C 1 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Zibanejad's goal at the 7:16 mark of the third period cut the Blue Jackets' lead to 3-2 at the time, but New York was never able to tie it up. The Rangers forward finished the game with a minus-2 rating and team-high five shots on goal in 20:37 of ice time. The 24-year-old has beed red-hot of late, as he's scored five goals in his last three games. He's also accumulated nine points during his five-game point streak. Zibanejad has 25 goals and 43 points in 63 games this season. Kevin Hayes (SHG) and Chris Kreider (PPG) also found the back of the net for the Rangers on Tuesday night.

2 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes' arbitration hearing is scheduled for August 2. Hayes is coming off a two-year, $5.2 million contract. He should get a raise after scoring 25 goals and 44 points in 76 contests last season.

3 Filip Chytil Active

Filip Chytil believes he can play regularly at the NHL level next year. "Everyone knows there is free space on the team for a couple young guys," said Chytil. "I feel more ready to play in NHL. I think I'm more ready than last year." He is participating in the Rangers' development camp, where he looks bigger, stronger and more comfortable. Chytil had one goal and two assists in nine games with New York last year. The team hopes he will be ready to take on a much bigger role in 2018-19.

4 Lias Andersson Active

Lias Andersson has received a four-game suspension from future World Juniors for throwing his silver medal into the crowd. Andersson did so after Sweden lost in the finals of the 2018 World Juniors to Team Canada. Andersson's suspension is purely symbolic because he'll be too old to be eligible to play in the 2019 World Juniors anyways.

5 Peter Holland Active

Peter Holland will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. This isn't surprising news considering he had also been scratched in each of New York's previous four games. He has one goal, three assists and a minus-9 rating in 20 games this season.

LW 1 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider scored a pair of goals for Team USA in a 4-1 win over Canada in the bronze-medal game of the 2018 World Championship. Kreider opened the scoring and scored the second of two empty-net markers to seal the victory. Nick Bonino registered the game winner and Anders Lee had the other empty-netter in the contest.

2 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov has signed a two-year contract extension with the New York Rangers. Namestnikov, who had 22 goals and 48 points in 81 games between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers in 2017-18, will reportedly earn $4 million per season. The Rangers acquired him on Feb. 26 as part of the Ryan McDonagh trade. Namestnikov would have been a restricted free agent.

3 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner's arbitration hearing is set for August 4. Spooner scored 13 goals and 41 points in 59 games with Boston and the Rangers last season. He got the latest possible arbitration date, so there's plenty of time for the Rangers to work out a deal.

4 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey has signed a two-year, $4.55 million contract with the New York Rangers. Vesey had an arbitration hearing scheduled for July 30 that's now moot. He will earn $2.2 million in 2018-19 and $2.35 million in the second season of the deal. He had 17 goals and 28 points in 79 games last season, so he'll need to step up significantly if he's going to earn a long-term contract at the end of this bridge deal.

5 Matt Beleskey Active

Matt Beleskey will play in this afternoon's regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Flyers. It'll be his first game since the end of November. Steven Fogarty will also dress while Peter Holland, Paul Carey and David Desharnais will serve as the healthy scratches. Tony DeAngelo (ankle), Kevin Shattenkirk (knee), Steven Kampfer (hand), Jesper Fast (groin) and Cody McLeod (abdomen) will also miss the game.

6 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod has signed a one-year contract with the New York Rangers. McLeod had a goal, four points, and 111 penalty minutes in 48 games with Nashville and the Rangers last season. He had started the campaign with the Predators, but was claimed off waivers by New York on Jan. 25.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

The New York Rangers will pick ninth overall at the June Draft. The Rangers had the eighth-worst record so they dropped a spot as Carolina moved from 11th to second. It will be a big draft for New York as they have three first round picks, picking late in the first round with selections being owed to them from Tampa Bay and Boston. They could turn things around quickly with an outstanding draft and could move up by trading an extra pick or two.

