Player Page

Roster

Michel Therrien | Center

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (53) / 11/4/1963
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 175
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Montreal has fired head coach Michel Therrien and hired former Boston bench boss Claude Julien to replace him.
Therrien has been the head coach of the Canadiens for the last four-plus seasons. The team currently sits first in the Atlantic Division with a 31-19-8 record, but they have been struggling lately and apparently didn't want to pass up the opportunity to grab a superb coach in Julien. Feb 14 - 4:38 PM
Source: SportsCentre on Twitter
More Michel Therrien Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Tomas Plekanec
3David Desharnais
4Brian Flynn
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Phillip Danault
4Artturi Lehkonen
RW1Alexander Radulov
2Brendan Gallagher
3Paul Byron
4Torrey Mitchell
5Sven Andrighetto
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Nikita Nesterov
7Greg Pateryn
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 