Joakim Nordstrom | Winger | #20

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/25/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 189
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (90) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Joakim Nordstrom scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Nordstrom put an end to overtime by redirecting a Torey Krug pass behind Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal and one hit in 12:04 of ice time. This was the 26-year-old's first game-winning goal of the season. He now has four goals and five points in 21 games this season. Nordstrom will not have any fantasy value going forward. Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins on Friday night. Nov 23 - 10:41 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
20314120000041.073
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013CHI16123-220000026.038
2014CHI38033-540000042.000
2015CAR711014241120010181.123
2016CAR827512-121700102104.067
2017CAR75257-1160000097.021
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 21@ DET1000-10000000.000
Nov 17@ ARI100000000001.000
Nov 16@ DAL100000000005.000
Nov 14@ COL1000-10000000.000
Nov 11VGK1000-10000001.000
Nov 10TOR110110000004.250
Nov 8VAN101120000002.000
Nov 5DAL100000000005.000
Nov 3@ NAS100000000002.000
Oct 30@ CAR100000000002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Sean Kuraly
4Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson
5Chris Wagner
6Colby Cave
LW1Brad Marchand
2Jake DeBrusk
3Joakim Nordstrom
RW1David Pastrnak
2David Backes
3Danton Heinen
4Noel Acciari
5Anders Bjork
6Tanner Pond
D1Torey Krug
2Charlie McAvoy
3Zdeno Chara
4John Moore
5Brandon Carlo
6Kevan Miller
7Steven Kampfer
8Connor Clifton
9Matthew Grzelcyk
10Jeremy Lauzon
11Urho Vaakanainen
G1Tuukka Rask
2Jaroslav Halak
 

 