C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews continued his hot goal-scoring pace during a 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks in Toronto Monday night. Matthews gave the Leafs a 1-0 lead at 7:27 of the second period with his 15th goal of the season and ninth in his past 11 games. Nazem Kadri also scored for the Leafs, his 11th of the season. Kadri's goal, at 11:42 of the third period, tied the game at 2-2.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri netted two goals in Toronto's 6-0 victory over Colorado Thursday night. Those were Kadri's 12th and 13th goals in 32 contests this season. James van Riemsdyk netted a goal and registered an assist for Toronto. Frederik Gauthier, Auston Matthew, and Connor Brown accounted for the Maple Leafs' other three goals. Mitchell Marner, Nikita Zaitsev, and Jake Gardiner each registered two assists.

3 Tyler Bozak Sidelined

Tyler Bozak (lower body) may not return before the holiday break. He missed Monday's game because of a lower-body injury and didn't practice Tuesday. The Leafs have road games versus Colorado (Thursday) and Arizona (Friday) before the NHL takes a brief break.

4 Frederik Gauthier Active

The Toronto Maple Leafs have summoned Frederik Gauthier. Gauthier has a goal and four points in 16 AHL contests this season. In 2015-16 he recorded an assist in seven games with the Maple Leafs.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk scored in the third period to give the Leafs some breathing room in a 4-1 win over the Bruins on Saturday night. This was his 12th goal of the season, tying him with Auston Matthews, who also scored in the contest, for the top of the goal leaderboard on the team. Van Riemsdyk gets the slight edge, however, with nine assists to Matthews' eight, which makes him the top fantasy value for the team.

2 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman has generated seven points in the past nine games. He opened the scoring in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to San Jose with his fifth goal of the season. Hyman has three goals and four helpers during his hot streak.

3 Leo Komarov Active

Leo Komarov picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over Florida. He has scored three times this season and all of those goals have come in the past four games. Komarov now has seven points in 17 games after a slow start to the year.

4 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo and Frank Corrado will be scratched Saturday night against the Avalanche. After making his long-awaited season debut on Tuesday, Leivo will be scratched again. He skated 12:37 with a shot on goal through 18 combined shifts.

5 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin and Erik Gudbranson dropped their gloves Saturday night to settle a score from November 5th. It was inevitable that Martin and Gudbranson would tussle after the two had harsh words following an incident in a November 5th game in which Martin went after Canucks' rookie defenseman Troy Stecher. For his part, Martin seems to think the subjec is closed and had the following to say about Gudbranson after Saturday night's fight. "I have a lot of respect for him ... He wears his heart on his sleeve. He's a guy I'd have in my corner any day."

6 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul began training camp on the injured reserve list. Lupul underwent sports hernia surgery in February and hasn't played since. "It is with deep regret that I will be unable to attend training camp and start the season with the Leafs due to injury," Lupul said. "I pledge to work hard with a view to return to playing this season. Hockey is the only life I have known. This is an extremely emotional time for me. Accordingly, I will not be making any further comment at this time." Lupul rehabbed over the summer, but has experienced discomfort while skating. The decision for him to start on the injured reserve was made after he went through the team's physical. It's not clear how long he'll be out for.

RW 1 William Nylander Active

William Nylander practiced on the fourth line on Thursday. This move is likely reflective of Nylander's defensive shortcomings on Tuesday. Things like this are going to happen with a young player and we don't expect Nylander to be in the doghouse for long. For now though he's projected to play with Matt Martin and Byron Froese.

2 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner put an end to his 11-game goalless drought Thursday night. He produced the game-tying goal against Arizona late in the second period. The Leafs came up short in the shootout again in a 3-2 loss to the Coyotes. Marner has eight goals and 21 points in 29 games this campaign.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown scored two goals and added two assists in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Florida Panthers. Brown had just three points in 16 games coming into tonight, so this offensive outburst wasn't expected. He opened the scoring at the 5:55 mark of the first period and he gave his team a 2-1 lead less than 10 minutes later. Brown also helped set up goals by Leo Komarov and Jake Gardiner. It was a nice performance from Brown, but don't rush to add him to your fantasy lineup. He can remain on the waiver wire.

4 Nikita Soshnikov Active

Nikita Soshnikov was fine to play on Friday night. He had some groin tightness during Wednesday's practice, but that wasn't a problem by the time the Leafs hosted Philadelphia. Soshnikov had three hits in 10:20 of ice time in Toronto's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

5 Byron Froese Active

Byron Froese has been recalled by Toronto. He will travel with the team on their upcoming two-game road trip. Froese was brought up after Ben Smith was placed on injured reserve.

6 Ben Smith I.L.

Ben Smith underwent surgery on his hand Wednesday. A timetable for his return is unclear at this time. The Maple Leafs also put him on injured reserve Wednesday.

7 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly picked up an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota. He has contributed two helpers in the last two games. Rielly has 13 assists and one goal in 25 contests this campaign. He has been credited with 52 shots on 114 total attempts, so the goals should start coming again soon.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner has been red hot for the Maple Leafs the past two weeks. Gardiner has a five-game points streak and is playing solid hockey for Toronto coach Mike Babcock. Gardiner seems to have found a coach who has confidence in him and his game has grown since Babcock took over. If Gardiner is a FA in your pool, you should consider picking him up.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev picked up an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim. The rookie defender registered his first NHL goal this past Saturday versus Pittsburgh. Zaitsev has 12 points in 31 matches. The 25-year-old has been logging plenty of ice time on Toronto's top pairing with Morgan Rielly.

4 Martin Marincin I.L.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Martin Marincin on injured reserve. The 24-year-old's missed three straight games with a lower-body injury. "Initially, we were told it was nothing," said head coach Mike Babcock. "Now it’s a lot more. It’s unfortunate it happened (but) somebody gets an opportunity because of it." He should be back sometime before February.

5 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick played In Saturday night's 4-1 loss to the Penguins. He had been out of action for eight games due to a lower-body injury but seemed fine against Pittsburgh logging 20:30 of ice time and registering an assist on the only Toronto goal. If you for some reason you need Hunwick, feeel free to activate him.

6 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak will be scratched against the Penguins on Saturday night. With just two points, 10 PIMs, 21 blocks and 42 hits through 11 games it's easy to see why the veteran defender is off tonight. But it stings if you're in a reverse league.

7 Connor Carrick Active

After spending Saturday in the press box, Connor Carrick will return to the blue line on Sunday against Colorado. With just three points 21 hits, 24 PIMs and 27 blocks, and this being only his second game since the end of November, we'd say the young defender has yet to develop much fantasy value.

8 Frank Corrado Active

Frank Corrado will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Ducks. The 23-year-old has played in just one game this season. Tyler Bozak and Ben Smith will both miss the game due to injury.

9 Stephane Robidas I.L.

Stephane Robidas has taken a job as a consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robidas is still under contract to the Maple Leafs as a player, but he's been unable to return to the ice since suffering a significant knee injury last year. Robidas will be doing some work during this weekend's rookie tournament and he'll also keep a close eye on the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and the NCAA.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen stopped all 38 Avalanche shots in a 6-0 victory on Thursday. That was Andersen's first shutout as a member of the Maple Leafs. He got off to a rough start this season, but he's been a strong starter for Toronto for the most part. For example, he's allowed two or fewer goals in five of his last six games. At this point he has a 2.55 GAA and .921 save percentage in 26 contests.