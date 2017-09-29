Derrick Pouliot | Defenseman | #51

All Positions

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

The Vancouver Canucks still haven't figured out which forward will play with Henrik and Daniel Sedin this year. Free-agent forward Sam Gagner was given an opportunity to play on that line for two games during the preseason, but it just hasn't worked out. That doesn't mean that it can't eventually work out though. One player to keep an eye on is rookie Brock Boeser, who is one of the top prospects in the organization. If they give Boeser a shot, he could have some solid fantasy value this season.

2 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat (shoulder) should be available to play Saturday when Vancouver hosts Edmonton. Horvat said he feels good and he received clearance for contact after injuring his shoulder in the preseason. He is preparing to play in the team's 2017-18 regular-season opener He led the Canucks in scoring last year with 20 goals and 52 points in 81 games.

3 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter will return to the lineup centering the third line against the Blues on Thursday. He'll be flanked by Loui Eriksson and Jayson Megna as well. Sutter has posted 14 goals and 26 points with 31 blocks nd 53 hits in 56 games this season.

4 Markus Granlund Active

Markus Granlund scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Granlund had the fifth most amount of points on the Canucks last season, but he did that in only 69 games. The 24-year-old had 19 goals and 32 points in 2016-17, which isn't a bad season. Look for him to post similar numbers this season. Unfortunately, scoring 30 to 40 points doesn't make him relevant in standard fantasy leagues.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Canucks head coach Travis Green told Daniel Sedin that "we were not good enough last year" in their first meeting. Not exactly a groundbreaking statement from Green, but it does suggest that he intends to be straightforward with his players. Green, who enjoyed a 970-game NHL career as a forward, is gearing up for his first season as a bench boss. Expectations are low for Vancouver this season and for Daniel Sedin, who was limited to 44 points in 2016-17 and will turn 37-years-old on Sept. 26.

2 Sven Baertschi Active

Vancouver forward Sven Baertschi (illness) was not present at the start of practice. We will keep you updated when one is provided at the conclusion of practice. Hopefully Baertschi won't miss much time as he was playing well during the pre-season and was a popular breakout candidate.

3 Reid Boucher Active

Reid Boucher has avoided his arbitration hearing by signing a one-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks. Boucher's new deal is worth $687,500, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. He generated five goals and two assists in 27 games with the Canucks after he was claimed off waivers from New Jersey. He also played briefly for the Nashville Predators in 2016-17. Boucher has 17 goals and 20 assists over 112 career NHL contests.

4 Alexander Burmistrov Active

The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Alexander Burmistrov to a one-year deal. The former Arizona Coyote did not get a qualifying offer and was on the UFA market where he will get 900,000 from the Canucks. He has not been a stud to say the least after being drafted eighth overall in 2010. Look for a 35-40 point season in Vancouver for the Russian.

5 Brendan Gaunce Sidelined

Brendan Gaunce (shoulder) will be out until at least November. It's a tough break for the former first-round pick, as he finally was able to push for a roster spot last season. In 2016-17, he scored no goals and five assists in 57 contests with the Canucks. Even when he does come back to the lineup, Gaunce still won't have any value in standard fantasy leagues.

RW 1 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek is currently skating on a line with Henrik and Daniel Sedin at Canucks practice. If this trio starts the season together, Vanek will be worth a speculative add in fantasy leagues. The twins have turned even the most average of goal scorers into great fantasy assets in the past. Vanek scored 17-goals last season but will find the back of the net 20+ times playing alongside the Henrik and Daniel Sedin.

2 Brock Boeser Active

Brock Boeser was benched for final 6:31 Saturday. Boeser was thought to be a lock to make the Canucks out of training camp after scoring four goals and five points in nine games last season but he could be on the bubble as his preseason has not gone as expected. He was playing alongside Markus Granlund and Loui Eriksson on Saturday until the benching so they still think of Boeser as a top-six forward. It should be interesting to see what the Canucks do in the next two-three days.

3 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson hopes to bounce back this season after he posted just 24 points in 65 games last year. However, it may be difficult for him to secure a spot on a scoring line. Vancouver signed Sam Gagner and Thomas Vanek in the summer and Brock Boeser appears to be poised to claim a top-six forward spot. That could place Eriksson on the third line going into 2017-18.

