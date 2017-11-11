Player Page

Brendan Gaunce | Winger | #50

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/25/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 217
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (26) / VAN
Brendan Gaunce scored twice in a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.
Gaunce now has four goals in 32 games this season for the Canucks. He certainly won't be counted on for scoring if you're looking for it for fantasy purposes. The Canucks also got goals from Daniel Sedin and Bo Horvat in the win. Feb 2 - 1:11 AM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
31213-181000147.043
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015VAN20101-920000034.029
2016VAN57055-2330000051.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 1CHI1202200000021.000
Jan 30COL100000000002.000
Jan 25BUF000000000000.000
Jan 23LA000000000000.000
Jan 21@ WPG100000000000.000
Jan 20@ EDM1000-20000002.000
Jan 14@ MIN100000000000.000
Jan 12@ CLM110110100012.500
Jan 9@ WAS000000000000.000
Jan 7@ MON100000000002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Bo Horvat
3Nic Dowd
4Markus Granlund
5Brandon Sutter
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Loui Eriksson
3Sven Baertschi
4Brendan Gaunce
RW1Brock Boeser
2Thomas Vanek
3Sam Gagner
4Jake Virtanen
5Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Chris Tanev
3Michael Del Zotto
4Ben Hutton
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Derrick Pouliot
8Erik Gudbranson
G1Jacob Markstrom
2Anders Nilsson
3Thatcher Demko
 

 