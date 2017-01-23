Tomas Hertl | Winger | #48

All Positions

C 1 Joe Thornton Active

Joe Thornton netted his third goal of the season on Monday and it was another empty netter. All of Thornton's goals have been scored on an empty net so far this season. He's also in a four-way tie for the league lead in empty-net markers. The last time he scored against a goaltender was on April 7, 2016 in a contest versus Winnipeg. On a more positive note, Thornton does have 24 assists in 44 games this season.

2 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Couture registered the primary assist on Brent Burns' goal in the first period before adding one of his own in the next frame to make it 2-1 for the Sharks. With the game tied at three late in the third period, veteran Patrick Marleau scored the game-winner. Couture has racked up six points during the four-game point streak he's currently on. The Sharks forward is up to 16 goals and 17 assists in 48 games this season.

3 Ryan Carpenter Active

Ryan Carpenter registered an assist in a 4-3 win against Winnipeg on Tuesday. Carpenter is on a three-game point streak. He has two goals and four points in seven games this season.

4 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney gained confidence from San Jose's 2016 playoff run. Tierney was in his second NHL campaign at the time, but scored a solid four goals and nine points in 24 postseason contests. "I thought I was going to be a little more nervous going into the playoffs than I was, but once you get playing it kind of feels like you’re just playing another game. … I think I just got more confident every series that I could go up against [Anze] Kopitar, or [Ryan] Johansen, or [Alex] Steen, [Jori] Lehtera or [Vladimir] Tarasenko," he said. After recording 20 points in the 2015-16 regular season, he has two goals and eight points in 25 games this season.

5 Micheal Haley I.L.

Micheal Haley (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. Haley picked up an assist in Wednesday's game against Los Angeles in 7:38 of ice time. He has six helpers and 58 penalty minutes in 31 contests.

LW 1 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau netted a goal in San Jose's 4-3 win over Winnipeg Tuesday night. That was Marleau's follow up to his four-goal showing on Monday. He's now just two goals shy of 500 in his career.

2 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker is playing on the second line with Logan Couture and Joonas Donskoi. Boedker got off to a horrific start to the season but has played better with four of his six goals coming earlier in the month. He has not picked up a point in his last five games but that seems to be the norm for Boedker this season. He will lose his spot as a top-six forward once Tomas Hertl and/or Timo Meier return from injury.

3 Tomas Hertl Active

Tomas Hertl (knee) has been activated from long-term injured reserve. He is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday night versus Edmonton. Hertl has been absent for the last 31 games because of a knee injury.

4 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson was on the top line during Wednesday's morning skate. He is projected to play with Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton against Los Angeles. Patrick Marleau moved to center the second line between Mikkel Boedker and Kevin Labanc because of an illness to Logan Couture.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski scored exactly halfway through the second period to record the game winning goal in a 3-2 win over the Kings Wednesday. Pavelski has scored seven points his last seven games with an average of 3.7 shots on goal. In that span of games, he failed to earn points only once and that has made him a solid fantasy value.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward picked up a goal and assisted on another in a 5-4 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. It's just his second multi-point game of the season for Ward who saw time on the top power-play unit in an obvious attempt to get him going offensively. That's just 12 points in 37 games for Ward. Brent Burns added two assists while Patrick Marleau also had a multi-point night.

3 Joonas Donskoi Sidelined

Joonas Donskoi (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday night. He just returned to the lineup on Monday from an upper-body injury, but logged just 2:31 of ice time before leaving the game. It's unclear if this injury is something new or if he aggravated something.

4 Barclay Goodrow Active

The Sharks recalled Barclay Goodrow from the AHL on Saturday. The 23-year-old has just 15 points in 74 career NHL games. However he has posted 12 goals and 19 points with 30 PIMs in 32 games down on the farm thus far.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns netted a goal in San Jose's 4-3 victory over Winnipeg on Tuesday. Burns has recorded at least a point in five of his last six games. He's up to 21 goals and 51 points in 49 contests in 2016-17.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

Marc-Edouard Vlasic is on a three-game point streak. Vlasic registered an assist in a 4-3 win versus Winnipeg Tuesday night. He has three goals and 16 points in 44 games this season.

3 Paul Martin Active

Paul Martin registered an assist in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay Thursday night. That ended a four-game point drought for Martin. He has three goals and 16 points in 45 contests this season, which is pretty good for him. The 35-year-old blueliner finished with 20 points in each of the last two campaigns.

4 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun found the back of the net in San Jose's 2-0 win over Philadelphia Friday night. Braun snapped his six-game point slump. He has two goals and six points in 36 contests in 2016-17.

5 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon is expected to play on a pairing with David Schlemko this season. After the Sharks acquired Roman Polak from the Maple Leafs last season, he and Dillon formed a physical pairing for the Sharks. Now, with Polak gone, it sounds like Dillon and Schlemko will have an opportunity to play together. The Sharks signed Schlemko this summer after he played the last season in New Jersey. Expect this to be a solid defensive pairing, but neither player will provide much in terms of standard fantasy value.

6 Dylan DeMelo I.L.

Dylan DeMelo will be sidelined for eight weeks with a broken wrist. DeMelo suffered the injury during Tuesday's game. He underwent successful surgery on Thursday. He has a goal and four points in 14 contests this season.

7 David Schlemko Active

David Schlemko provided the OTGWG as the San Jose Sharks managed a 3-2 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. It was Schlemko's first OT game-winner in the NHL and the fourth GWG of his career. This marks his second tally and 10th point of 2016-17, breaking a seven-game pointless slump. That game featured all rare-scorers (the top scorer hit his fifth goal of the season), so Schlemko seems like an inspired choice to make the difference.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones allowed two goals on 28 shots Monday night as the Sharks defeated the Avalanche 5-2. Jones now has four consecutive wins after giving up precisely two goals each night. In this span of games, his worst save percentage was .917, which will make him highly valued in his next start.