Brady Skjei | Defenseman | #76

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/26/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 211
College: Minnesota
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (28) / NYR
Brady Skjei has inked a six-year contract with the New York Rangers.
The Rangers didn't disclose financial details, but the deal reportedly carries an average annual value of $5.25 million. Skjei had an arbitration hearing scheduled for July 31, but that won't be necessary now. The 24-year-old defender registered 25 points last season after he had 39 points in his rookie campaign. Jul 28 - 12:46 PM
Source: New York Rangers on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8242125-273906101153.026
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015NYR700014000006.000
2016NYR8053439114207000127.039
2017NYR8242125-273906101153.026
Game Log
All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mika Zibanejad
2Kevin Hayes
3Filip Chytil
4Lias Andersson
5Peter Holland
LW1Chris Kreider
2Vladislav Namestnikov
3Ryan Spooner
4Jimmy Vesey
5Matt Beleskey
6Cody McLeod
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2Pavel Buchnevich
3Jesper Fast
4Vinni Lettieri
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Brady Skjei
3Neal Pionk
4Marc Staal
5Fredrik Claesson
6Tony DeAngelo
7Brendan Smith
8Rob O'Gara
9Steven Kampfer
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Alexandar Georgiev
 

 