Player Page

Roster

Olli Maatta | Defenseman | #3

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/22/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 206
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (22) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Olli Maatta will be out for six weeks after he had surgery on his hand.
He injured his left hand in Thursday's game against Winnipeg and quickly had a procedure to repair the issue. Maatta has also been placed on injured reserve. Feb 17 - 10:58 AM
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins on Twitter
More Olli Maatta Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5416717120000063.016
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013PIT789202981433101119.076
2014PIT201891100200027.037
2015PIT676131927220101295.063
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 16WPG100010000000.000
Feb 14VAN101110000000.000
Feb 11@ ARI100010000000.000
Feb 9@ COL100010000002.000
Feb 7CAL100000000001.000
Feb 4@ STL100000000001.000
Feb 3CLM1000-10000001.000
Jan 31NAS1000-10000004.000
Jan 26@ BOS100010000000.000
Jan 24STL1000-10000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Jake Guentzel
6Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Conor Sheary
4Eric Fehr
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
5Josh Archibald
6Carter Rowney
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Trevor Daley
4Olli Maatta
5Ian Cole
6Brian Dumoulin
7Chad Ruhwedel
G1Matt Murray
2Marc-Andre Fleury
 

 