Radek Faksa | Center | #12

C 1 Tyler Seguin Active

Tyler Seguin is projected to need about four months of recovery time after having shoulder surgery. "He'll be in a sling for two to four weeks and then he'll be able to start his workouts," Stars GM Jim Nill said. "There should be plenty of time to recover." Seguin has battle some injury concerns lately, but he still managed to skate in all 82 games in 2016-17. He is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall.

2 Jason Spezza Active

Jason Spezza should have a better season in 2017-18 than he did last year. The reason is that Spezza will return to his natural center position under new head coach Ken Hitchcock rather than playing on the wing as he did on more than numerous occasions with deposed coach Lindy Ruff. Spezza had 15 goals and 50 points in 68 games after a 33 goal, 63 point effort in 75 games in 2015-16. Draft him with an eye to a 60-65 point campaign.

3 Radek Faksa Active

Radek Faksa has signed a three-year, $6.6 million contract extension with the Dallas Stars. Faksa was a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. He took a big step forward in 2016-17 with 12 goals and 33 points in 80 games. He'll likely begin the campaign as Dallas' third-line center.

4 Martin Hanzal Active

After a conversation with Dallas head coach Ken Hitchcock, Martin Hanzal knows exactly what will be expected from him in Dallas this season. He will be the team's shutdown center on the third line and play heavy five-on-five minutes. Hanzal will also be a key figure on the penalty kill and will provide net presence on the power play. Seems about right to us. Hanzal looks like a 35-40 point play in 2017-18 given he will likely miss between 10-15 games due to injury.

5 Devin Shore Active

Mike Helka of the Dallas Morning News has given Devin Shore a B+ grade for his 2016-17 season and see's potential for more next season. He mentions how Shore has plenty of versatility and can be used in a number of different roles, something that is highly valued by coaches. His role will be highly dependant on the health of Mattias Janmark's knee and if Valeri Nichushkin returns from the KHL. If both were to return, Helka projects Shore to play plenty on the 4th line but would likely slide onto Spezza's wing if the pair were not ready to return. Helka's final projection has Shore totalling 40 points next season. Keep on eye on Shore's situation during training camp.

6 Justin Dowling Active

Justin Dowling inked a two-year, two-way deal with the Dallas Stars. Dowling had two assists in nine games with Dallas in 2016-17. The 26-year-old also recorded eight goals and 28 points in 49 AHL contests.

LW 1 Jamie Benn Active

Jamie Benn could benefit from the arrival of new head coach Ken Hitchcock. Hitchcock likes to play his best players against the best of the opposition and have his team win battles along the boards, which should help keep Benn engaged and motivated. Benn is expected to have a healthy off-season and that could be the biggest factor in a bounce-back campaign in 2017-18. The Stars captain went through some struggles in 2016-17, but a return to being better than a point-per-game player next year is achievable.

2 Mattias Janmark Active

Mattias Janmark has signed a one-year, $700,000 contract extension. Janmark was set to become an RFA this season. He's taking a small cut from his previous $800,000 cap hit after missing the 2016-17 campaign due to a bone fracture suffered in September. His recovery has been slowed by a congenital condition called osteochondritis dissecans. "Mattias is a player that we missed as much as anyone last season with the unfortunate injury he suffered," said Stars GM Jim Nill. "We look forward to him returning to our group and getting him back for training camp."

3 Brian Flynn Active

Updating a previous report, Brian Flynn's one-year, two-way deal with the Dallas Stars is worth $700,000 at the NHL level. He is also guaranteed at least $350,000 in compensation in the event he spends most of the season in the AHL. Flynn picked up six goals and 10 points in 51 games with the Montreal Canadiens last season. He is a depth forward with no fantasy upside.

4 Antoine Roussel Active

Antoine Roussel tallied a hat trick and added an assist in a 4-1 win over Slovenia on Monday at the World Hockey Championship. The tournament is over for France, but it was a strong showing for Roussel. He generated six goals and eight points in seven contests.

RW 1 Alexander Radulov Active

Although Stars coach Ken Hitchcock hasn't decided on any lines for the 2017-18 campaign, he likes the idea of pairing up recently signed Alexander Radulov with Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn. "I've coached against Radulov both in the NHL and internationally, and he brings an intensity to the game," Hitchcock said. "You notice him and you have to account for him. Now, put Jamie Benn on the other wing, and you have the same thing. You know he's there, and you know you have to account for him. Same with Seguin. I just think they will all feed off of each other if that's the line we come up with." That would be a very strong line and a great opportunity for Radulov to do significantly better than in 2016-17 when he had 18 goals and 54 points in 76 games with Montreal. The Stars would still have Jason Spezza to lead the second line in that scenario, so even with such a strong first unit, the Stars would have some offensive depth too. That being said, it would be surprising if Dallas at least occasionally tries a more balanced approached, say with Benn and Seguin on the top line and Spezza and Radulov on the second.

