C 1 Steven Stamkos Sidelined

Steven Stamkos has been granted clearance to increase his workload, as he continues to rehab from knee surgery. "Everything is very encouraging," GM Steve Yzerman said. Tampa Bay has not provided a timetable for when Stamkos will be available to return, but his recovery appears to be going well and sometime in March remains a possibility for when he will be ready to play again.

2 Tyler Johnson Active

Someone forgot to tell Tyler Johnson that lightning is not supposed to strike the same place twice because he scored two goals in 30 seconds as the Bolts beat the Blackhawks 5-2 Tuesday. Johnson sunk his first puck at the 6:14 mark for what became the game winner. He put up the first insurance goal only 30 seconds later. This was the third time this season Johnson scored two goals in a game. Those contests evenly spread across November, December, and now January. It is a little difficult for players to count on his momentum, however.

3 Valtteri Filppula Active

Valtteri Filppula scored the first goal of the night, but it was not enough as the Lightning lost 2-1 to the Ducks Tuesday. Filppula’s seventh goal of the season came with an assist by Nikita Nesterov and Anton Stralman at the 4:36 mark of the second period. It did not take long for Ryan Getzlaf to answer it, however, and he responded 21 seconds later. Those would be the only regulation goals as both goalies had solid nights. This was Filppula’s first goal since December 10, but he entered the night with a current, four-game streak with an assist.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle posted two points in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Chicago. He scored his 12th goal of the year and added his sixth assist on a marker by defenseman Nikita Nesterov. Boyle is already close to matching the 13 goals and 20 points he scored last season.

5 Gabriel Dumont Active

Tampa Bay has called up Gabriel Dumont. In the AHL this year, he has posted five goals and five assists in 19 games. He has three points in 18 career NHL appearances, but all those matches came with Montreal.

LW 1 Ondrej Palat Active

Ondrej Palat scored two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Palat's power-play goal in the first period tied the game at one, while his marker in the second period made it 2-1 for the Bolts. He also helped set up Nikita Kucherov's goal in the middle frame. The 25-year-old now has nine goals and 12 assists in 38 games this season.

2 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn had two assists in a 5-2 win against Chicago on Tuesday night. He set up a pair of goals by Tyler Johnson in the match. Killorn didn't have a point in seven straight games going into Tuesday's contest.

3 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov and Ondrej Palat scored in the third period, but their rally was insufficient to lift the Lightning as they lost 5-3 to the Coyotes Saturday. The Bolts entered the third period with a 5-1 deficit and might have fared better if they had managed to get on the board earlier. Namestnikov scored at the 9:45 mark with an assist from Palat and Valtteri Filppula. Palat’s goal came at the 14:18 mark during a power play. This was Namestnikov’s sixth goal of the season and the 10th for Palat.

4 Jonathan Drouin Active

Jonathan Drouin scored the lone goal for Tampa Bay in a 2-1 loss to San Jose on Thursday. Drouin scored a beauty on the power-play. He skated down the right circle past Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, cut sharply in front of the crease, and beat Dell with a wrist shot for his 14th goal of the season. It was Drouin's 23rd point in his past 22 games and 30th point overall.

5 Cedric Paquette Active

Cedric Paquette (lower body) will return to the Lightning's lineup on Thursday. Paquette missed six straight contests. He'll probably play alongside Michael Bournival and J.T. Brown in his return.

6 Michael Bournival Active

The Lightning have recalled Michael Bournival from Syracuse of the AHL for Sunday's game. He will likely be needed as J.T. Brown was injured Saturday night after taking a shoulder to the head from Wayne Simmonds. Bournival has no fantasy value.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Nikita Kucherov had a stong game against the Coyotes Saturday night. Although he leads the Lightning in goals scored with 17, Kucherov has hardly been taking any shots on goal. In his last four games before Saturday, Kucherov had taken only eight shots on goal. Saturday against Arizona, he directed six shots towards Mike Smith. As shooting is a pre-condition to scoring, that is good news for Kucherov owners.

2 Ryan Callahan I.L.

Ryan Callahan (hip) has been moved to injured reserve. That isn't surprising considering that he is projected to miss at least four weeks due to an ongoing hip issue.

3 Brayden Point I.L.

Brayden Point (upper body) skated with the Lightning on Thursday. Point was wearing a no-contact jersey, but he did take some faceoffs. He's regarded as day-to-day at this point.

4 J.T. Brown Active

J.T. Brown (upper body) was activated from the IL on Tuesday January 24. Brown was sidelined for seven straight games. He had three hits and a plus-two rating in 10:10 minutes of ice time in his return.

5 Erik Condra Active

Erik Condra will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Lightning put Condra on waivers on Saturday, so it's hardly surprising that he'd be scratched tonight. He has no points and a minus-4 rating in 10 games this season. Luke Witkowski will also watch the game from the press box, while Jason Garrison is out with an illness.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman is warming up for Saturday's match with Arizona, which means he's going to play. Great news for the Lightning as he's missed the last few games due to illness. Through 44 games he has seven goals and 38 points along with 51 hits and 73 blocks.

2 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman posted two assists in a 5-2 win against St. Louis Thursday night. He has three helpers in the past two outings. Stralman has accounted for one goal and 11 points in 25 appearances this year.

3 Jason Garrison Active

Jason Garrison (illness) will rejoin the Lightning on Thursday. Garrison was out for two straight games. He has a goal and six points in 45 contests this season.

4 Braydon Coburn Active

Braydon Coburn suited up in Thursday's match against Buffalo. He was regarded as a game-time decision, but played after taking part in the pregame warmup. Coburn missed two games due to an upper-body injury.

5 Nikita Nesterov Active

Nikita Nesterov will be scratched from Sunday's tilt with the Penguins. The physical defender has posted just 24 points through the first 112 games of his career, which unfortunately doesn't amount to much in fantasy.

6 Andrej Sustr Active

Andrej Sustr was a healthy scratch Thursday night. He didn't play due to a coach's decision. It was the first time that he missed a game this season. In 39 matches, Sustr has six points, 50 blocks and 29 penalty minutes.

7 Luke Witkowski Active

Luke Witkowski will be scratched against Buffalo on Thursday. Witkowski has posted five points and 59 PIMs through 19 games with AHL Syracuse this season. However through 10 games with the Lightning he has a point and little else to his credit.

G 1 Ben Bishop Active

Ben Bishop faced only 17 shots, gave up five goals, and was pulled at the end of the second period as the Lightning lost a 5-3 contest to the Coyotes Saturday night. This was Bishop’s worst outing of the season. His previous low water mark came back on October 20 when he gave up four goals 16 shots against the Avalanche for a save percentage of .750. With this loss to the Coyotes, he dropped to .706. Andrei Vasilevskiy stepped into the crease for the third period and was perfect against six shots.