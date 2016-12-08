Player Page

Morgan Rielly | Defenseman | #44

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/9/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 215
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (5) / TOR
Morgan Rielly suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Rielly was taken down before crashing into the boards awkwardly. The Maple Leafs have already announced that he won't be returning to tonight's game. We'll consider him day-to-day for now. Jan 17 - 8:41 PM
Source: Toronto Maple Leafs PR on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4111617-5131200091.011
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013TOR7322527-131211100096.021
2014TOR8182129-161418000148.054
2015TOR8292736-172826100167.054
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 14@ OTT100010000003.000
Jan 13@ NYR1000-12000002.000
Jan 7MON1000-20000001.000
Jan 6@ NJ100010000001.000
Jan 3@ WAS1000-30000001.000
Jan 1DET1011-10000004.000
Dec 29@ TB100020000002.000
Dec 28@ FLA1000-10000003.000
Dec 23@ ARI101130000000.000
Dec 22@ COL100012000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Frederik Gauthier
5Ben Smith
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Matt Hunwick
5Roman Polak
6Connor Carrick
7Martin Marincin
8Frank Corrado
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 