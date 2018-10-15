Joakim Nordstrom | Winger | #20

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Patrice Bergeron I.L.

Patrice Bergeron suffered a rib and sternoclavicular injury this past Friday. Bergeron will be re-evaluated in about four weeks. This is a significant blow to the Bruins, especially with the plethora of injuries the team has on defense at this time. Bergeron has nine goals and 26 points in 19 games this year.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci is slated to play with David Pastrnak and Anders Bjork on Saturday night. Patrice Bergeron is out due to an upper-body injury so the lineup has undergone some changes. Brad Marchand is projected to play alongside Joakim Nordstrom and Jake DeBrusk.

3 Sean Kuraly Active

Sean Kuraly moved to the fourth line on Monday afternoon against Ottawa. Kuraly struggled on the third line in the first two games of the year. He helped set up a goal by Chris Wagner in the second period for his first point of the season.

4 Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson Active

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Forsbacka Karlsson did well to poke home a loose puck to open the scoring after Jimmy Howard was taken out of his crease after making the initial save. It's goals in back-to-back games for the 22-year-old center, giving him two points in six games this season. He has offensive upside but should not be owned in any fantasy leagues. Chris Wagner also scored in the loss.

5 Chris Wagner Active

Chris Wagner will be a healthy scratch Friday night. Noel Acciari will draw into the lineup in his place. Wagner has a goal and an assist in 17 games this season.

6 Colby Cave Active

Colby Cave has been called up by Boston. Cave has amassed six goals and 18 points in 15 games for Providence of the AHL this campaign. He didn't have a point in three appearances with Boston last year.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't want Brad Marchand sitting in the penalty box for 10-minute stretches. "It affects the whole team if now he's sitting for 10. Now we're using guys in certain situations where he should be out there as a dominant player," said Cassidy. "It's both sides of the coin right now. I'm glad he took it to heart the other day and he's going to have to regroup again (tomorrow in Detroit) with the same sort of approach. Listen, we'd like to see him do that for the rest of his career so we don't have to answer some of these questions, myself included, but that's Marchy. He likes to stir the drink a little, but hopefully some of the (misconducts), or most of them, are behind him now. He's had a few." Marchand leads the league with three misconducts this season, which make up a great deal of his NHL-leading 66 penalty minutes. With Boston's current injury issues, the team needs him on the ice now more than ever.

2 Jake DeBrusk Active

Jake DeBrusk has potted five goals in his last six games. DeBrusk has a pair of two-goal efforts during that span. Coach Bruce Cassidy has liked DeBrusk's play this month and it's not just because of the winger's uptick in production. He feels DeBrusk's play has been more consistent. The 22-year-old has seven points of his 10 points so far during eight games in November

3 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Nordstrom put an end to overtime by redirecting a Torey Krug pass behind Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal and one hit in 12:04 of ice time. This was the 26-year-old's first game-winning goal of the season. He now has four goals and five points in 21 games this season. Nordstrom will not have any fantasy value going forward. Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins on Friday night.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Pastrnak's power-play tally at the 16:43 mark of the first period tied the game at one. He also registered a helper on Jake DeBrusk's goal on the man-advantage early in the second frame. Pastrnak now has a league-leading 17 goals in 18 games this season. He's also accumulated eight assists during that stretch.

2 David Backes Active

David Backes will move back to the wing after playing at center against the Canucks on Thursday. Backes will skate on the right side of Forsbacka Karlsson, who was just recalled from the AHL to center the team's third line. This move shouldn't have any fantasy ramifications.

3 Danton Heinen Active

Danton Heinen scored his second goal in the last three games on Sunday night. Heinen opened the scoring in a 4-1 win over Vegas. He didn't have a goal and only contributed three assists in his first 12 appearances of the year.

4 Noel Acciari Active

Noel Acciari will sit out Wednesday night's contest against the Colorado Avalanche. This will mark his third straight scratch in a pointless 2018-19 season thus far in 15 games. Hes a minus-6 and averaging only 10:52 per game as a depth winger. Jakub Zboril will be the other scratch.

