C 1 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal scored twice on Sunday night to help the Wild beat San Jose 3-1. Held off the scoresheet for three out of his past four games, the veteran returned to form on Sunday to reach 19 goals and 48 points in 63 games this season.

2 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu has reached the 600-point milestone. Koivu reached that career mark in his 820th game. Among Finnish-born players, he's the eighth to reach the 600-point mark after Esa Tikkanen, Teppo Numminen, Olli Jokinen, Saku Koivu, Tomas Sandstrom, Jari Kurri, and Teemu Selanne.

3 Martin Hanzal Active

Martin Hanzal earned his first points with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. He collected two assists in a 6-5 win over Winnipeg. Hanzal has nine points in his last 10 outings.

4 Erik Haula Active

Coach Bruce Boudreau was furious after Thursday's 1-0 loss to Columbus and his rage centered around a goal by Erik Haula that was disallowed in the second period. "The puck wasn't kicked at the net," Boudreau said. "He was trying to kick it up to his skate because it was going five feet wide. And they put it in their own net. So I don't see how in Toronto that they're calling it unless it's a guy they just pulled in off the street that hasn't seen hockey before." According to Rule 49.2, "a goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who kicks a puck that deflects into the net off any player..." However, Haula was told by the official that if the puck went off William Karlsson's stick and not his body then it would have been a goal.

LW 1 Zach Parise Active

Zach Parise scored his 15th goal of the season on Sunday. It marked his first game back after returning from the mumps. Jason Pominville, who was also sidelined with the illness, picked up an assist on Parise's power-play goal.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

The Minnesota Wild could not beat Bobrovsky in a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. The Wild were shutout on the road for the first time since November 5th. The shutout also breaks Granlund's five-game point streak. He's currently in the middle of a breakout season, and is on pace for a career high 79 points. Bruce Boudreau is getting the most of the former 9th overall pick.

3 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker and Mikko Koivu both hit point milestones in a 5-2 win against the Predators Saturday night. Zucker scored twice to give him 18 goals on the season and he added an assist to surpass 100 career points. Koivu scored the game winner and nabbed his 600th career point, which is the team record. Saturday night’s game would be dominated by the number 17, as Zucker, Koivu, Mikael Granlund and Eric Staal scored for the 17th time of this season. Zucker has 41 points in 58 games.

4 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. This will be the second straight game he'll watch from the press box. He has four goals and seven assists in 29 games. Matt Dumba will miss the game because of an illness.

5 Ryan Carter Active

Ryan Carter successfully cleared waivers. Carter signed with Minnesota and needed to clear waivers as a result. He had seven goals and 12 points in 60 contests with the Wild in 2015-16.

RW 1 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter will not be disciplined for his collision with Patrick Sharp on Thursday. Niederreiter's skates collided with Sharp's in at a perpendicular angle, which sent the unsuspecting Sharps head-over-heals. Though Stars' coach Lindy Ruff called the hit "dirty", it appears that the Department of Player Safety at the very least didn't find (enough) cause for punishment. Check out the gif embedded in the article below.

2 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville will skate on Minnesota's fourth line against the Sharks on Sunday. He'll skate to the right of Ryan White and Erik Haula, which makes for a fairly dynamic fourth line. Pominville has posted 10 goals and 38 points with a 7.7% shooting clip in 59 games this season.

3 Charlie Coyle Active

Thanks to the points he picked up in Sunday's 6-3 win over Detroit, Charlie Coyle now has points in three of his last four games. Coyle picked up a goal and an assist during the match, giving him a goal and six points over that span. For the season he has a newly minted career high of 44 points in 55 games.

4 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart scored the winning goal in the fifth round of a shootout as the Wild beat the Stars 3-2 Tuesday night. Stewart had only 9:25 of ice time in the game, which was the third-least among forwards. He has 10 goals and three assists in 47 games this season.

5 Ryan White Active

Forward Ryan White, acquired from the Arizona Coyotes Sunday, had two points Monday night in the Minnesota Wild's 5-4 overtime victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings. White scored his eighth goal of the season and assisted on Nino Niederreiter's 20th. Jordan Schroeder also had a goal and an assist for the Wild. His goal was his fourth of the season and his assist, on Jason Zucker's 19th goals, was his seventh. Mikael Granlund notched the overtime winner for Minnesota, his 20th goal of the campaign. Defenseman Jared Spurgeon also had two points for the winners -- his 21st and 22nd assists of the season.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter (lower body) is expected to play Thursday against Columbus. "Seeing him out there skating, he looks fine to me," coach Bruce Boudreau noted. "He's old school, there's no doubt in my mind." Well, that's about as clear an indicator as there is. Through 61 games this season he has posted eight goals and 33 points along with 64 hits and 78 blocks.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon didn't suffer a major injury when he was high-sticked in the face by Detroit's Gustav Nyquist. He got lucky. "Two inches closer, and the guy could have speared his eye out," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. Nyquist has been offered an in-person hearing for the incident. He was mad after receiving a cross-check from Spurgeon and retaliated with some vicious stickwork. Thankfully, the Minnesota defender sustained just a fat lip and some stitches to his lower left cheek.

3 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba won't face the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. He's dealing with an illness. He's considered day-to-day. Losing Dumba is big for the Wild, as he averages just over 20 minutes per game for them this season.

4 Jonas Brodin Active

Jonas Brodin will return to the Wild's blue line on Saturday against the Predators. He's been out since Jan. 17th with a finger injury. Through 43 games the young veteran has posted three goals and 16 points with 68 blocks this season. He needs just four points to reach 20 for the first time.

5 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella had a goal and an assist in a 6-5 victory versus Winnipeg Tuesday. The Minnesota defender has doubled his point output this month with five points in 12 outings. The goal was just his third of the year and his first since Dec. 29.

6 Christian Folin Sidelined

Christian Folin will be out of action for at least three weeks due to an upper-body injury. He appeared to suffer an injury to his right arm or wrist on Sunday against San Jose. Folin left the game after logging just 2:06 of ice time and he didn't return.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Through 28 games thus far he has posted four helpers along with 23 hits and 53 blocks while averaging 13:16 of ice time per game.

8 Victor Bartley I.L.

Victor Bartley will start the year on injured reserve. He tore his left triceps in training camp and is expected to be out for months.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk will be between the pipes Tuesday versus St. Louis. Dubnyk earned his league-leading 35th victory of the season on Sunday. He also ranks first in the NHL with a .933 save percentage and second with a 2.01 goals-against average.