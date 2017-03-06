Player Page

Radek Faksa | Center | #12

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/9/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (13) / DAL
Radek Faksa has signed a three-year, $6.6 million contract extension with the Dallas Stars.
Faksa was a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. He took a big step forward in 2016-17 with 12 goals and 33 points in 80 games. He'll likely begin the campaign as Dallas' third-line center. Jul 10 - 3:46 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
80122133-66702000132.091
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015DAL4557129160100167.075
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8COL100000000001.000
Apr 6NAS1112-10000003.333
Apr 4ARI100000000001.000
Apr 2@ TB100012000001.000
Apr 1@ CAR100000000002.000
Mar 30@ BOS100000000001.000
Mar 28@ MON1000-10000001.000
Mar 26@ NJ100000000003.000
Mar 24SJ100000000002.000
Mar 23@ CHI1000-12000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Radek Faksa
4Martin Hanzal
5Devin Shore
6Justin Dowling
LW1Jamie Benn
2Mattias Janmark
3Brian Flynn
4Antoine Roussel
RW1Alexander Radulov
2Brett Ritchie
3Jiri Hudler
4Curtis McKenzie
5Tyler Pitlick
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Esa Lindell
4Marc Methot
5Julius Honka
6Stephen Johns
7Patrik Nemeth
8Jamie Oleksiak
9Greg Pateryn
G1Ben Bishop
2Kari Lehtonen
 

 