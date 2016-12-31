Olli Maatta | Defenseman | #3

All Positions

Sidney Crosby scored a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets. Crosby collected his first point of the night early in the first period when he helped set up Chris Kunitz's goal. The point was the 1000th of his NHL career. He went on to pick up points 1001 and 1002 by assisting on Phil Kessel's power play goal in the third period and scoring the game-winner in the extra frame. The Penguins captain now has 31 goals and 34 assists in 50 games this season.

Evgeni Malkin scored a goal and registered an assist in the Penguins' 4-3 overtime win against Winnipeg. That was Malkin's fourth multi-point game in the span of five contests. He has 24 goals and 58 points in 49 games this season. He's in a four-way tie for fifth in the scoring race.

Nick Bonino netted his eighth goal of the year in a 4-3 overtime win over Columbus on Friday. He gave the Penguins a 3-1 lead after two periods, but the Blue Jackets battled back in the third to force overtime. Bonino has one goal and one assist in his past two games after going pointless in his previous five outings. He has 21 points in 50 matches this campaign.

Matt Cullen is projected to play alongside Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel on Saturday. Typically Carl Hagelin serves in that role, but he's sidelined with a concussion. "We've moved our lines around a lot this year, especially here lately with injuries. I'm not shocked to be on the left side," Cullen said. "I've played a little bit of both. Very comfortable there. I've played quite a bit with Phil. I don't know that I've played a lot with Bones, but I think our styles will complement each other pretty well." Cullen has eight goals and 20 points in 47 games this season.

Jake Guentzel has spent the last two games as a right winger on Sidney Crosby's line. Right wing is a relatively new position for Guentzel, but the Penguins are testing him out in that role and as a member of the top line. "I told him we’ll try it, we’ll see how it goes and, if we like it, we’ll stay with it," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "Nothing’s etched in stone, we can always move him back to the left side." Guentzel has a goal and an assist in his last two games. He's not a bad player to gamble on in standard leagues where he's still available.

Scott Wilson exited Friday's game early in the third period with what appeared to be an arm or wrist injury. Carolina defenseman Matt Tennyson missed on his attempt to hit Penguins center Eric Fehr and he took out Wilson instead. The Penguins didn't provide details on Wilson's injury after the game, so consider him day-to-day for now.

Chris Kunitz has five points in his last five games. Kunitz also has seven points over the span of nine contests dating back to Jan. 18. That's a change of pace for Kunitz, who had been having a fairly slow season offensively. At this point he's up to seven goals and 17 assists in 46 contests. It's also worth noting that with his goal on Tuesday, Kunitz is just two away from his 250th career marker.

It doesn't sound like Carl Hagelin is close to returning to action. Per coach Mike Sullivan, the "next step" for the speedy winger is to be listed as a "game-time decision" which indicates that he wants to see Hagelin get in some vigorous practices before he returns to the lineup. Tonight against the Jets won't be that night.

Conor Sheary (upper body) skated on Monday. Coach Mike Sullivan is encouraged with Sheary's progress, but it's been just two weeks since he suffered an upper-body injury. His initial timetable was set for four-to-six weeks. We'll keep you posted.

Eric Fehr will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. Fehr has been a healthy scratch on a few occasions this season, but he had played in each of his team's last 11 games. He has six goals and four assists in 46 games this season. Chad Ruhwedel is also expected to watch the game from the press box.

Phil Kessel scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime win against Winnipeg. Kessel has found the back of the net for four straight games. He's up to 21 goals and 55 points in 56 games this season.

Patric Hornqvist scored twice in the Penguins 4-1 win over Colorado on Thursday. Hornqvist was credited with the game winner and now has 17 goals on the season. Throw in seven shots on goal, a hit and a block and you got yourself a pretty nice night for the 30-year-old. He's on a roll with five goals in his last six games and now 33 points overall in 47 games.

Bryan Rust's upper-body injury may sideline him long term. "He's still being evaluated," coach Mike Sullivan said, "so reluctant to put a time frame on it at this point." Rust was injured last Thursday against Colorado.

Tom Kuhnhackl and Chad Ruhwadel will be scratched against the Blue Jackets on Friday. Kuhnhackl has posted five points with 10 PIMs and 40 hits through 26 games thus far. Ruhwadel, who has performed well in the AHL, has but three points and 13 hits in 11 games in the NHL this season.

Josh Archibald and Chad Ruhwedel will be scratched against the Jets on Thursday. The youngster Archibald has posted two goals in two games up with the big boys, but is averaging just 9:10 per game. Ruhwedel meanwhile through 11 games has three points and 13 hits to his credit.

Carter Rowney will make his NHL debut Tuesday night versus Nashville. The 27-year-old forward will play with Carl Hagelin and Bryan Rust. Rowney has 10 goals and 21 points in 26 AHL contests this campaign.

Kris Letang registered an assist in a 4-0 win against Vancouver on Tuesday. Letang has only been held off the scoresheet in one of his last six games. He has five goals and 29 points in 37 contests in 2016-17.

Justin Schultz exited Thursday's game early after he was crunched into the boards by Winnipeg's Dustin Byfuglien. He logged just 8:40 of ice time in the match. Schultz may have hurt his head or neck on the play. An update on his status was not provided following the game and his status for Friday night may not become clear until closer to puck drop.

Trevor Daley set a career-high with three assists in the Penguins' 8-7 overtime victory against Washington on Monday. Daley also snapped a five-game scoring slump. That leaves him with three goals and 15 points in 38 contests in 2016-17.

Olli Maatta will be out for six weeks after he had surgery on his hand. He injured his left hand in Thursday's game against Winnipeg and quickly had a procedure to repair the issue. Maatta has also been placed on injured reserve.

Ian Cole is now the proud owner of a two-game point streak. Cole picked up a goal and an assist, giving him two goals and seven points in 24 games this season. In case you're wondering, his career high is four goals and 12 points, and he just may surpass it.

Brian Dumoulin (broken jaw) has been removed from injured reserve. Coach Mike Sullivan said Dumoulin was ready to play Tuesday night after the morning skate. He hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 27.

Chad Ruhwedel will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Calgary Flames. Ruhwedel has been scratched in four straight games (including tonight). Hagelin has one goal and two assists in 11 games this season. Carl Hagelin remains out with a concussion.

Matt Murray stopped all 29 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Murray is 2-0-1 in his last three games and he's given up just three goals during that span. The Pens goalie hasn't dropped a game in regulation since Jan. 26. He has a 21-6-2 record with a 2.27 goals-against-average and a .926 save percentage this season. He should be one of the top fantasy goalies between now and the end of the regular season.