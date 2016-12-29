Colton Sissons | Center | #10

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen collected his second two-point game over his last four during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks. The skilled center now has a goal and five points during the span as well. For the season he has seven goals and 26 points in 35 games.

2 Mike Ribeiro Active

Mike Ribeiro netted a pair of assists in Friday's 4-0 win over the Blues. Both assists came in the second period, as he helped set up Yannick Weber and Filip Forsberg. Ribeiro's now picked up a point in five consecutive games against St. Louis. He has four goals and 17 assists in 36 games.

3 Mike Fisher Active

Captain Mike Fisher scored his fifth goal of December during Thursday's 3-2 loss to Chicago. Fisher five goals and six points during the month. The tally was his 10th of the season, it also came on the power play which was his fifth as well. With 19 points in 31 games thus far, the veteran is a nice depth option for sure.

4 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok has produced three points in the last four games. He scored his second goal in the past three matches Thursday night versus Dallas. Jarnkrok has picked up just seven points in 26 games this season after he showed some promise in 2015-16.

5 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons scored a hat trick in Nashville's 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sissons' offensive outburst was far from expected. The Preds forward entered tonight's game with just two goals in 27 games this season. His first goal gave Nashville a 3-1 lead in the second period before his two third period goals gave his team 5-1 and 6-1 leads. The 23-year-old has six points in 28 games in 2016-17. Ryan Ellis, Mike Fisher and Filip Forsberg also scored for the Predators.

LW 1 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson earned a pair of helpers Tuesday in a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues. He has compiled five points in the last six games. Wilson has five goals and 14 points in 14 points after 27 appearances.

2 Kevin Fiala Active

Kevin Fiala scored in Tuesday's 2-1 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Fiala opened the scoring at the 19:06 mark of the second period. Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi picked up the assists on Nashville's only goal. Fiala finished the game with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 14:35 of ice time. He's amassed six goals and two assists in 27 games in 2016-17.

3 Miikka Salomaki Sidelined

Miikka Salomaki is back on the sidelines with a lower-body injury. GM David Poile described the ailment as long term. Salomaki played in the first two games of the season for Nashville, but he hasn't been in the lineup since then. He was out with an upper-body injury until he was given a conditioning stint in the minors in late November. Perhaps he was injured during his AHL assignment.

4 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson scored one goal, one assist, and was engaged in a fight Tuesday night as the Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3. Watson’s assist came on the first goal of the night at the 14:52 minute mark of the first period. He scored his first goal of the season at 2:42 in the third, and his fighting penalty came at 3:30 in the second to give him the Gordie Howe hat trick. Watson has only three points on the year, so he has not been particularly fantasy relevant. Frederick Gaudreau earned his first career point on an assist for Watson’s goal.

5 Harry Zolnierczyk Active

Harry Zolnierczyk is expected to be scratched for Tuesday's contest against the Montreal Canadiens. Zolnierczyk will sit for the 8th straight game and did not pick up any points in his only game this season. He is not much more than a depth forward and does not possess any fantasy upside.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg scored a goal and an assist in Nashville's 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues. Forsberg's goal gave the Predators a 2-0 lead in the second period before he set up Colin Wilson's marker in the final frame. The Preds forward got off to a rough start this season, but he's turned it on of late. Forsberg's scored five goals in his last six games and he's amassed six points during that span. The 22-year-old is up to eight goals and 15 assists in 36 games this season.

2 James Neal Sidelined

James Neal will be scratched from Thursday's match with the Lightning due to an upper body injury. Neal has 16 goals and 20 points in 33 games so far this season, with 17 PIMs and 42 hits to his credit as well. He is considered day-to-day.

3 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith put an end to an eight-game goalless drought Wednesday night. He recorded his sixth goal of the season in a 5-2 win over Dallas. Smith has picked up three points in his last four appearances.

4 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson scored a goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues. Arvidsson scored an incredible goal late in the second period to give the Preds a 3-0 at the time. He used an incredible move to get around Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester before burying a goal by Jake Allen. Arvidsson has 10 goals and 14 assists in 36 games this season. You can watch the goal by clicking the link at the bottom of the page.

D 1 P.K. Subban I.L.

P.K. Subban received the most votes and will captain the Central Division at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game if he is healthy. Subban hasn't played since Dec. 15 because of a suspected herniated disc. He has generated seven goals and 17 points in 29 games this year.

2 Roman Josi Active

Roman Josi finished with a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Kings. The Predators outshot the Kings 28 to 25 tonight, but they were unable to get a puck passed Los Angeles' Peter Budaj. Josi had two penalty minutes, two shots on goal, five hits and five blocked shots in 25:44 of ice time. In all, six Predators finished with a minus-2 rating tonight.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis tallied his fourth goal of the year in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota. He was making his second appearance since returning to the lineup from an upper-body injury. Ellis has 10 points in 21 matches this year.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm accounted for a goal and an assist Tuesday night. It was his first goal in 32 games this season along with his 10th assist. Ekholm is trying to bounce back from a slow start. He has six points in the last 10 outings after he had five points in his first 22 appearances.

5 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto has been summoned from his AHL conditioning assignment. Bitetto only ended up spending a day in the minors. He hasn't played for Nashville since Nov. 29 due to a broken hand.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin has been the Predators' top producing defenesman over the team's last three games. That's all you really need to know about the Preds' season so far. If Irwin is better than All-Stars Roman Josi and P.K. Subban then you have problems. Over that span Irwin has scored three goals and picked up four points. The rest of the Nashville defensemen combined have four points in the last four contests.

7 Petter Granberg Active

Petter Granberg will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Granberg dressed for Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers, as he was replacing an injured P.K. Subban. Tonight, Adam Pardy will fill in for Subban. Reid Boucher will also watch the game from the press box.

8 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber will make his Predators debut Saturday night against Chicago. Weber is tagging in for the injured Anthony Bitetto. Weber has shown the ability to score from the point, having posted 11 goals for Vancouver two seasons ago. But we'd let him prove himself first before jumping on the Weber-train.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne stopped 27 of 28 shots in Nashville's 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Rinne stopped all 22 shots he faced at even-strength, but he gave up a power play goal to Tyler Johnson in the second period. The Nashville goalie put an end to his personal four-game losing streak tonight. He has 14-10-6 record with a 2.45 goals-against-average and a .918 save percentage this season.