Teuvo Teravainen | Winger | #86

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/11/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 178
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (18) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Teuvo Tervainen scored a hat trick in Monday's 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars.
Not bad for a guy who had just one goal in his last 11 games. The Hurricanes forward also helped set up Sebastian Aho's first-period goal. Teravainen then went on a scoring rampage in the third period, as he scored the goals that allowed Carolina to go up 2-1, 3-1 and 4-1. He finished the night with four points, a plus-3 rating, three shots on goal and a blocked shot in 17:13 of ice time. Teravainen has six goals and 13 points in 16 games this season. Nov 13 - 10:10 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
15369201000027.111
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013CHI300000000004.000
2014CHI34459420100166.061
2015CHI78132235-22027013136.096
2016CAR81152742-616510002169.089
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 11CHI1000-10000001.000
Nov 10@ CLM102220000000.000
Nov 7FLA100000000001.000
Nov 4@ ARI100010000003.000
Nov 2@ COL1011-10000002.000
Oct 29ANA101110000001.000
Oct 27STL100000000000.000
Oct 26@ TOR1123200000011.000
Oct 24TB1000-20000000.000
Oct 21@ DAL100000000004.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Victor Rask
2Jordan Staal
3Derek Ryan
4Marcus Kruger
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Sebastian Aho
3Joakim Nordstrom
4Phil Di Giuseppe
5Brock McGinn
RW1Elias Lindholm
2Justin Williams
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Lee Stempniak
5Josh Jooris
D1Justin Faulk
2Jaccob Slavin
3Brett Pesce
4Noah Hanifin
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Haydn Fleury
7Klas Dahlbeck
G1Scott Darling
2Cam Ward
 

 