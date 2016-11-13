Player Page

Tom Wilson | Winger | #43

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/29/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 217
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (16) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Tom Wilson picked up a goal and two assists in Friday's 6-0 blowout win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Wilson assisted on both of Jay Beagle's goals and he added one of his own in the second period. He finished the game with a plus-3 rating, two shots on goal and three hits in 12:17 of ice time. Wilson nearly doubled his point total for the season with his offensive output tonight. He's now up to three goals and seven points in 42 games this season. Jan 13 - 10:57 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
412246380000038.053
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013WAS82371011511000063.048
2014WAS6741317-11720000079.051
2015WAS827162331630101199.071
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 11PIT100000000000.000
Jan 9@ MON100000000003.000
Jan 7@ OTT100000000000.000
Jan 5CLM100012000001.000
Jan 3TOR1000-12000000.000
Jan 1OTT101100000000.000
Dec 31@ NJ100017000000.000
Dec 29NJ100002000000.000
Dec 27@ NYI1000-10000000.000
Dec 23TB101120000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Karl Alzner
4Brooks Orpik
5Dmitry Orlov
6Nate Schmidt
7Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 