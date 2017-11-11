Brendan Gaunce | Winger | #50

All Positions

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Canucks GM Jim Benning has reached out to the Sedin twins' agent to get a sense for what Henrik and Daniel's future plans are. The duo are in the final season of their matching four-year, $28 million contracts. Henrik and Daniel Sedin are both having strong seasons and helping to mentor the Canucks' young players, so if there were interested in signing a one-year extension, then Benning would likely do so. For now though, Benning just wants to get a sense of what they're planning. "We’re going into the trade deadline, and for planning purposes we want to see if there was any way that they were leaning," said Benning. "We’re not going to hold it (decision) to them if something changes between now and the end of the year." It's unlikely that the Sedin twins would be traded even if they say that they don't intend on coming back, if for no other reason than their cap hits would make it difficult to work something out. However, if they are looking on coming back, then knowing that the veteran role is being filled could give the Canucks more confidence to shop Thomas Vanek at the deadline.

2 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat and the Canucks were shut out in his return to the lineup on Sunday. Horvat has 10 goals and 20 points in 29 games this season. It was his first action since Dec. 5. The Canucks will regroup and face Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

3 Nic Dowd Active

Nic Dowd will make his Vancouver debut on Saturday night. Dowd was acquired from Los Angeles recently for Jordan Subban. He might center the third line of the Canucks, which would put him alongside Thomas Vanek and Sam Gagner.

4 Markus Granlund Active

Markus Granlund scored Vancouver's lone goal in a 6-1 loss to Calgary on Sunday night. Alexander Edler and Henrik Sedin had the helpers on his power-play marker. Granlund has found the back of the net three times in the last two games. He has seven goals and nine points in 33 games.

5 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter scored the overtime winner for the Canucks Sunday. It was his first game back after missed 21 games with a groin injury. He has three goals and seven points in 24 games this season so he really has little, if any, fantasy value.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Sedin was perfectly positioned in the high-slot to tip Alex Edler's shot from the point in behind Cam Talbot. It's Sedin's 11th of the year, bringing his point total to 30 in 45 games. Brandon Sutter also scored in the loss.

2 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson potted two goals with an assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 victory against the Kings. Eriksson is starting to come alive lately after a dismal first few months to open the season. He had just five goals and 13 points over his first 31 games, but Eriksson has managed three goals with six points across the past six outings. He'll need to do a little more over a longer period to re-gain the trust of fantasy owners in standard leagues, but he's certainly worth a look in deeper pools.

3 Sven Baertschi Active

Sven Baertschi struck for his 11th goal, the game-winning tally in overtime, in Tuesday's 4-3 win against the Avalanche. After years of toiling in relative obscurity in Calgary, Baertschi has found a home in Vancouver. He has three consecutive campaigns with at least 10 goals, and he is on pace for a career high 40 points. He also has a career-high seven power-play markers this season after managing five goals on the man advantage in each of his first five-plus NHL seasons.

4 Brendan Gaunce Active

Brendan Gaunce scored twice in a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Gaunce now has four goals in 32 games this season for the Canucks. He certainly won't be counted on for scoring if you're looking for it for fantasy purposes. The Canucks also got goals from Daniel Sedin and Bo Horvat in the win.

RW 1 Brock Boeser Active

Brock Boeser has been chosen as the NHL's first star of the week. Boeser had two goals and two games before participating in his first NHL All-Star Game. He was the only rookie taking part in All-Star weekend and he shined brightly in the spotlight. Boeser earned the MVP award at Sunday's NHL All-Star Game and he won Saturday's Accuracy Shooting competition. The 20-year-old leads all first-year NHLers with 24 goals in 46 games this season.

2 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek and the Vancouver Canucks were held scoreless in a 4-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Vanek had three points on Tuesday night, but he couldn't get anything going on Thursday, as the Canucks were held scoreless by the lowly Buffalo Sabres. He has tallied 14 goals and 35 points in 48 games this season.

