C 1 Matt Duchene Active

Matt Duchene is looking towards the future after the conclusion of a disappointing campaign. Duchene wanted to be traded and so was dealt from the Colorado Avalanche to the Ottawa Senators. On Saturday, Ottawa suffered a loss to Boston to wrap up a campaign where they fell far short of a playoff berth while Colorado won in the season finale to advance to the postseason. You have to wonder what Duchene was thinking about in light of that, but either way there's nothing he can do but move forward. "It’s fun to be able to look forward to next year but at the same time there’s a lot of lessons to be learned from this season," Duchene said. "You can’t just forget about it. All of us, to a man, can be better and it’s up to all of us to go home and figure out those things we have to do. Whether it’s making changes, keeping things going or whatever it’s, that’s the key for us now."

2 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Florida Panthers. Pageau opened the scoring 1:24 into the second period and his second tally of the night put the game to bed at the 4:44 mark of overtime (on a penalty shot). The Sens forward had a plus-2 rating and a game-high seven shots on goal in 20:13 of ice time. This was his first multi-goal game of 2017-18. The 25-year-old is up to 14 goals and 29 points in 73 games this season. Mangus Paajarvi also found the back of the net for the Senators on Thursday night.

3 Colin White Active

Colin White has been returned to Belleville of the AHL. White appeared in 21 games with Ottawa in 2017-18 and he contributed six points. He picked up two assists in last Saturday's regular-season finale. White will try to earn a more permanent spot on he Senators next year.

4 Logan Brown Active

Logan Brown hopes to stay with the Ottawa Senators this year after he got a taste of the NHL last season. Brown made Ottawa's roster out of training camp last campaign and he posted one assist in four games before he was sent back to the OHL. "I'm coming to camp to make the team, so I'm doing everything I can to put myself in a good position," he said. Brown could be the team's third-line center going into 2018-19.

5 Filip Chlapik Active

Filip Chlapik has been assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators. Chlapik recorded one goal and three assists in 20 games with Ottawa this year. He will finish the campaign in the minors and battle for a roster spot next season.

LW 1 Zack Smith Active

The Ottawa Senators could make Zack Smith available this summer. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun mentions that the Senators aren't necessarily looking to deal Smith, but teams have been checking in. The 30-year-old had five goals, 19 points and 54 penalty minutes in 68 games this season. He also has three years remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $3.25 million.

2 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker could be a fit for a top-nine spot on the Ottawa Senators in 2018-19. Boedker may get a chance to play on the second or third line of the Senators following his acquisition from the Sharks. "Mikkel Boedker is a competitive, versatile, two-way forward who can play both wings," said Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion. "He has a track record of playing his best hockey in the most important games, including the playoffs and internationally. His skill set - in particular his speed - along with his veteran leadership fits with our vision for the team." Boedker's fantasy value is unlikely to change much as a result of the trade, but it wouldn't be a surprise if this ended up as a step down for him.

3 Magnus Paajarvi Active

Magnus Paajarvi has signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Ottawa Senators. That's up from the $800K that Paajarvi made for the 2017-18 campaign. He had eight goals and 12 points in 79 games with St. Louis and Ottawa. "We're happy to have Magnus back in Ottawa," said Senators GM Pierre Dorion. "He showed us last season that he can play the game with speed, which fits with the style of play we want our team to exhibit. Magnus is a versatile player who will be able to provide us productive minutes in many situations."

4 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel probably won't be able to play at the IIHF World Championship. "I don't believe I'm going to go," said Dzingel. "My girlfriend is dealing with some health issues, it could be serious MS, and we're trying to figure that out right now. It's family first, and her first, and until we figure that out, I'm going to be with her and be with my family. The game always comes second to me, so I'm probably not going to go." He stated that he planned to speak with Team USA GM Bill Zito about the matter on Sunday.

5 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Tampa Bay. Pyatt recorded both of his points in the first period to give the Senators a 3-1 lead after the opening frame. He has three points in his last two outings and 20 points on the year.

6 Clarke MacArthur I.L.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion told TSN Radio 1200 on Tuesday that he doesn't expect Clarke MacArthur to play this season. MacArthur failed his medical at the start of training camp and he hasn't been talked about since. "He's moved to Florida, if I'm not mistaken," said Dorion. "And after failing that medical... You know what, if he wants to come back next year and try, we'd definitely look at it. Clarke was a big part of our playoff success, but I think health [and] family comes before hockey any day... I couldn't be responsible for allowing him to play after doctors said that he failed his medical." MacArthur was ruled out for 2016-17 because of concussion issues, but he managed to make a surprise return in April. That may not happen again this time, though.

