Alex Galchenyuk | Center | #27

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/12/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 210
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (3) / MON
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Alex Galchenyuk (knee) will not be available on Saturday.
Galchenyuk hasn't played since Dec. 4, but he is close to returning, according to Canadiens coach Michel Therrien. In the meantime, Nikita Scherbak will make his NHL debut Saturday. Jan 6 - 2:04 PM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
25914239163500245.200
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012MON489182714200100279.114
2013MON65131831-122637002110.118
2014MON8020264683939001163.123
2015MON82302656-82097004201.149
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 4@ DAL000000000000.000
Jan 3@ NAS000000000000.000
Dec 31@ PIT000000000000.000
Dec 29@ FLA000000000000.000
Dec 28@ TB000000000000.000
Dec 23@ CLM000000000000.000
Dec 22MIN000000000000.000
Dec 20ANA000000000000.000
Dec 17@ WAS000000000000.000
Dec 16SJ000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Tomas Plekanec
3David Desharnais
4Brian Flynn
5Mike McCarron
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Phillip Danault
4Bobby Farnham
5Artturi Lehkonen
6Daniel Carr
7Chris Terry
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Alexander Radulov
3Torrey Mitchell
4Paul Byron
5Sven Andrighetto
6Nikita Scherbak
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Greg Pateryn
7Mark Barberio
8Ryan Johnston
9Zach Redmond
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 