C 1 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask couldn't build off his strong start to the 2016-17 campaign. Rask had eight goals and 15 points in his first 17 games in 2016-17. "After that I wasn’t playing very well," Rask said. "I don’t know why but I have to do a better job of that." He scored eight goals and 30 points in the other 65 contests. He's still just 24 years old so there's room for him to grow and become a more consistent player. Keep his upside in mind when evaluating him for 2017-18.

2 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal scored a pair of goals in Friday's 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Hurricanes went into the first intermission trailing 1-0, but Staal's goals in the second and third frame gave them a 2-1 lead. Staal finished the game with a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal in 18:15 of ice time. The 'Canes forward now has six goals on the season, and four of them have come in the last five games. Staal is up to nine points in 14 games this season. He'll only have fantasy value in deeper standard leagues. Teammate Teuvo Teravainen assisted on both of Staal's goals.

3 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan scored two goals and registered an assist in Carolina's 3-2 overtime victory against Buffalo. Ryan is coming off his first full NHL campaign where he scored 11 goals and 29 points in 67 contests. He's already 30-years-old, but thanks to that solid campaign he earned a one-year, $1.425 million contract for 2017-18. Josh Jooris netted a shorthanded goal for Carolina. Seth Griffith and Jake McCabe accounted for Buffalo's markers.

4 Marcus Kruger Active

Hurricanes GM Ron Francis cited Marcus Kruger's leadership as one of the main things the veteran forward brings to the table. Carolina hasn't had a captain since Eric Staal was dealt in 2016, but the Hurricanes have added some potential leaders this summer in Kruger and Justin Williams. The fact that both of them have plenty of playoff experience is also an asset for a franchise that hasn't been to the postseason since 2009.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner scored his eighth of the season Saturday in a losing cause. Skinner snapped a four game goalless streak and has 10 points in 15 games. The talented winger is a sniper, setting a personal best last season with 37 goals. He has hit the 30 goal mark three times in his seven year career and seems poised to do so this season as well.

2 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho remains upbeat despite his lack of goals this season. Aho had 24 goals in his rookie campaign, but he hasn't found the back of the net through 10 games this season. "I think I’ve played better and better every day, and I think the goals are coming," Aho said. "I just need to stay positive. Just relax my game. Obviously, work hard, but still when I get the chances just relax." Aho's been firing the puck at a similar rate to last season so he should manage to break through sooner rather than later.

3 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. It took a while, but we finally got a goal in this game. Nordstrom broke the scoreless tie at the 10:48 mark of the third period. Viktor Stalberg picked up the assist on Nordstrom's first goal of the year. The 24-year-old has three points in 15 games this season.

4 Phil Di Giuseppe Active

Phil Di Giuseppe will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Dallas Stars. Di Giuseppe, who was just called up from the minors on Sunday, hasn't suited up in a game for the Hurricanes this season. Klas Dahlbeck will also watch the game from the press box. Neither of these players will have fantasy value this season.

5 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn scored a pair of goals in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. McGinn's goals gave the Hurricanes 1-0 and 3-1 leads in the first and second periods, but it wasn't enough to propel his team to victory. He has five goals and nine points in 14 games this season. Jeff Skinner also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes in the loss.

RW 1 Elias Lindholm Active

Elias Lindholm found the back of the net in Carolina's 5-3 win over Edmonton Tuesday night. It was Lindholm's first goal of the 2017-18 campaign. He also has two assists in four contests. He scored 11 goals and a career-high 45 points in 72 contests last season.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams scored a goal and added an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night. Williams' goal was Carolina's third of the evening and was scored in an empty net. He also assisted on Derek Ryan's game-winning goal. The 36-year old now has two goals and 11 points in 13 games so far this season with the Hurricanes. He's scoring a bit above his usual pace but you can expect that to even out as he has been good for just above 40 points for the past four seasons now.

3 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Tervainen scored a hat trick in Monday's 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars. Not bad for a guy who had just one goal in his last 11 games. The Hurricanes forward also helped set up Sebastian Aho's first-period goal. Teravainen then went on a scoring rampage in the third period, as he scored the goals that allowed Carolina to go up 2-1, 3-1 and 4-1. He finished the night with four points, a plus-3 rating, three shots on goal and a blocked shot in 17:13 of ice time. Teravainen has six goals and 13 points in 16 games this season.

4 Lee Stempniak Sidelined

Lee Stempniak has been recalled by the Hurricanes following a one-game conditioning stint with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers. Stempniak has yet to see action this season and suffered an upper-body injury during his first minor-league appearance on Friday against Utica. Consider him day-to-day for now.

5 Josh Jooris Active

Josh Jooris is a healthy scratch versus Anaheim. Jooris is the odd man out with Janne Kuokkanen and Teuvo Tervainen in the lineup. He has two goals and one assist in six outings this season. Klas Dahlbeck will join him in the press box.

D 1 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk is expected to play Monday night even though he left the morning skate early. The reason for his departure was not given. Faulk has struggled offensively this season with one goal and only three points in 15 games.

2 Jaccob Slavin Active

If you are in a hockey pool that values penalty minutes, you might want to stay away from Jaccob Slavin. Slavin, who has yet to register a penalty in nine games this season, has the fewest PIMs amongst players who have averaged more than 23 minutes per game since the 2016-17 campaign. He has had only six minor penalties in 91 games despite playing over a period of hockey each night. You may want to keep that in mind when considering whether to roster Slavin.

3 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce was back in action Friday night against the Blue Jackets. He had missed the last 10 days worth of action with a concussion. Peace logged 23:03 Friday night, took two shots on goal in 25 shifts. He seems safe to activate.

4 Noah Hanifin Active

Noah Hanifin has quietly been producing on the Hurricanes' blueline as of late. In his last three games, Hanifin has registered four assists. If he is still available in your fantasy pool or can be acquired relatively cheaply, we recommend you pursue him.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk (concussion) made his return to the Hurricanes' lineup on Thursday. van Riemsdyk was sidelined for three straight games due to the injury. He was used somewhat sparingly in his return as he posted a minus-one rating in 14:05 minutes of ice time. It wouldn't be surprising to see his ice time creep upwards as the season progresses.

6 Haydn Fleury Active

Haydn Fleury made his NHL debut in Carolina's 2017-18 opener against Minnesota. Fleury logged 14:23 of ice time in a 5-4 shootout win over the Wild. He was credited with one shot, one hit and two blocks in the contest. Fleury was the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

7 Klas Dahlbeck Active

Klas Dahlbeck will be a healthy scratch against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Dahlbeck has yet to record a point in three games this season and he'll sit once more in the press box as a healthy scratch. He'll sit alongside Patrick Brown. Lee Stempniak remains in the minors on a rehab stint.

G 1 Scott Darling Active

Scott Darling turned aside 25 of 26 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars. Darling turned aside all 18 shots he faced at even-strength. The only goal he allowed came from Alexander Radulov, and it was scored while the Hurricanes were shorthanded. Darling now has a 5-3-4 record with a 2.37 goals-against-average and a .911 save percentage this season. He hasn't dropped a game in regulation since Oct. 24 (six games).