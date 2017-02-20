Player Page

Jacob Trouba | Defenseman | #8

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/26/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 202
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (9) / WPG
Contract: view contract details
Jacob Trouba has received a two-game suspension for his illegal hit to the head of Ottawa's Mark Stone.
Winnipeg has its bye week coming up, so Trouba will be eligible to return on March 3. Stone was injured on the play while Trouba received a two-minute minor at the time of the incident. Trouba has five goals and 24 points in 47 contests in 2016-17. Feb 20 - 5:07 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
475192444502011123.041
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013WPG6510192944303101121.083
2014WPG657152224615000133.053
2015WPG8161521106204110133.045
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 19@ OTT100002000000.000
Feb 18@ MON100002000004.000
Feb 16@ PIT1000-10000007.000
Feb 14DAL100020000000.000
Feb 11TB1101-20000005.200
Feb 10CHI101110010003.000
Feb 7MIN101120000006.000
Feb 4@ COL1000-117000002.000
Feb 2@ DAL100000000004.000
Jan 31@ STL110130000015.200

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Adam Lowry
4Nic Petan
5Marko Dano
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Mathieu Perreault
3Andrew Copp
4Shawn Matthias
5Brandon Tanev
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Drew Stafford
4Joel Armia
5Chris Thorburn
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Jacob Trouba
3Toby Enstrom
4Tyler Myers
5Josh Morrissey
6Ben Chiarot
7Paul Postma
8Mark Stuart
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Michael Hutchinson
3Ondrej Pavelec
 

 