Michael Matheson | Defenseman | #19

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/27/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 192
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (23) / FLA
Michael Matheson scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Ottawa Senators.
Matheson opened the scoring just 2:24 into the game and his second of the contest tied the game at four in the middle frame. He finished the game with a minus-1 rating, two penalty minutes and seven shots on goal in 18:58 of ice time. Matheson now has five goals and nine assists in 50 games this season. Mark Pysyk, Colton Sceviour, Jonathan Marchessault and Jason Demers also scored for the Panthers tonight. Jan 31 - 10:43 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
493912-31801000104.029
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015FLA300012000004.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 26TB100000000000.000
Jan 23@ ARI100000000000.000
Jan 20@ VAN100000000002.000
Jan 18@ EDM100000000002.000
Jan 17@ CAL100010000001.000
Jan 14CLM100010000002.000
Jan 13NYI1000-30000001.000
Jan 11@ NYI100000000001.000
Jan 9@ NJ100012000000.000
Jan 7BOS100002000004.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Michael Sgarbossa
5Derek MacKenzie
LW1Jonathan Marchessault
2Jussi Jokinen
3Jared McCann
4Greg McKegg
5Jonathan Huberdeau
RW1Jaromir Jagr
2Reilly Smith
3Colton Sceviour
4Shawn Thornton
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Jason Demers
4Mark Pysyk
5Michael Matheson
6Jakub Kindl
7Alex Petrovic
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
 

 