4 Jake Virtanen Active

Jake Virtanen scored on Saturday and ended the preseason with four goals and six points in six games. The youngster was the sixth overall pick in 2014 but last season was a disaster as Virtanen ended up playing most of the season in the AHL. But he seems to have clicked with new Vancouver coach Travis Green, who was his coach in Utica last season as Virtanen has been a new player this season. Look for Virtanen to get 15 goals and 35-40 points as he finally gives the Canucks something to cheer about this season.

5 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner has not been a factor playing on a line with Henrik and Daniel Sedin. It was thought that the trio would make up the top line when Gagner signed in July with Vancouver but the chemistry does not seem to be there. The Canucks could still try someone else with the Swedish twins and with opening night less than two weeks away, a decision should be made soon. Gagner had 18 goals and 50 points with Columbus last season but a return to those numbers with an offensively-challenged Vancouver team, may be in doubt.

6 Derek Dorsett Active

Derek Dorsett (neck) is skating and will be ready for training camp, according to agent Jason Davidson. Dorsett underwent cervical fusion surgery back in early December due to disc degeneration in his neck. Davidson said that Dorsett hasn't experienced any issues. He contributed four points and 33 penalty minutes in 14 appearances with the Canucks last season.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alexander Edler scored Vancouver's only goal in the Canucks' 2-1 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday night. Edler now has three points in his last four games. The 30-year-old now has five goals and 20 points in 61 games this season. Edler has now matched his point output from last season.

2 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton scored in the Canucks 4-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday. Hutton recorded four shots on net and as a minus-1 in nearly 22 minutes of ice time. The 23-year-old has five goals and 19 points in 59 points. Sven Baertschi picked up his 17th goal a losing cause for the Canucks as well.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto wants to put his past injury woes behind him. "A big thing I've been working on, more rest and treatment this off-season, not trying to push myself too much so I can last a little bit longer in the season," said Del Zotto. He signed a two-year contract with Vancouver in the summer and should fit into the team's top-four defense group. Del Zotto will probably get a look on the Canucks' power play as well.

4 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev is attracting plenty of interest from other NHL GMs, but Jim Benning is reluctant to move the talented defender. "I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't listen and see if it (trade) is worth it, but it's hard to find good defensemen," said Benning. "Especially defensemen who are mobile and move the puck. I'm not shopping Tanev or bringing his name up in conversations with other GMs. They bring up his name. Unless it would make sense for our future, I'm not trading Chris. He means so much to our team. And we're not looking to do anything with Alex (Edler)." Tanev and Edler had injury issues in 2016-17, but it appears the teams still has confidence in their abilities to bounce back.

5 Troy Stecher Active

The Vancouver Canucks will get Troy Stecher (upper body) back on Friday. Stecher missed Tuesday's game due to the ailment. He has three goals and 24 points in 65 contests this season.

6 Patrick Wiercioch Active

The Vancouver Canucks have inked defenseman Patrick Wiercioch to a one-year contract worth $650,000. The Canucks have been busy at free agency as they try and rebuild the team. They get an inexpensive defenseman in Wiercioch who showed some offensive talent in Ottawa. Wiercioch had four goals and 12 points in 57 games with Colorado last season so don't expect much in 2017-18 from the blueliner as far as fantasy pools are concerned.

7 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega and Philip Larsen are the projected scratches for Vancouver against Arizona on Thursday. Biega has picked up three helpers along with 94 hits in 34 games this season. While Larsen has picked up six points with 22 blocks in 25 games.

8 Derrick Pouliot Active

Derrick Pouliot has been shipped to Vancouver for Andrey Pedan and a fourth-round draft pick in 2018. Pittsburgh didn't want to risk losing Pouliot or Chad Ruhwedul on waivers for nothing. He will try to crack the Canucks' top-six group after he played in just 11 games with the Penguins last year. Pouliot has played in 67 NHL contests over the last three seasons.

9 Erik Gudbranson Active

According to the Miami Herald, Gudbranson was nearly dealt back to the Florida Panthers on Sunday but Jason Demers nixed the trade. Demers, who has a modified no-trade clause, was eventually dealt to Arizona later in the day. Gudbranson played for the Panthers for five seasons before moving to Vancouver last season. He has little to no fantasy value.

G 1 Jacob Markstrom Active

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that Jacob Markstrom will start in goal tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. No word on if he will play the entire game or not. Markstrom will be the starter for the Canucks this season but fantasy owners should be weary about investing in the Swede considering his inconsistent play. He's currently going undrafted in most Yahoo leagues and it's probably best to keep it that way.