RW 1 Mark Stone Active

Ottawa has signed Mark Stone to a one-year, $7.35 million contract. The two sides avoided going to arbitration, but Stone can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season. He notched 20 goals and 62 points in only 58 appearances last year. Ottawa can't sign Stone to an extension until January 1, 2019.

2 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan (lower body) thinks he'll be available on Friday. Ryan was hurt during Wednesday's contest, but it seems he won't miss a full game over the ailment. He has 11 goals and 33 points in 60 contests in 2017-18.

3 Marian Gaborik Sidelined

Marian Gaborik could become a buyout option for Ottawa, but that isn't possible yet because he is still injured. A player needs to be healthy in order to be bought out, but Gaborik underwent surgery for a herniated disk in his back in April. He hasn't recovered from that surgery and that's removed that option from the Senators - at least for now. He has three seasons remaining on his $34.125 million contract.

4 Max McCormick Active

Max McCormick will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. McCormick has two goals an two assists in 14 games this season. The 25-year-old is nothing more than a depth player on Ottawa's roster. Erik Burgdoerfer will also watch the game from the press box.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson feels like his ankle won't be an issue for the 2018-19 campaign. "I think it's better now than it was before because you work on it so much," Karlsson said. "I'm very optimistic moving forward from here. It shouldn't be an issue for me whatsoever, so that's nice. 110 (percent) probably, it's that good." He had surgery to repair torn tendons 13 months ago and it didn't feel like he was playing the way he wanted to until after Christmas. Karlsson has worked with some other specialists, trainers and doctors during the summer and he likes his "new normal." Trade talk involving Karlsson has been quiet of late. He still could be moved before the upcoming season or he could be dealt at the trade deadline. Karlsson can become an unrestricted free agent next summer and the Senators don't want to be in a situation to let him walk and not get something back in return.

2 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci has been awarded a $4.3 million contract for the upcoming season through salary arbitration. Ceci was looking for $6 million, while the Senators countered with $3.35 million. The 24-year-old defender chipped in 19 points in 82 games last season, while supplying 163 hits and 171 blocked shots.

3 Thomas Chabot Active

Thomas Chabot is excited to play for Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Championship. "It's not just Connor [McDavid], it's other guys in the lineup that may not be at Connor's level but they're still unreal players," said Chabot. "Being 21-years-old after my first season in the NHL and to get to play with other guys from the league and see what they do and learn about them is going to be special." Ottawa teammate Jean-Gabriel Pageau was also invited by Hockey Canada to compete in the tournament.

4 Mark Borowiecki Active

Mark Borowiecki (neck strain) should be available to play Friday night. Coach Guy Boucher said the defenseman was pulled from the game as a precaution because of Borowiecki's past issues with concussions. "It's a neck thing and we just wanted to take a chance," Boucher said. "It's not a concussion, but we just want to make sure, with the history this year, that it's not something that's reoccurring. We just want to be cautious on that one. He wanted to come back. It was us saying, 'Let's on hold on here.'" He was hurt in a fight with Washington's Tom Wilson on Tuesday night.

5 Ben Harpur Sidelined

Ben Harpur suffered a separated shoulder in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He obviously won't be available for Saturday's season finale against the Boston Bruins. The 23-year-old finishes the year with no goals, one assist and a minus-21 rating in 41 games this season.

6 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman has re-signed with the Ottawa Senators. Wideman was eligible for unrestricted free agency on July 1, but made it clear he preferred to be back with the Senators. He ended up agreeing to a one-year contract worth $1 million. Wideman only played in 16 games last season because of a torn hamstring, but he is ready for the 2018-19 campaign.

7 Christian Wolanin Active

Christian Wolanin is attending his third development camp with the Ottawa Senators. Wolanin skated in 10 games with the Senators last season after joining the team from the University of North Dakota. However, he isn't letting that go to his head and knows he still has plenty to prove. "It would be foolish for me to come into a development camp and act like I'm better, that I don't deserve to be here," said Wolanin. "There are a lot of things that I need to work on in my game and this summer is pretty important." The 23-year-old defender has a legitimate chance to claim a roster spot with Ottawa out of training camp.

G 1 Craig Anderson Active

Craig Anderson has reportedly requested that the Ottawa Senators trade him. That might be difficult as Anderson is starting a two-year, $9.5 million contract. He's 37-years-old and coming off a campaign where he posted a 3.32 GAA and .898 save percentage, so there's probably not much of a market for him. Still, it's understandable that he'd want to be moved given that he's in the twilight of his career and the Senators are beginning a rebuilding process.