in this business wants to be the No. 1 guy," Raanta said. "That's the dream, to one day be the No. 1 guy. So need to work hard in the summer and you never know what happens."