2 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich was dropped from the first line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider Saturday. Buchnevich played 17:32 Saturday and was on a line with Jimmy Vesey and Vladislav Namestnikov. He had one shot on goal. "It’s the NHL, it’s the best league. Every player goes through, in a season, some ups and downs," coach Alain Vigneault said before the game. "But we think Butchie has a high skill level and we’re working with him to put it all together." He has 14 goals and 36 points in 61 games this season and is worth taking late in deeper pools next season.

3 Jesper Fast Sidelined

Jesper Fast (groin) will likely miss the rest of the regular season. Coach Alain Vigneault said Fast's groin injury could keep him out of the final three games of the season. "I know he's going to try real hard to come back," Vigneault said, "but I would not count on it."

4 Vinni Lettieri Active

Vinni Lettieri has been summoned by the Rangers. Lettieri has 14 goals and 23 points in 37 AHL games this season. With New York, he's scored a goal and five points in 16 contests.

D 1 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

Kevin Shattenkirk (knee) has started to skate as part of his continued rehab. Shattenkirk underwent knee surgery in January. He's projected to be completely healthy by the start of training camp.

2 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei has inked a six-year contract with the New York Rangers. The Rangers didn't disclose financial details, but the deal reportedly carries an average annual value of $5.25 million. Skjei had an arbitration hearing scheduled for July 31, but that won't be necessary now. The 24-year-old defender registered 25 points last season after he had 39 points in his rookie campaign.

3 Neal Pionk Active

Defenseman Neal Pionk will play for the United States at the upcoming World Championships in Denmark. The tournament will start later this week and the defenseman impressed the American coaching staff enough during his 28 games with the Rangers where he had a goal and 14 points. The 22-year-old was undrafted but signed with the Rangers after a couple of big seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

4 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal (whiplash) will rejoin the Rangers on Thursday. It will be Staal's first game since Feb. 3. He has a goal and seven points in 50 games this season.

5 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson has signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the New York Rangers. Claesson had a goal and seven points in 64 games with the Ottawa Senators last season. He also had 158 hits and averaged 15:21 minutes per contest.

6 Tony DeAngelo Active

Tony DeAngelo (ankle) recently resumed skating. The Rangers' season is over of course, but DeAngelo's injury should be fully behind him by the time training camp starts. He had eight assists in 32 games with the Rangers.

7 Brendan Smith Active

Brendan Smith stayed in New York this off-season to work with the Rangers fitness coach. Smith had a horrible 2017-18 campaign with a goal and seven assists in 44 games as he was a healthy scratch on numerous occasions. He was also in the minors for the first time in five years as he spent 11 games with Hartford. The Rangers should expect Smith to be the blueliner he was in previous seasons, as a solid stay-at-home defenseman and not the one in 2017-18 where he seemed to be lost.

8 Rob O'Gara Active

Rob O'Gara has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Rangers. O'Gara can earn $874,125 at the NHL level or $70,000 in the minors. The contract he accepted was his qualifying offer, which would have expired on July 15. He had three assists in 30 games with the Rangers and Bruins last season.

9 Steven Kampfer I.L.

Steven Kampfer will be out for four-to-six weeks because of a fractured hand. Kampfer has one assist in 22 appearances with the Rangers this season. New York played without fellow blueliners Ryan McDonagh, Marc Staal and Kevin Shattenkirk on Sunday. The team has brought up Ryan Sproul from the minors as another potential fill-in.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Pete Jensen of NHL.com compiled a list of the top active NHL players without a Stanley Cup ring. Atop the list was New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist who will be entering his 14th NHL season at the start of the 2018-19 season. The Swedish goaltender has been one of the best goaltenders since entering the league, winning 30 games in 11 of his 12 full NHL seasons. However, with the Rangers entering a rebuilding phase, the 36-year-old goaltender might need to find another team if he wants to lift the Stanley Cup. He has three years remaining on his deal at a cap hit of $8.5million. The complete list can be seen by clicking on the link below.