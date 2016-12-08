Morgan Rielly | Defenseman | #44

All Positions

C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews will represent the Maple Leafs at the NHL All-Star Game. The first overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft has burst onto the scene with 21 goals and 14 assists in 39 games. Matthews leads the Leafs in scoring and he already has more goals than any player on Toronto had all of last year.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri scored the first goal of the night for the Maple Leafs Saturday night and provided the game winner as Toronto beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2. Kadri’s 17th goal of the season came at the 6:26 mark of the first. He lifted Leafs to a 3-2 margin early in the third with an assist by William Nylander and Matt Hunwick. Six of Kadri’s 18 goals for the season have come in the past seven games dating back to December 29th’s contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak is riding a five-game point streak going into Tuesday's game against Buffalo. He has three goals and five assists during that span. Bozak has 28 points in 38 matches this season.

4 Frederik Gauthier Active

Frederik Gauthier has been recalled by Toronto. He suited up for the Marlies on Monday, but before that he dressed in three games with the Maple Leafs. Gautheir has contributed one goal and one assist with the big club this year.

5 Ben Smith I.L.

Ben Smith will have the pins removed from his surgically-repaired hand on Thursday. It's still unclear when he will be available to return. Smith has been out of action since Dec. 17.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk scored a power play goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the New York Rangers. His goal late in the first period extended Toronto's lead to 2-0 at the time. Van Riemsdyk extended his point streak to six games in the process. He's picked up 10 points during that span. The 27-year-old is now up to 15 goals and 34 points in 40 games this season. William Nylander, Connor Brown and Connor Carrick also found the back of the net for Toronto.

2 Leo Komarov Active

"Uncle" Leo Komarov kicked off the scoring for the Maple Leafs in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit in the Centennial Classic. The tally gives him six on the season with 13 points in 33 games. Over his 207 game NHL career thus far he has 37 goals and 84 points.

3 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman extended his point streak to four games during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit during the Centennial Classic. Hyman picked up a pair of helpers in the effort, giving him 11 assists and 16 points in 36 games thus far. He's up to nine goals and 22 points through the first 51 games of his NHL career.

4 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin answered the bell wrung by Steve Ott during Sunday's Centennial Classic. Just as the blood was boiling between the two teams early on in the third period, Martin and Ott dropped the mitts. Martin also delivered four hits in the game, giving him 70 PIMs and 140 hits in 36 games thus far.

5 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Leivo has skated in just two games for the Maple Leafs this season, so this scratch is hardly a surprise. Frank Corrado will also join him in the press box. Neither of these players should be on your fantasy radar.

6 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul began training camp on the injured reserve list. Lupul underwent sports hernia surgery in February and hasn't played since. "It is with deep regret that I will be unable to attend training camp and start the season with the Leafs due to injury," Lupul said. "I pledge to work hard with a view to return to playing this season. Hockey is the only life I have known. This is an extremely emotional time for me. Accordingly, I will not be making any further comment at this time." Lupul rehabbed over the summer, but has experienced discomfort while skating. The decision for him to start on the injured reserve was made after he went through the team's physical. It's not clear how long he'll be out for.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner leads all NHL rookies with 22 assists in 39 games. He recorded three helpers against Montreal on Saturday prior to Toronto's bye week. Marner leads the Leafs with four three-point games and 10 multi-point games. He also has tallied 10 goals on 108 shots. If this rookie class wasn't so deep then Marner would be a top contender for the Calder Trophy.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander extended his point streak to five games with a helper during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win past Detroit in the Centennial Classic. He now has two goals and five points during the streak, giving him eight goals and 25 points in 35 games thus far. He'd be in rookie of the year considerations in almost any other year.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown has found the back of the net in five of Toronto's last six games. Brown now has 11 goals and 20 points in 41 games this season. Among rookies he's now in a three-way tie for third place in the goal scoring race. That's pretty impressive, but it's also great news for the Maple Leafs. Brown isn't even regarded as one of Toronto's top-three rookies this season as Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, and William Nylander are all more highly regarded and having better campaigns. As it stands the Leafs might make the playoffs this season and if they do, it will be on the strength of their rookies including Brown.

4 Nikita Soshnikov Active

Nikita Soshnikov was back in the Toronto lineup Friday night after missing last Saturday's game with an upper-body injury. Soshnikov took 22 shifts and had 11:57 of ice time in the 4-2 win over the Rangers. He took one shot on goal and was minus one for the evening. If for some reason Soshnikov is on your fantasy team, he is safe to activate.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Sidelined

Morgan Rielly suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Rielly was taken down before crashing into the boards awkwardly. The Maple Leafs have already announced that he won't be returning to tonight's game. We'll consider him day-to-day for now.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner picked up his fifth points over his last five games during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit in the Centennial Classic. The talented blue liner now has 13 assists and 19 points in 36 games this season. He appears well on his way to setting all sorts of personal highs by season's end.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev just continues to put up points for the Maple Leafs. The rookie phenom on the blue line picked up his 14th helper of the season, giving him 15 points in 35 games thus far. He has points in three of his last five games, with four helpers in that span.

4 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick played In Saturday night's 4-1 loss to the Penguins. He had been out of action for eight games due to a lower-body injury but seemed fine against Pittsburgh logging 20:30 of ice time and registering an assist on the only Toronto goal. If you for some reason you need Hunwick, feeel free to activate him.

5 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak will be scratched against the Penguins on Saturday night. With just two points, 10 PIMs, 21 blocks and 42 hits through 11 games it's easy to see why the veteran defender is off tonight. But it stings if you're in a reverse league.

6 Connor Carrick Active

Connor Carrick collected his third point of the season during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win past Detroit in the Centennial Classic. Now through 84 games in his NHL career, 34 this season, the youngster has four goals and 13 points. Not quite fantasy-worthy, but something to get excited about if you're a Leafs fan anyway.

7 Martin Marincin I.L.

Martin Marincin (lower body) took part in Toronto's practice on Monday. Marincin was wearing a no-contact jersey. That being said, it might not be much longer before he's ready to play. His last game was on Dec. 10.

8 Frank Corrado Active

Frank Corrado has completed his AHL conditioning stint. Corrado has three assists in seven AHL games this season. He's only appeared in one game with the Leafs in 2016-17. We'll see if he starts getting some even semi-regular ice time with Toronto now that he's shaken off the rust.

9 Stephane Robidas I.L.

Stephane Robidas has taken a job as a consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robidas is still under contract to the Maple Leafs as a player, but he's been unable to return to the ice since suffering a significant knee injury last year. Robidas will be doing some work during this weekend's rookie tournament and he'll also keep a close eye on the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and the NCAA.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen will tend to the crease Tuesday against Buffalo. He has gone 6-1-1 in his last eight starts. Andersen owns a 2.67 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in 34 games this campaign.