Player Page

Roster

Frederik Andersen | Goalie | #31

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/2/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 230
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (87) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Frederik Andersen stopped all 38 Avalanche shots in a 6-0 victory on Thursday.
That was Andersen's first shutout as a member of the Maple Leafs. He got off to a rough start this season, but he's been a strong starter for Toronto for the most part. For example, he's allowed two or fewer goals in five of his last six games. At this point he has a 2.55 GAA and .921 save percentage in 26 contests. Dec 22 - 11:49 PM
More Frederik Andersen Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2615411286682.65828760.9180
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2013ANA281569205000602.29783723.9230
2014ANA54310635120531232.3814361313.9143
2015ANA432298229073882.301086998.9193
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 19ANA157010033.162825.8930
Dec 17PIT16210001.973433.9710
Dec 15ARI165000021.853028.9330
Dec 13SJ165000021.854240.9520
Dec 11COL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 10@ BOS160100011.003332.9700
Dec 7MIN158010033.102017.8500
Dec 3@ VAN164000021.882422.9170
Nov 30@ CAL0000000.0000.0000
Nov 29@ EDM160100022.003028.9330

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Frederik Gauthier
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Zach Hyman
3Leo Komarov
4Josh Leivo
5Matt Martin
6Joffrey Lupul
RW1William Nylander
2Mitch Marner
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Byron Froese
6Ben Smith
7Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Martin Marincin
5Matt Hunwick
6Roman Polak
7Connor Carrick
8Frank Corrado
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Antoine Bibeau
 

 