2 Brett Ritchie Active

Brett Ritchie has signed a two-year, $3.5 million extension. Ritchie had 16 goals and 24 points in 78 games last season. He's got some offensive upside, so keep an eye on him in 2017-18.

3 Jiri Hudler Sidelined

Jiri Hudler (groin) is not expected to return before the end of the regular season. Hudler has skated in only 32 games this campaign with the Stars and he has recorded 11 points. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

4 Curtis McKenzie Sidelined

Curtis McKenzie (eye) is doubtful to return before the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Dallas has three games remaining, but there still appears to be a chance that he could return. McKenzie has six goals, 16 points and 72 penalty minutes in 53 games this year.

5 Tyler Pitlick Active

The Stars have signed Tyler Pitlick to a three-year, $3 million deal. Pitlick scored eight goals and registered 11 points in 31 games with the Oilers in 2016-17. The 25-year-old also has 14 points in 58 career NHL contests.

D 1 John Klingberg Active

The Dallas Stars need John Klingberg to step up his game again next season. Despite the slow start, Klingberg finished with the 10th most points amongst defensemen with 49. However, the biggest difference in his game from two years ago and this season is his SAT (shot attempt differential at even strength) rating. His SAT dropped from +320 in 2015-16 (one of the best in the NHL), to -32 this season. Ken Hitchcock will look to fix Klingberg's defensive game without sacrificing any of his creativity. The Dallas Morning News projects Klingberg to total 80 GP, 12 goals, 43 assists, 55 points next season.

2 Dan Hamhuis Active

Dan Hamhuis (undisclosed) returned to action on Sunday March 26. Hamhuis wasn't able to play on Friday. He had a shot on goal in 19:20 minutes of ice time in his return.

3 Esa Lindell Active

Esa Lindell has inked a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension with the Dallas Stars. Lindell played in his first full season at the NHL level in 2016-17 and he registered 18 points in 73 games. The 23-year-old blueliner averaged 21:52 of ice time per game, which ranked him second on the team. He also posted 93 hits, 119 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating.

4 Marc Methot Active

Marc Methot is happy that his playing future is finally settled. Methot was selected by Vegas in the expansion draft, but it became increasingly clear that the Golden Knights had no intention of keeping him. On Monday night, they shipped the veteran to Dallas, which ended the craziness of the last week. "It was tough, not only for myself but for my pregnant fiancée," Methot said. "I think the unknown aspect of it all was the worst part. Not knowing where we were going to end up and the uncertainty of all that was tough."

5 Julius Honka Active

Julius Honka will play for Finland at the IIHF World Hockey Championships. The tournament will begin Friday. Honka had five points in 16 games with Dallas in 2016-17 along with 31 points in 50 AHL contests.

6 Stephen Johns Active

Dallas may have to decide between protecting Stephen Johns or Jamie Oleksiak for the expansion draft. Dan Hamhuis and Patrik Nemeth could also be exposed for the consideration of the Vegas Golden Knights, but it's unlikely they would attract much interest. Johns led the Stars in hits (159) and blocked shots (130) in 2016-17. He has had some issues defensively, but it wouldn't be surprising if he he got the nod over Oleksiak, who has struggled to maintain a spot on Dallas' blue line during his pro career.

7 Patrik Nemeth Active

Patrik Nemeth has agreed to a one-year, $945,000 extension with the Dallas Stars. Nemeth was a restricted free agent. He had three assists in 40 games with Dallas in 2016-17.

8 Jamie Oleksiak Active

Jamie Oleksiak (undisclosed) returned to action on Tuesday April 4. Oleksiak was sidelined for two games. He had a plus-one rating in 18:45 minutes of ice time in his return.

9 Greg Pateryn Active

Greg Pateryn will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Pateryn had played in eight of Dallas' last nine games, but he had a minus-2 rating against the Bolts on Sunday. He has one goal and seven assists in 34 games this season. Patrik Nemeth will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Ben Bishop Active

After failing to acquire Cam Talbot and settling for Antti Niemi, Stars GM Jim Nill has said that Bishop was his 'Plan A' this time around. "We've been watching Ben for a while," said Stars general manager Jim Nill, who has been rumored to have interest in Bishop for more than a year. "There are only so many elite goalies in the league. When you have a chance to acquire one of those goalies, it became a priority for us." After failed experiments with Antti Niemi, Kari Lehtonen and Jack Campbell, Stars fans will be hoping their goaltending issues will finally come to an end now that Bishop has signed a six-year deal with the team. The Stars will likely buy-out the final year of Niemi's deal if Vegas chooses not to select him in the upcoming expansion draft. The Stars have a chance to return as one of the NHL's best teams if they get solid goaltending in the upcoming NHL campaign.