Zemgus Girgensons | Winger | #28

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/5/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 207
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (14) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Zemgus Girgensons (lower body) will play against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
The injury ended up costing Girgensons three games. He has one goal, two assists and a plus-2 rating in seven games this season. He doesn't need to be owned in standard fantasy leagues. Oct 25 - 6:37 PM
Source: Buffalo Sabres on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7123220000011.091
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013BUF7081422-61400111115.070
2014BUF61151530-162513301115.130
2015BUF717111802011011110.064
2016BUF757916-71800000112.063
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 24DET000000000000.000
Oct 21@ BOS000000000000.000
Oct 20VAN000000000000.000
Oct 17@ VGK100000000000.000
Oct 15@ ANA100010000000.000
Oct 14@ LA1101100000011.000
Oct 12@ SJ102210000001.000
Oct 9NJ100002000001.000
Oct 7@ NYI1000-10000002.000
Oct 5MON100000000006.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jack Eichel
2Ryan O'Reilly
3Johan Larsson
4Jacob Josefson
5Evan Rodrigues
LW1Evander Kane
2Zemgus Girgensons
3Benoit Pouliot
4Matt Moulson
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Jason Pominville
4Justin Bailey
5Seth Griffith
6Jordan Nolan
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Jake McCabe
5Marco Scandella
6Josh Gorges
7Victor Antipin
8Taylor Fedun
9Matt Tennyson
G1Robin Lehner
2Chad Johnson
 

 