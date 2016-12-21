Player Page

Filip Forsberg | Winger | #9

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/13/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (11) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Filip Forsberg scored a goal and an assist in Nashville's 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Forsberg's goal gave the Predators a 2-0 lead in the second period before he set up Colin Wilson's marker in the final frame. The Preds forward got off to a rough start this season, but he's turned it on of late. Forsberg's scored five goals in his last six games and he's amassed six points during that span. The 22-year-old is up to eight goals and 15 assists in 36 games this season. Dec 30 - 10:54 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3571421-7121300094.074
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012NAS5011-500000014.000
2013NAS13145-841300020.050
2014NAS822637631524613006237.110
2015NAS82333164147815103247.134
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 29CHI110100000004.250
Dec 27MIN110100000004.250
Dec 22LA100000000001.000
Dec 20@ NJ110100100002.500
Dec 19@ PHI110110000005.200
Dec 17NYR1000-12000003.000
Dec 15MIN1000-20000004.000
Dec 13STL110110000006.167
Dec 10@ ARI1000-10000004.000
Dec 8@ DAL1000-10000005.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Ribeiro
3Mike Fisher
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Colton Sissons
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Reid Boucher
4Miikka Salomaki
5Austin Watson
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3Craig Smith
4Viktor Arvidsson
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Petter Granberg
8Adam Pardy
9Yannick Weber
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 