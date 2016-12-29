Player Page

Colton Sissons | Center | #10

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/5/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (50) / NAS
Colton Sissons scored a hat trick in Nashville's 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Sissons' offensive outburst was far from expected. The Preds forward entered tonight's game with just two goals in 27 games this season. His first goal gave Nashville a 3-1 lead in the second period before his two third period goals gave his team 5-1 and 6-1 leads. The 23-year-old has six points in 28 games in 2016-17. Ryan Ellis, Mike Fisher and Filip Forsberg also scored for the Predators. Jan 5 - 11:01 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
27213-220010010.200
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013NAS17134040000013.077
2015NAS344265120000025.160
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 3MON100000000001.000
Dec 30@ STL100000000000.000
Dec 29CHI000000000000.000
Dec 27MIN000000000000.000
Dec 22LA1000-20000001.000
Dec 20@ NJ100002000000.000
Dec 19@ PHI100000000000.000
Dec 17NYR100000000000.000
Dec 15MIN100000000000.000
Dec 13STL100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Ribeiro
3Mike Fisher
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Colton Sissons
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Miikka Salomaki
4Austin Watson
5Harry Zolnierczyk
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3Craig Smith
4Viktor Arvidsson
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Petter Granberg
8Yannick Weber
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 