Player Page

Roster

Pontus Aberg | Winger | #46

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/23/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 196
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (37) / NAS
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Pontus Aberg scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Anaheim in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final.
This was a pretty impressive result considering the Preds went into the game without Ryan Johansen and Mike Fisher. Aberg's goal at the 11:01 mark of the third period gave the Preds a 2-1 lead at the time, and they never looked back. This was the first playoff goal of his career. Aberg now has a goal and an assist in nine games this postseason. Colin Wilson and Austin Watson also found the back of the net for Nashville. The Predators now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2. They'll have an opportunity to eliminate the Ducks in Nashville on Monday night. May 20 - 11:02 PM
More Pontus Aberg Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
15112-240000012.083
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8@ WPG000000000000.000
Apr 6@ DAL000000000000.000
Apr 4NYI000000000000.000
Apr 2@ STL000000000000.000
Apr 1MIN000000000000.000
Mar 30TOR000000000000.000
Mar 28@ BOS000000000000.000
Mar 27@ NYI000000000000.000
Mar 25SJ000000000000.000
Mar 23CAL000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Fisher
3Calle Jarnkrok
4Colton Sissons
5Vernon Fiddler
6Frederick Gaudreau
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Pontus Aberg
4Austin Watson
5Cody McLeod
6Harry Zolnierczyk
RW1Filip Forsberg
2Viktor Arvidsson
3James Neal
4P. A. Parenteau
5Craig Smith
6Miikka Salomaki
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Yannick Weber
8Brad Hunt
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
3Marek Mazanec
 

 