Malcolm Subban | Goalie | #30

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/21/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (24) / BOS
Malcolm Subban is expected to start Sunday against his former Boston teammates.
Subban was claimed by Vegas off waivers from the Bruins earlier this month. The former first-round pick (24th overall) by Boston in 2012 will get his first start with the Golden Knights because Marc-Andre Fleury is out with a concussion. Subban has just two previous starts in his NHL career and they were both losses. Oct 15 - 3:33 PM
Source: Las Vegas Review-Journal
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2014BOS1310100035.8163.5000
2016BOS1310100035.811613.8130
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Vadim Shipachyov
2Cody Eakin
3Erik Haula
4William Karlsson
5Tomas Nosek
6Reid Duke
7Mikhail Grabovski
LW1David Perron
2Jonathan Marchessault
3Oscar Lindberg
4William Carrier
RW1James Neal
2Reilly Smith
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Brendan Leipsic
5Alex Tuch
6David Clarkson
D1Nate Schmidt
2Colin Miller
3Jason Garrison
4Brayden McNabb
5Deryk Engelland
6Luca Sbisa
7Jon Merrill
8Brad Hunt
9Clayton Stoner
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Malcolm Subban
3Maxim Lagace
 

 