C 1 Alex Galchenyuk Active

Alex Galchenyuk and the Habs were shut out 4-0 by the Bruins on Sunday. The 23-year-old did manage to pick up four penalty minutes in the loss. Galchenyuk now has 12 goals and 29 points in 37 games.

2 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec will play in his 900th career game, each with Montreal, as they take on the Blues on Saturday. The 34-year-old career-long Hab has been a pillar of consistency from season to season over his long career. He's posted 223 goals and 576 points, with seven seasons of 20+ goals with six seasons of 50+ points. His career highs are 29 goals and 70 points. Perhaps though what's most remarkable about him has been his durability. Plekanec has missed more than two games in a season just twice. Lastly, he becomes the 12th ever Canadien to skate in as many as 900 games and will become the sixth-ever to reach 1,000 games if he can hang on just a bit longer.

3 David Desharnais Active

David Desharnais returned to the lineup on Sunday. He played between Alex Galchenyuk and Paul Byron. Desharnais' return from a one-game absence made Brian Flynn a healthy scratch.

4 Brian Flynn Active

Brian Flynn will be scratched against the Oilers on Sunday. Flynn has picked up six goals and 10 points along with 26 blocks in 42 games this season.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Blues Saturday night. The Canadiens captain Pacioretty was productive in the team’s loss Saturday night as he had a piece of both goals in the game. Pacioretty increased his lead as his team’s leading scorer with 28 goals this season—twice the amount of teammate Alexander Radulov’s 14. This was Pacioretty’s second multi-point game in a row. He scored two goals and two assists in Friday night's 5-4 OT win against the Coyotes.

2 Andrew Shaw Active

Andrew Shaw added five more penalty minutes on Sunday. He dropped the gloves with Boston defender Torey Krug in an attempt to get some revenge. Shaw sustained a concussion on a hit from Krug back on Dec. 12 that prevented him from playing in 14 games. He has racked up 95 penalty minutes and has chipped in 19 points in 44 appearances this season.

3 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault contributed two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win in overtime against Arizona. He had the primary helpers on goals by Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov in the match. Danault had picked up three helpers in his previous seven appearances. He has 30 points in 56 games this campaign.

4 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen generated two goals and one assist in Wednesday's 7-4 victory versus Winnipeg. It was the first multi-goal and multi-point effort of Lehkonen's NHL career. The 21-year-old rookie has 14 points in 33 matches, including three goals and two helpers over a three-game point streak.

RW 1 Alexander Radulov Active

Once again, Alexander Radulov posted a pair of points during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals. It's the third time over his last five games Radulov has managed the feat, and the 12th time overall this season he's posted at least two points in a game. Today, Radulov had both a goal and an assist to give him 13 goals and 41 points in 51 games thus far.

2 Brendan Gallagher Active

Brendan Gallagher skated alongside Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw in his return to the lineup on Sunday. He sat out 19 games with a broken hand and his first outing back was his 300th NHL contest. He logged 11:06 of ice time and posted two shots in a 4-0 loss to Boston.

3 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron will play against his former Calgary teammates Tuesday night when the Flames visit the Bell Centre. Byron has done well for himself since he was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens. He has generated personal bests with 13 goals and 28 points after just 47 contests this season. Byron had one goal and one assist in two outings versus Calgary last season after he joined Montreal.

4 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell has produced two goals and two assists in the last three games. The three-game point streak has come with Mitchell on a line between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. He has 11 points in 29 games this campaign.

5 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto and Greg Pateryn against the Flyers on Thursday night. Andrighetto has posted eight points and 21 hits in 20 games so far this season. Through 20 games as well, Pateryn has picked up five points with 32 hits and 38 blocks.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber got his 13th goal of the season Saturday, but he has been quiet on the scoresheet lately. He hasn't picked up a point in seven of the last eight games. Weber has gone very hot and very cold during his first season with Montreal, so he should be able to heat up again soon.

2 Andrei Markov Active

Andrei Markov produced a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win versus Arizona on Thursday. His third goal of the season gave Montreal a 2-0 lead after the first period and his assist on a power-play marker by Max Pacioretty tied the game at 3-3 early in the third. Markov has three points in six games since returning to the lineup from a lower-body injury.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu can become a restricted free agent after the 2016-17 season. "I knew it was a big year for me," Beaulieu said. "I just wanted to go in full steam and not let opportunities pass me. The biggest thing is that now I feel that I got the ball rolling, it's just important to keep it going. Not to get comfortable and not to sit back." He has averaged 20:10 of ice time per game and he has collected 17 points in just 42 contests. The 24-year-old defender picked a fine time to have his best NHL season.

4 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin has formed a physical shutdown pairing with Shea Weber on Montreal's back end. "He's easy to play with," Weber said of Emelin. "He's obviously very good and maybe even a little bit underrated. Obviously, he's known for his big hits, but he's able to make plays and he's smart as well. He's got a good gap and he makes guys go through him." Emelin leads the Canadiens and ranks fourth overall in the NHL with 136 hits. He also has four points and 39 penalty minutes.

5 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry will be back in the lineup Thursday night after recovering from the flu. The illness forced him to sit out Tuesday's game against Buffalo. Petry was back on the ice for practice Wednesday on a pairing with Nathan Beaulieu.

6 Nikita Nesterov Active

Nikita Nesterov will tag in for Greg Pateryn against Boston on Sunday. Nesterov has a point with eight hits in five games with Montreal. Pateryn meanwhile has six points with 35 hits and 40 blocks in 22 games.

7 Greg Pateryn Active

Greg Pateryn will indeed play in Thursday's match with Arizona. In 20 games thus far the rugged defender has picked up five points along with 32 hits and 38 blocks.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price's numbers have come down quite a bit over the last few weeks. Price started the year with a 20-5-4 record, a 2.06 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage in his first 29 games of 2016-17, but the last 14 games have been a bit of disappointment. He has just four wins during that time and a 3.30 goals-against-average and a .894 save percentage. The Canadiens are currently on their five-day break, so it might be beneficial for him to get away from hockey for a bit. He should be able to turn his season around at some point.