All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Vadim Shipachyov Active

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant has confirmed that Vadim Shipachyov is expecting to debut tomorrow against the Boston Bruins. Erik Haula (undisclosed) was placed on IR today to make room for Shipachyov. If you're in need of an early season boost to your fantasy team, Shipachyov could be a nice gamble.

2 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Eakin's goal at the 3:44 mark of the first period was the first tally at Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Eakin will be looking to bounce back after a terrible 2016-17 regular season with the Dallas Stars. Last year, he had just three goals and 12 points in 60 games. In the previous three years, he scored between 35 and 40 points.

3 Erik Haula I.L.

Erik Haula is expected to miss at least one week with a lower-body injury. It's assumed Haula was injured on the low hit that led to his fight. Regardless, he has no fantasy upside at the moment.

4 William Karlsson Active

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired William Karlsson, David Clarkson, a 2017 first-round pick, and a 2019 second-round selection from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Karlsson was the actual expansion draft pick and Clarkson was included so that the Blue Jackets could shed an expensive contract. For Vegas the main allure here is the picks, but Karlsson can contribute. He had six goals and 25 points in 81 games last season and he at the age of 24 he still has some room to grow.

5 Tomas Nosek Active

Tomas Nosek posted a goal with a plus-1 rating and a pair of hits in Tuesday's win against the Coyotes. Nosek got the first goal on home ice for the Golden Knights. He entered Tuesday's contest with just one goal and no assists over his first 19 NHL contests, so he'll need to repeat this performance on a regular basis before fantasy players pay him any mind.

6 Reid Duke I.L.

Reid Duke (shoulder surgery) will be out anywhere between four to six months. Duke was the first player to ever join the Golden Knights. The is the 21-year-old's first year as a professional hockey player, but he might not get an opportunity to suit up in the NHL. Duke had 37 goals and 71 points in 59 games with WHL Brandon last season.

7 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski's status for the 2017-18 season is still unclear. Nick Costonika of NHL.com reported Thursday that Grabovski arrived in Las Vegas for his physical and is hoping to be able to play. However, Golden Knights GM George McPhee said the team is still awaiting the results. He doesn't expect Grabovski to be available, but said "that's up to the doctors." Grabovski's stall was empty in the locker room. He missed the entire 2016-17 campaign because of post-concussion syndrome.

LW 1 David Perron Active

David Perron is thrilled with the Golden Knights top line of himself, James Neal and Cody Eakin. All three played in the NHL last season and were selected in the expansion draft by Vegas who begin the season with a 2-0 record. "We’ve only been together a few games in the preseason," Perron said. "Now we’ve got James, and he obviously knows what to do with the puck, so we need to keep feeding him." Look for a 40 point season from Perron.

2 Jonathan Marchessault I.L.

Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) has been moved to injured reserve. Marchessault didn't participate in Saturday's practice, but coach Gerard Gallant just called it a "maintenance day" for the winger. He scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 6-3 loss to Detroit and finished with 17:59 of ice time. Marchessault is expected to miss at least one week with a lower-body injury.

3 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg scored his first goal of the year in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Arizona. Lindberg gave the Golden Knights a 5-1 lead late in the second period. He didn't have a point in his first two appearances this season. Lindberg produced eight goals and 20 points in 65 matches with the New York Rangers in 2016-17.

4 William Carrier Active

William Carrier is excited to be part of the Vegas Golden Knights. "It’ll be a big opportunity to make a statement in camp," Carrier said. "I’ve been used to trying to earn a spot, but everything is going to be new. New city, new rink and all the fans are going to be excited. It should be good." Carrier got his first taste of the NHL in 2016-17 with the Buffalo Sabres as he recorded five goals and eight points in 41 contests. He'll be someone to watch during the Golden Knights' training camp.

RW 1 James Neal Active

James Neal scored his 6th goal of the year in a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Neal was alone beside the net when David Perron found him 15:18 into the second period to tie up the game for Vegas. The Golden Knights then took the lead through Erik Haula but a third period collapse led to the Golden Knights losing their first contest. Neal is a great fantasy commodity that could find himself playing on a Stanley Cup contender at the trade deadline.

2 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith received a maintenance day on Wednesday. It's not believed to be anything serious, but Smith blocked a shot Tuesday night against Colorado. He recorded an assist on a goal by Jonathan Marchessault and logged 17:23 of ice time in Vegas' 4-1 victory.

3 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Active

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Bellemare was previously a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. He had four goals and eight points in 82 contests in 2016-17. He'll be starting a two-year, $2.9 million contract in 2017-18.

