Andrei Vasilevskiy | Goalie | #88

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/25/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 207
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (19) / TB
Andrei Vasilevskiy will play between the pipes on Thursday.
It will be Vasilevskiy's second straight start. He has a 11-11-2 record, 2.82 GAA, and .908 save percentage in 27 contests this season. Jan 26 - 3:13 PM
Source: Tampa Bay Times
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
27146611112692.82754685.9082
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2014TB 1686475012342.36415381.9181
2015TB 2412591110008582.76646588.9101
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 24@ CHI160100022.003634.9440
Jan 21@ ARI11800000.00661.0000
Jan 19@ SJ159010022.032422.9170
Jan 17@ ANA0000000.0000.0000
Jan 16@ LA0000000.0000.0000
Jan 13CLM158010122.073028.9330
Jan 12BUF0000000.0000.0000
Jan 8@ PIT160010066.004034.8500
Jan 7@ PHI156010044.294440.9090
Jan 5NAS158010155.171813.7220

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Tyler Johnson
3Valtteri Filppula
4Brian Boyle
5Gabriel Dumont
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Alex Killorn
3Vladislav Namestnikov
4Jonathan Drouin
5Cedric Paquette
6Michael Bournival
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Ryan Callahan
3Brayden Point
4J.T. Brown
5Erik Condra
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Jason Garrison
4Braydon Coburn
5Nikita Nesterov
6Andrej Sustr
7Luke Witkowski
G1Ben Bishop
2Andrei Vasilevskiy
 

 