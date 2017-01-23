Player Page

Tomas Hertl | Winger | #48

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/12/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (17) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
Tomas Hertl (knee) has been activated from long-term injured reserve.
He is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday night versus Edmonton. Hertl has been absent for the last 31 games because of a knee injury. Jan 25 - 5:21 PM
Source: San Jose Mercury News
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
174590101100139.103
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013SJ 371510251143000398.153
2014SJ 82131831-51633004145.090
2015SJ 81212546162634003202.104
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 24@ WPG000000000000.000
Jan 23@ COL000000000000.000
Jan 21COL000000000000.000
Jan 19TB000000000000.000
Jan 18@ LA000000000000.000
Jan 16WPG000000000000.000
Jan 14STL000000000000.000
Jan 11@ CAL000000000000.000
Jan 10@ EDM000000000000.000
Jan 7DET000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Thornton
2Logan Couture
3Ryan Carpenter
4Chris Tierney
5Micheal Haley
LW1Patrick Marleau
2Mikkel Boedker
3Tomas Hertl
4Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Barclay Goodrow
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7David Schlemko
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 