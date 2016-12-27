Alex Galchenyuk | Center | #27

All Positions

C 1 Alex Galchenyuk Sidelined

Alex Galchenyuk (knee) will not be available on Saturday. Galchenyuk hasn't played since Dec. 4, but he is close to returning, according to Canadiens coach Michel Therrien. In the meantime, Nikita Scherbak will make his NHL debut Saturday.

2 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec scored for just the third time in 2016-17 Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. He got the game-winning goal on the power play. It was Montreal's second goal on the man advantage in 23 opportunities over the past seven games.

3 David Desharnais I.L.

David Desharnais (knee) skated for the first time Tuesday since he was injured. He was on the ice back at Montreal's practice facility with the team on the road. Desharnais hasn't played since Dec. 6 because of a knee injury.

4 Brian Flynn Active

After a nine game absence with an upper-body injury, Brian Flynn will return to Montreal's lineup Friday night in San Jose. Flynn is slated to skate to the right of Phillip Danault and Torrey Mitchell on the fourth line. In 76 games over the last two season with the Habs, the veteran forward has just 12 points.

5 Mike McCarron Active

Michael McCarron will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Boston Bruins. McCarron was called up from the minors late last week, but he still hasn't suited up in a game during this call up. The 21-year-old scored a goal and an assist in 20 games with the Canadiens last season. Mark Barberio will also watch the game from the press box.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty scored two goals in Wednesday's 4-3 OT win over the Dallas Stars. Pacioretty's power play goal in the third period gave his team a 3-2 lead and his second goal was the game-winner in overtime. It's the second time in two nights that he ends the game in the extra frame. After a slow start, Pacioretty is now up to 18 goals and 33 points in 39 games this season. He's a must-start in all fantasy formats right now.

2 Andrew Shaw I.L.

Andrew Shaw isn't traveling with the Canadiens to Nashville. Shaw will miss Tuesday's game for sure, but he's probably not going to join the team for Wednesday's contest in Dallas either. He last played on Dec. 12.

3 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault earned a pair of assists in a 4-3 overtime win versus Dallas on Wednesday night. He has had some good performances since he was moved up to Montreal's top line, but his inconsistency makes him a fringe option at best. Danault has seven goals and 18 points in 39 games this year.

4 Bobby Farnham Active

The Canadiens recalled Bobby Farnham from AHL St. John's on Sunday. The 27-year-old has posted four goals and nine points with 58 PIMs in 31 games with the IceCaps. He last played in the NHL with the Devils last season, posting eight goals and 10 points with 92 PIMs in 50 games.

5 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota. He scored his seventh goal of the season to extend his point streak to three games. Lehkonen has two goals and one assist during that time. He has nine points in 24 contests.

6 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr will be a healthy scratch against the Sharks on Friday. Through the first 34 games of his NHL career, Carr has posted just seven goals and 11 points. Which includes two points in 11 games this season. It doesn't seem as though he's found his way with the big boys just yet.

7 Chris Terry Active

Habs Winger Chris Terry is going to sit out Wednesday's games against the Dallas Stars. Replacing him in the lineup will be Bobby Farnham and joining him in the press box will be Zach Redmond. Terry seemed productive earning four points (2-2-4) in 13 games, with three coming over the last seven games, averaging a paltry 9:43 per game.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher I.L.

Brendan Gallagher's upper-body injury is a fracture in his right hand that needs surgery. Gallagher will be out for at least eight weeks as a result. He has six goals and 18 points in 39 contests in 2016-17. Unfortunately this is the second season in a row where he'll be setback due to injury issues. In 2015-16 he was limited to 53 contests due to a broken finger and later a lower-body injury.

2 Alexander Radulov Active

Alexander Radulov assisted on both goals in Montreal's 2-1 overtime win over Nashville. A lot of focus was put on this contest being Shea Weber's first against Nashville, but it was also the first time Radulov faced his former team. Radulov made the most of it by setting up those two goals. He now has eight goals and 28 points in 36 contests this season.

3 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell has produced two goals and two assists in the last three games. The three-game point streak has come with Mitchell on a line between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. He has 11 points in 29 games this campaign.

4 Paul Byron Sidelined

Paul Byron suffered an upper-body injury in Wednesday's game against Dallas. It was a rough night for the Habs, as they lost both Byron and Brendan Gallagher to upper-body ailments. Byron had been having a terrific season, as he already set a career-high with 12 goals. We'll consider him day-to-day for now.

5 Sven Andrighetto Active

The Montreal Canadiens have called up Sven Andrighetto. Andrighetto spent less than a week in the minors. He has two assists in eight games with Montreal in 2015-16.

6 Nikita Scherbak Active

Nikita Scherbak is set to make his NHL debut on Saturday. The Canadiens are missing a lot of forwards right now, with the latest being Brendan Gallagher, who has a fracture in his right hand. Scherbak has 10 goals and 20 points in 27 AHL contests in 2016-17. He was taken with the 26th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber scored in Tuesday's 2-1 OT win over the Nashville Predators. It was Weber's first game in Nashville since the team traded him to the Canadiens over the summer. His former team gave him a nice video tribute for his 11 years of service to the club. On the ice, Weber hurt the Preds, as his goal at the 4:26 mark of the third period tied the game at one before teammate Max Pacioretty scored the winner in overtime. Weber now has 10 goals and 12 assists in 38 games this season. Another former Predator, Alex Radulov, picked up two assists in the win.

2 Andrei Markov I.L.

Andrei Markov (lower body) will not make his return on Saturday. The Canadiens aren't expected to be without Markov's services for much longer though. He has two goals and 21 points in 31 contests this season.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu registered three points in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Dallas. His second goal of the season opened the scoring in the first period and then he added a pair of power-play assists during the third frame. This is Beaulieu's first multi-point effort of the year and it gives him 13 points in 33 games.

4 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin could be facing a suspension after he elbowed Dallas' Antoine Roussel in the head Wednesday night. He was not penalized on the play, but that may not save him from hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety because the video shows direct contact.

5 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Petry cut the Blue Jackets' lead to 2-1 in the third frame, but that's as close as the Canadiens would come to tying the game. The Canadiens defenseman has been red-hot of late. He's picked up eight points in his last seven contests. He's up to eight goals and nine assists in 33 games. Chris Terry and Mark Barberio registered the assists on Montreal's only goal.

6 Greg Pateryn I.L.

Montreal placed Greg Pateryn on I/R with a fractured ankle on Saturday. He's still expected to out until about mid-February. This is just a move to free up some cap space.

7 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio played against Washington Saturday night. He has been in and out of the Habs' lineup this season but drew in at the expense of Zach Redmond Saturday night. Needless to say, Barberio has no fantasy value.

8 Ryan Johnston Active

Ryan Johnston has been brought up by Montreal. The Canadiens don't expect to have Andrei Markov back this week, so Johnston will likely serve as an extra. He has six points and a minus-11 rating in 23 games with AHL St. John's.

9 Zach Redmond Active

The Montreal Canadiens are expected to scratch Zach Redmond tonight against the Predators. Redmond will sit for the 3rd straight game. He has four points in eight games this season after missing the start of the year due to a broken bone in his foot. Joining him as a healthy scratch will be Bobby Farnham.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price stopped 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Nashville Predators. Price gave up the game's first goal to in the second period, but it was the only blemish on a solid night. The win puts an end to Price's personal three-game losing streak (0-1-2). He has a 2.02 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage in 2016-17.