3 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner opened the scoring in Tuesday's game at Calgary with a power-play goal in the first period. Gagner has two goals on the season, but coming on the man advantage. He also chipped in with five shots on goal and a blocked shot in 17:30 of ice time. Gagner is off to a bit of a slow start, but he sees plenty of time on the power play for the Canucks and he has the scoring touch to pick up points in bunches. For now, however, his fantasy appeal is limited to deeper pools.

4 Jake Virtanen Active

Jake Virtanen (illness) is back at practice after missing yesterday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Virtanen has nine points in 35 games this season and should be fully recovered in time for Saturday's all-Canadian matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

5 Derek Dorsett Sidelined

Derek Dorsett will not return to Vancouver's active roster due to health reasons and risks associated with playing, according to GM Jim Benning. Dorsett has been advised by doctors to stop playing hockey after it was revealed that he has a cervical disc herniation adjacent and separate to his previous fusion. "I'm devastated by the news. It will take a long time for this to truly sink in," said Dorsett. "As hard as it was to hear, Dr. Watkins' diagnosis is definitive. There is no grey area, and it gives me clarity to move forward. I have a healthy young family and a long life of opportunities ahead of me. Hockey taught me a lot and it will help me be successful in whatever I choose to do in the future." We wish him the best in whatever he decides to do next.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alexander Edler registered two assists in Vancouver's 6-2 loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday. Edler has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last seven games. He has two goals and 17 points in 36 contests this season.

2 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev finished with three assists, a plus-2 rating, a blocked shot and a minor penalty in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche. Tanev's performance was certainly a shock, as he entered with just two goals, six assists and a plus-6 rating over his first 33 outings. He has chipped in with 48 blocked shots over 34 contests to make him useful in deeper fantasy pools, but avoid him everywhere else despite the big performance.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto posted an even-strength goal with a plus-2 rating, three blocked shots and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche. Del Zotto used to be a solid offensive defenseman early in his career, seeing plenty of time on the power play in stops with the Rangers and the Flyers. However, he has always been a defensive liability and he just hasn't been logging the numbers anymore. He hasn't struck on the power play since the 2014-15 season, and he has just seven assists on the man advantage over the past three years. Del Zotto is only worth a look in the deepest of fantasy leagues at this point and those formats rewarding blocked shots (71) and hits (130).

4 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton will likely be a healthy scratch Saturday night against the Maple Leafs. He worked out on the fourth pairing Saturday morning, which is not a good sign. Hutton, according to Canucks coach Travis Green, has not played very good hockey this season. Make sure bench him if you have not already done so.

5 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher (undisclosed) returned to the lineup Tuesday against the Ducks, and he finished scoreless with a minus-1 rating, two shots on goal, a minor penalty and a hit across 16:33 of ice time. Stecher had been dealing with a knee injury for most of December, but he was able to return on New Year's Eve only to suffer an undisclosed injury after a hard hit against the Kings. He didn't appear to show any ill effects of his injuries in this one, finishing the game. If you normally depend upon him in deeper fantasy leagues, it appears safe to plug him back into the active lineup.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega will be a healthy scratch on Tuesday night as the Vancouver Canucks visit the New York Islanders. Biega has just two assists in 15 games so far this season with the Canucks. He has just one goal at the NHL level, scored back in his rookie campaign in 2014-2015. Sitting alongside him in the press box will be forward Nikolay Goldobin and injured defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

7 Derrick Pouliot Active

Derrick Pouliot will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Kings. Pouliot has two goals and 11 points in 41 games this season. It's the fourth time he'll serve as a healthy scratch in his team's last six games. Brendan Gaunce will also serve as a scratch tonight.

8 Erik Gudbranson Active

Erik Gudbranson (back) is set to return on Thursday. Gudbranson last played on Jan. 14. He has a goal and three points in 32 contests this season.

G 1 Jacob Markstrom Active

Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves on 28 shots in a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Markstrom has now won three of his last four for the Canucks. His record improves to 15-16-5 with a 2.73 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

2 Anders Nilsson Active

Anders Nilsson turned in a great performance against Winnipeg on Sunday night, but the Canucks were shut out. Nilsson made 35 saves on 36 shots, but got no offence in return for his effort. Nilsson falls to 6-8-1 this season with a 3.39 goals against average and .906 save percentage.