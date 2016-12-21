Filip Forsberg | Winger | #9

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen collected his second two-point game over his last four during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks. The skilled center now has a goal and five points during the span as well. For the season he has seven goals and 26 points in 35 games.

2 Mike Ribeiro Active

Mike Ribeiro earned his 15th assist of the season Thursday night. He had the primary helper on a goal by Calle Jarnkrok in the third period of a 5-2 loss to Dallas. Ribeiro has amassed 11 points in the last 11 games to take over the team lead in scoring.

3 Mike Fisher Active

Captain Mike Fisher scored his fifth goal of December during Thursday's 3-2 loss to Chicago. Fisher five goals and six points during the month. The tally was his 10th of the season, it also came on the power play which was his fifth as well. With 19 points in 31 games thus far, the veteran is a nice depth option for sure.

4 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok has produced three points in the last four games. He scored his second goal in the past three matches Thursday night versus Dallas. Jarnkrok has picked up just seven points in 26 games this season after he showed some promise in 2015-16.

5 Colton Sissons Active

The Nashville Predators have scratched Colton Sissons on Thursday. Sissons is being held out of his second consecutive game. He has two goals and three points in 25 contests.

LW 1 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson earned a pair of helpers Tuesday in a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues. He has compiled five points in the last six games. Wilson has five goals and 14 points in 14 points after 27 appearances.

2 Kevin Fiala Active

Kevin Fiala has been more confident during his latest NHL stint with the Predators and that is a trend that he hopes will continue. "It's the National Hockey League," he said. "It's hard to do something up here. When I went back down, I realized again I can do something. ... I got confidence back. When I came up, I told myself, 'It's a different league, I know, but try to do the same thing as down there.' For now, it worked. Hopefully, (it'll) continue." Fiala has recorded three goals and one assist in seven games since his return from the minors.

3 Reid Boucher Active

Reid Boucher will play in Tuesday's game against Minnesota. Boucher's been scratched in nine straight games and 13 of his last 14. This will be just his second game since being claimed on waivers by Nashville earlier this year. He has no fantasy value. He's expected to skate on the fourth line with Calle Jarnkork and Craig Smith.

4 Miikka Salomaki Sidelined

Miikka Salomaki is back on the sidelines with a lower-body injury. GM David Poile described the ailment as long term. Salomaki played in the first two games of the season for Nashville, but he hasn't been in the lineup since then. He was out with an upper-body injury until he was given a conditioning stint in the minors in late November. Perhaps he was injured during his AHL assignment.

5 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson scored one goal, one assist, and was engaged in a fight Tuesday night as the Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3. Watson’s assist came on the first goal of the night at the 14:52 minute mark of the first period. He scored his first goal of the season at 2:42 in the third, and his fighting penalty came at 3:30 in the second to give him the Gordie Howe hat trick. Watson has only three points on the year, so he has not been particularly fantasy relevant. Frederick Gaudreau earned his first career point on an assist for Watson’s goal.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg scored a goal and an assist in Nashville's 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues. Forsberg's goal gave the Predators a 2-0 lead in the second period before he set up Colin Wilson's marker in the final frame. The Preds forward got off to a rough start this season, but he's turned it on of late. Forsberg's scored five goals in his last six games and he's amassed six points during that span. The 22-year-old is up to eight goals and 15 assists in 36 games this season.

2 James Neal Active

Get James Neal back in your lineup, because he'll be in Nashville's tonight as it turns out. Neal has posted 14 goals and 20 points in 31 games this season, which includes two goals in three games against the Blues whom he plays tonight.

3 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith put an end to an eight-game goalless drought Wednesday night. He recorded his sixth goal of the season in a 5-2 win over Dallas. Smith has picked up three points in his last four appearances.

4 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson dished out three assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win versus New Jersey. He helped set up James Neal twice in the match and added another helper on a power-play goal by Ryan Johansen. Arvidsson is having a great year in 2016-17 with nine goals and 23 points through 32 games.

D 1 P.K. Subban Sidelined

P.K. Subban (upper body) won't play Friday, but he has not been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Montreal yet. He sat for a sixth straight game Thursday because of an upper-body injury. Subban may miss out on his first opportunity to play versus his former team since he was traded to Nashville for Shea Weber.

2 Roman Josi Active

Roman Josi finished with a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Kings. The Predators outshot the Kings 28 to 25 tonight, but they were unable to get a puck passed Los Angeles' Peter Budaj. Josi had two penalty minutes, two shots on goal, five hits and five blocked shots in 25:44 of ice time. In all, six Predators finished with a minus-2 rating tonight.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis tallied his fourth goal of the year in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota. He was making his second appearance since returning to the lineup from an upper-body injury. Ellis has 10 points in 21 matches this year.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm accounted for a goal and an assist Tuesday night. It was his first goal in 32 games this season along with his 10th assist. Ekholm is trying to bounce back from a slow start. He has six points in the last 10 outings after he had five points in his first 22 appearances.

5 Anthony Bitetto I.L.

Anthony Bitetto's upper-body injury is a broken hand. Bitetto is expected to miss the next six weeks as a result. He has an assist in four games with Nashville this season.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin has been the Predators' top producing defenesman over the team's last three games. That's all you really need to know about the Preds' season so far. If Irwin is better than All-Stars Roman Josi and P.K. Subban then you have problems. Over that span Irwin has scored three goals and picked up four points. The rest of the Nashville defensemen combined have four points in the last four contests.

7 Petter Granberg Active

Petter Granberg will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Granberg dressed for Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers, as he was replacing an injured P.K. Subban. Tonight, Adam Pardy will fill in for Subban. Reid Boucher will also watch the game from the press box.

8 Adam Pardy Active

Adam Pardy and Redi Boucher will be scratched against the Blues on Friday. Unfortunately neither player has made much of an impact on the stat sheet since joining Nashville. Combined they've played just seven games, which indicates neither has managed to create a role for themselves.

9 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber will make his Predators debut Saturday night against Chicago. Weber is tagging in for the injured Anthony Bitetto. Weber has shown the ability to score from the point, having posted 11 goals for Vancouver two seasons ago. But we'd let him prove himself first before jumping on the Weber-train.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne and the Predators let one slip away during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks. Rinne stopped 20 of 23 shots, including eight of 10 on special teams. He's also allowed at least three goals in four of his last five starts. For the season the veteran netminder has posted a 13-10-5 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.53 GAA.