Player Page

Roster

Matt Dumba | Defenseman | #24

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/25/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 183
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (7) / MIN
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Matt Dumba won't face the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.
He's dealing with an illness. He's considered day-to-day. Losing Dumba is big for the Wild, as he averages just over 20 minutes per game for them this season. Mar 7 - 7:59 PM
Source: NHL.com
More Matt Dumba Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
597182518493501197.072
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013MIN13112-521100012.083
2014MIN58881613232400286.093
2015MIN8110162613866003152.066
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 5SJ101102000001.000
Mar 2@ CLM100000000001.000
Feb 28@ WPG1000-14000001.000
Feb 27LA1000-10000003.000
Feb 21CHI1000-40000000.000
Feb 18NAS000000000000.000
Feb 16DAL000000000000.000
Feb 14ANA000000000000.000
Feb 12DET000000000000.000
Feb 10TB100000000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Eric Staal
2Mikko Koivu
3Martin Hanzal
4Erik Haula
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
5Ryan Carter
RW1Nino Niederreiter
2Jason Pominville
3Charlie Coyle
4Chris Stewart
5Ryan White
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Matt Dumba
4Jonas Brodin
5Marco Scandella
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Victor Bartley
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 