4 Brendan Leipsic Active

Brendan Leipsic posted two assists with a plus-2 rating, a blocked shot and a hit in Tuesday's 5-2 victory against the Coyotes. The Winnipeg native posted a goal and three points in six games with the Maple Leafs last season and was a highly coveted played by the Golden Knights. He showed why in Tuesday's game with a couple of primary helpers. Still, the multi-point game doesn't move his fantasy needle considerably.

5 Alex Tuch Active

Vegas has recalled Alex Tuch from AHL Chicago. Tuch has racked up four goals and five points in three matches with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL this year. He was a bit of a surprise cut before the regular season started. Tuch is getting a chance now because of injuries to Jonathan Marchessault and Erik Haula.

6 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) does not have a stall set up in the Golden Knights' locker room at City National Arena. Clarkson hasn't been medically cleared to play yet, but Vegas GM George McPhee said the team is awaiting the results of Thursday's physicals before making a decision on how to proceed. It's not expected that Clarkson will be available for the upcoming season. He hasn't played since March 2016 and his career could be over because of a back injury.

D 1 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt earned a goal and an assist in a 2-1 overtime win versus Arizona on Saturday night. Schmidt tied the match at the 18:48 mark of the third period and then he assisted on James Neal's game winner in the extra session. The former Capitals defender has three points in two games for the Golden Knights so far this season.

2 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller has been selected in the expansion draft by the Vegas Golden Knights. Miller's name has been mentioned in trade rumors, so Vegas could flip him to another club. He collected 13 points in 55 penalty minutes in 61 games with Boston in 2016-17.

3 Jason Garrison Active

Jason Garrison has been taken by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. The Lightning sent the rights to prospect Nikita Gusev, a second rounder in 2017 and a fourth-round pick in 2018 so that Vegas would take Garrison. Tampa Bay wanted to prevent the Golden Knights from taking young defenders Jake Dotchin and Slater Koekkoek.

4 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb is optimistic about the Vegas Golden Knights' chances in their expansion season. McNabb was Vegas' choice from Los Angeles in the expansion draft. "I think we’re going to be competitive," McNabb said. "There are a lot of good players we selected and some young guys too. We’ve got great goaltending, so it starts there. So it’ll be fun." Vegas' roster is better than your typical expansion team, but it still doesn't look particularly impressive. Vegas might be able to surprise people, but at the end of the day the Golden Knights shouldn't be projected to compete for a playoff spot in their first season.

5 Deryk Engelland Active

Deryk Engelland posted a goal with a plus-3 rating, a blocked shot and a hit in Tuesday's 5-2 win against the visiting Coyotes. It was a special night for Engelland and the Vegas crowd after the terrible events of the past week. Engelland, who lives in Las Vegas, gave an emotional pre-game speech and carried over the momentum into the team's inaugural home game. Don't expect too much more in the way of offense from Engelland, but he always has been a pest capable of racking up plenty of penalty minutes, hits and blocked shots.

6 Luca Sbisa Active

Vegas GM George McPhee is reportedly still looking to move Luca Sbisa. The Golden Knights have 11 defensemen and nine of them, including Sbisa, are left-handed. He was chosen by Vegas in the expansion draft from Vancouver. The 27-year-old blueliner has a $3.6 million cap hit and could be difficult to move.

7 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill isn't expected to participate in Vegas' first franchise game. Merrill is instead projected to be a healthy scratch. He had a goal and six points in 51 games with New Jersey last season.

8 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt is projected to be a healthy scratch Friday night. The 29-year-old defenseman is a veteran of 33 career NHL games. Hunt's one of nine defensemen on the team, so until that situation gets sorted he's unlikely to get much, if any, playing time with Vegas.

9 Clayton Stoner I.L.

Clayton Stoner is out with a similar abdominal injury to the one he had last year. Stoner missed most of the 2016-17 season and he had abdominal surgery in December. He is currently on injured reserve.

G 1 Marc-Andre Fleury I.L.

Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) has been placed on injured reserve. Fleury was hurt on Friday night when he took a knee to the head against Detroit. He stayed in the game after a visit from the trainer, but didn't take part in Saturday's practice. With Fleury on the sidelines for at least a week, Malcolm Subban will fill in as the starter and he will likely face Boston on Sunday night.

2 Malcolm Subban Active

Malcolm Subban is expected to start Sunday against his former Boston teammates. Subban was claimed by Vegas off waivers from the Bruins earlier this month. The former first-round pick (24th overall) by Boston in 2012 will get his first start with the Golden Knights because Marc-Andre Fleury is out with a concussion. Subban has just two previous starts in his NHL career and they were both losses.