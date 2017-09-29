Player Page

Derrick Pouliot | Defenseman | #51

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/16/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 208
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (8) / PIT
Recent News

Derrick Pouliot has been shipped to Vancouver for Andrey Pedan and a fourth-round draft pick in 2018.
Pittsburgh didn't want to risk losing Pouliot or Chad Ruhwedul on waivers for nothing. He will try to crack the Canucks' top-six group after he played in just 11 games with the Penguins last year. Pouliot has played in 67 NHL contests over the last three seasons. Oct 3 - 1:55 PM
Source: Vancouver Canucks
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
11000-440000011.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014PIT34257-1141300256.036
2015PIT22077420000025.000
2016PIT11000-440000011.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Bo Horvat
3Brandon Sutter
4Markus Granlund
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Sven Baertschi
3Reid Boucher
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Brendan Gaunce
RW1Thomas Vanek
2Brock Boeser
3Loui Eriksson
4Jake Virtanen
5Sam Gagner
6Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Ben Hutton
3Michael Del Zotto
4Chris Tanev
5Troy Stecher
6Patrick Wiercioch
7Alex Biega
8Derrick Pouliot
9Erik Gudbranson
G1Jacob Markstrom
2Anders Nilsson
 

 