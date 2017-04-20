Player Page

Hampus Lindholm | Defenseman | #47

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (6) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Hampus Lindholm will need to undergo shoulder surgery this summer.
It will take Lindholm about four-to-five months to recovery from the surgery, so it's entirely possible that he won't be ready for the start of the season. On top of that there is some danger that he'll get off to a sluggish start because his recovery could impact his ability to get ready for the 2017-18 campaign over the summer. He had six goals and 20 points in 66 contests this season. May 25 - 5:30 PM
Source: Ducks.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
666142013361400294.064
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013ANA7862430293613001116.052
2014ANA7872734253206001107.065
2015ANA80101828740411101149.067
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9LA1011-10000000.000
Apr 6CHI000000000000.000
Apr 4CAL000000000000.000
Apr 2@ CAL000000000000.000
Apr 1@ EDM1000-20000002.000
Mar 30@ WPG1011-10010000.000
Mar 28@ VAN101110000004.000
Mar 26NYR1000-10000000.000
Mar 24WPG100000000002.000
Mar 22EDM112332000002.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Nate Thompson
5Sam Carrick
6Sam Steel
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Ondrej Kase
5Nicolas Kerdiles
6Logan Shaw
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Patrick Eaves
4Chris Wagner
5Jared Boll
D1Sami Vatanen
2Cam Fowler
3Hampus Lindholm
4Kevin Bieksa
5Simon Despres
6Brandon Montour
7Clayton Stoner
8Korbinian Holzer
9Josh Manson
10Shea Theodore
G1John Gibson
2Jonathan Bernier
3Jhonas Enroth
 

 