Tom Wilson | Winger | #43

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom has a three-game point streak going into Wednesday's match against Pittsburgh. He has one goal and three assists during his spree. Backstrom had a five-point game the last time he faced the Penguins. He currently has 10 goals and 34 points in 40 matches.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov has heated up offensively with eight points in his last four contests. He has produced two goals and six assists over that span. Kuznetsov has scored just five markers this season, but his recent scoring surge is encouraging.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller scored a goal and registered an assist in Washington's 3-2 shootout loss to Philadelphia Wednesday night. That was Eller's first multi-point game since Oct. 10, 2015. He has three goals and six points in 30 contests this season.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle scored his sixth goal of the year during Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils. Now with 14 points this season, it would appear that Beagle just might crack the 20-point plateau for the second time in his career.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin scored his 1000th and 1001st career point in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It took Ovechkin just 35 seconds to open the scoring and pick up the 1000th point of his NHL career (you can watch the play unfold by clicking the link at the bottom of the page). He added a power play goal in the second frame to give his team a 2-0 lead at the time. The Russian sniper finished tonight's game with a plus-1 rating, seven shots on goal and two hits in 16:52 of ice time. The 31-year-old has scored five points in his last two contests, and he now has 21 goals and 35 points in 41 games this season.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson scored another goal, this time during Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils. Johansson is now up to 14 goals and 25 points in 35 games this season. MoJo is on track to potentially collect his first career 50-point campaign.

3 Andre Burakovsky Active

Andre Burakovsky scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. This was his first game back in the lineup since being a healthy scratch in three consecutive games and he responded in a big way. He opened the scoring late in the first period and he helped set up Lars Eller's go-ahead goal in the second. The 21-year-old has three goals and nine assists in 28 games. Last season, he got off to a similarly slow start, but managed to get hot in the second half of the year. He's someone to keep an eye on in deeper fantasy leagues.

4 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik scored his first goal in his last six games during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils. The veteran winger now has five goals and eight points in 24 games thus far. Which, unfortunate makes him better suited for the waiver wire.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie (upper body) will return on Wednesday. He didn't play on Monday because of an upper-body injury, but felt he could have been in the lineup. Oshie is projected to play with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom against Pittsburgh.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams found the back of the net in Washington's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Williams has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last seven games. That's helping him overcome his slow start to the 2016-17 campaign. He has 12 goals and 22 points in 41 contests in 2016-17.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson picked up a goal and two assists in Friday's 6-0 blowout win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Wilson assisted on both of Jay Beagle's goals and he added one of his own in the second period. He finished the game with a plus-3 rating, two shots on goal and three hits in 12:17 of ice time. Wilson nearly doubled his point total for the season with his offensive output tonight. He's now up to three goals and seven points in 42 games this season.

4 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly scored his fourth goal of the season during the 6-2 win over the Devils. He's now up five points in 21 games this season, which unfortunate still probably relegates him to the waiver wire in most pools.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. And with that, the Capitals snapped the Blue Jackets' 16 game winning streak, which was one short of tying an NHL record. Carlson's goal in the first period gave the Caps a 2-0 lead at the time and his assist on Andre Burakovsky's second period-goal made it 4-0. He's up to five goals and 17 assists in 38 games this season. Daniel Winnik, Nate Schmidt and Justin Williams also found the back of the net for the Capitals.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen collected a pair of assists during Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils on Saturday. The talented blue liner is now up to 15 assists and 17 games in 34 games this seaosn. Niskanen is right on track for another season of 30-something points.

3 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner pitched in a rare goal during Washington's 2-1 win over the Senators on Sunday. The 28-year-old veteran now has three goals and six points in 36 games this season. Alzner's career high is five goals, which he set in 2014-2015.

4 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik is turning into a scoring machine with three assists in his past two games. Well, maybe a scoring machine is a bit much but with a helper on Sunday and a couple on Saturday, it was a great weekend for the veteran defenseman. He has nine assists in 36 games this season so we don't suggest that you run to your league to pick him up but he has been hot this week.

5 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov had a goal and an assist Tuesday. The two points gives Orlov 18 this season including two goals. He had eight goals and 29 points last season and is well on his way to surpassing those totals. He is worth owning in deeper leagues.

6 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt got his first goal since Jan. 7, 2016 this past Thursday versus Columbus. He also added an assist in Washington's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets. The multi-point effort should help him as he competes with Taylor Chorney for ice time. Coach Barry Trotz wants to keep both defenders engaged, so there could be some more line shuffling on a night-to-night basis.

7 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney will sit out Wednesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins The six-foot-one, 191 pound rearguard has only dressed in eight games all season. This will be his fourth straight game in the press box. Retains real world value on the bottom pair, but very little fantasy value.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby stopped all 24 shots he faced in Friday's 6-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The victory extends Holtby's personal winning streak to six games. As for the Caps, they've won an impressive eight straight. Holtby improves his record to 21-8-4, and he owns a 1.85 goals-against-average and a .933 save percentage in 2016-17. He's given up two goals or less in five straight outings.