5 Anders Bjork Active

Anders Bjork is likely to see his role increase while Patrice Bergeron is sidelined. Boston will be without Bergeron for at least four weeks, so this is a big opportunity for Bjork. Bjork has averaged just 11:56 so far this season while playing primarily as a third liner, but he saw some time on the first unit Wednesday. He does have offensive upside, so this is worth keeping an eye on.

6 Tanner Pond Active



D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug has two assists in three games since making his season debut last week. Krug picked up his second helper of the season in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over Dallas. Both of his points have come on power plays for the Bruins. Krug also had four shots on goal in Monday's win.

2 Charlie McAvoy I.L.

Charlie McAvoy (concussion) was on the ice Friday morning. McAvoy was wearing a no-contact jersey though, so we can't expect him to return in the immediate future. He had been previously regarded as questionable for the weekend, but it would probably be better to look at next week for his return at the earliest.

3 Zdeno Chara I.L.

Zdeno Chara (MCL injury) has been put on injured reserve. Chara will miss at least four weeks and then he will be re-evaluated at that point. He sustained a left MCL injury last Wednesday against Colorado.

4 John Moore Active

John Moore (lower body) is good to make his return on Friday. Moore is expected to be paired with Torey Krug based on Friday's practice. He was sidelined for three games.

5 Brandon Carlo Sidelined

Brandon Carlo (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Colorado. Coach Bruce Cassidy said that Carlo will not travel with the team. He wasn't able to play on Sunday because of an upper-body injury.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller is looking forward to making his long-awaited return to the lineup. "Very excited," said Miller, who will play on Wednesday night for the first time since Oct. 18 because of a hand injury. "It's been a long four and a half weeks watching the guys play. They've done a good job, and I'm just glad to be back to contribute." He was on the top pairing with Matt Grzelcyk at Tuesday's practice.

7 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer may get a chance to play on Saturday night. Kevan Miller suffered an upper-body injury on a blocked shot during Thursday's overtime loss to Edmonton. Kampfter could make his season debut versus Vancouver as a result.

8 Connor Clifton Active

Connor Clifton made his NHL debut on Friday night following his call-up from the minors. Clifton racked up nine penalty minutes, four hits and one block in 18:53 of ice time in a 1-0 OT loss against Dallas. Boston has a banged up defense corps, so Clifton may get to play again on Saturday night versus Arizona.

9 Matthew Grzelcyk Active

Matthew Grzelcyk felt good in his first game back on Monday night. "It was nice to kind of get acclimated back out there," Grzelcyk said. "I thought we had a really good first period and kind of controlled the play early, so I thought we were also clean in our own end." Boston returned Jeremy Lauzon, who had been filling in while Grezlcyk was injured, to the minors on Tuesday. Grzelcyk has five assists in 12 appearances this campaign.

10 Jeremy Lauzon Active

Jeremy Lauzon has been logging big minutes for the Bruins over the last two games. Lauzon played a career-high 24:52 of ice time against Dallas on Friday and saw 23:29 of action against Arizona on Saturday. He has been paired with Matt Grzelcyk on Boston's injury-depleted defense corps.

11 Urho Vaakanainen I.L.

Urho Vaakanainen (concussion) will meet the team in Detroit for practice ahead of Wednesday's game, but he won't play. Vaakanainen is also considered to be "questionable" for the weekend, per coach Bruce Cassidy. He has been out of action since Oct. 23 due to a concussion.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask allowed three goals on 27 shots in Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings. It was a solid outing for Rask who could really only be faulted on Detroit’s second goal of the night, failing to glove the initial shot that led to Andreas Anthanasiou’s first of the game. It’s back-to-back overtime losses for the 31-year-old Finn, dropping his record to 4-4-2 with a 2.80 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage. There’s no doubt that Jaroslav Halak has been the better of the two goaltenders so far this season, the Bruins are just trying to get Rask going.