Cody Ceci | Defenseman | #5

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/21/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 209
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (15) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Cody Ceci has been awarded a $4.3 million contract for the upcoming season through salary arbitration.
Ceci was looking for $6 million, while the Senators countered with $3.35 million. The 24-year-old defender chipped in 19 points in 82 games last season, while supplying 163 hits and 171 blocked shots. Aug 3 - 1:28 PM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8251419-271205001143.035
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013OTT49369-5140000282.037
2014OTT8151621-4613000130.038
2015OTT7510162691802002116.086
2016OTT7921517-112001020143.014
2017OTT8251419-271205001143.035
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Jean-Gabriel Pageau
3Colin White
4Logan Brown
5Filip Chlapik
LW1Zack Smith
2Mikkel Boedker
3Magnus Paajarvi
4Ryan Dzingel
5Tom Pyatt
6Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Marian Gaborik
4Max McCormick
D1Erik Karlsson
2Cody Ceci
3Thomas Chabot
4Mark Borowiecki
5Ben Harpur
6Chris Wideman
7Christian Wolanin
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
 

 