Michael Matheson | Defenseman | #19

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Aleksander Barkov I.L.

Aleksander Barkov (back) took part in Monday's practice. Barkov was wearing a no-contact jersey though and might be another week away from returning. He has nine goals and 27 points in 36 contests this season.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck is hoping that the Panthers can reset and bounce back. Trocheck was the team's only All-Star. "I think frustration is probably the main thing going through all of our heads in Florida right now and the more frustrated you get the more it kind of spirals downhill," Trocheck said of the Panthers' inconsistent play. "It’s something we got to knock out of our heads. We’ll use this All-Star break, and we got a bye coming up, so use these two to kind of clear our heads." Florida will play on Tuesday and Friday before getting six days off. The Panthers are a disappointing 21-19-10, but even still they're just four points shy of a playoff spot.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad will indeed return to Thursday's match with Tampa Bay. In 21 games thus far Bjugstad has but a pair of points along with 10 PIMs and 31 hits. Hopefully tonight can be the first in many quality games in row by the 24-year-old, as he and the Panthers begin to turn their ship around.

4 Michael Sgarbossa Active

Michael Sgarbossa scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Arizona. He has scored two goals in the last three games and has four points in 22 NHL appearances this season between Anaheim and Florida.

5 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie is poised to play in his 500th career game Wednesday night. The captain of the Florida Panthers has 10 points in 46 games this season as well as 105 points in 499 appearances.

LW 1 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault has been a great surprise for the Panthers this season. He signed a two-year, $1.5 million deal over the summer, but he's proved to be one of the best bargains in the league this season. "I thought I would play on the fourth line when I got here, show what I can do there. ," Marchessault said. "Obviously, I’m getting more time than expected. We have a good hockey team. It’s nice to be able to help out." He has 14 goals and 31 points in 43 games. He's on pace to hit the 24-goal mark right now.

2 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen opened scoring shorthanded and then picked up an assist on the power-play in a 2-1 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Jokinen took a cross-ice feed from Vincent Trocheck and buried it behind a sprawling Andre Vasilevsky for his 5th goal of the year. After picking up an impressive 60 points last year, Jokinen has produced only 13 points in 40 games this season. He should not be owned in any format. Jonathan Marchessault picked up the game-winning goal for the Panthers.

3 Jared McCann Active

Jared McCann is slated to center a line between Jaromir Jagr and Nick Bjugstad on Tuesday night. He has recorded four assists (of his seven points) in the last eight games.

4 Greg McKegg Active

Greg McKegg will get back into the lineup on Tuesday against Calgary. According to interim coach Tom Rowe, McKegg will center the fourth line with Shawn Thornton and Paul Thompson. He has sat out the last four games with an upper-body injury.

5 Jonathan Huberdeau I.L.

Jonathan Huberdeau (Achilles) took part in Monday's practice. Huberdeau isn't taking contact yet, so he still has steps to take before coming back. He noted afterwards that he feels like he's "pretty close," but keep in mind that he isn't projected to be available until March, so temper your expectations.

RW 1 Jaromir Jagr Active

This one is about as clear-cut as it gets. Pittsburgh Penguins owner and uber legend Mario Lemieux didn't mince words when speaking about whether or not he and the franchise will retire Jaromir Jagr's No.68, "Oh, absolutely. He’s been a big part of our franchise," Lemieux said. "He’s won two Cups in Pittsburgh. He’s a Hall of Famer, by far, and I’m sure he’ll be up there eventually." Hey, Mario! He's not just a Hall of Famer, he's one of the Top 100 players ever! Jagr, who recently passed Mark Messier as the game's second all-time leading scorer with 1,897 points as of this writing, sits second only to Lemieux in several offensive categories. Those include games played, goals, assists, points, but does have one on him - game winners. Jagr has 78 to Lemieux's 74.

2 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith scored a power play goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders. Smith's goal cut the Islanders' lead to 3-2 in the third period, but that's as close as Florida would come to leveling the score. Vincent Trocheck and Keith Yandle picked up the assists on the goal. Smith has nine goals and nine assists in 42 games.

3 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup on Friday night. He has missed the last two games because of a shoulder injury. Sceviour's return will help fill the hole left by Seth Griffith's concussion.

4 Shawn Thornton Active

Shawn Thornton scored his first goal of the 2016-17 campaign on Saturday. Thornton also has an assist in 19 games this season. He's been good for exactly one goal in each of his last three campaigns, so it wouldn't be at all surprising if he goes the rest of 2016-17 without finding the back of the net again.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad scored at the 1:05 minute mark of the third period as the Vancouver Canucks lost a 4-2 contest to the Florida Panthers Saturday night. Ekblad’s seventh goal of the season snapped a six-game streak in which he failed to find the back of the net and it came with assists from Jaromir Jagr (his ninth) and Aleksander Barkov (his 14th). Overall the defenseman has not been particularly effective in recent games, having recorded only two assists in that same period of time. Moreover, he has a negative plus/minus in five of his last eight games.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle leads Florida's defensemen with 20 assists and 23 points this season. "He's fit in terrific," said Panthers GM and interim coach Tom Rowe. "He's such a positive influence on our young guys and in our locker room in general. We targeted him as our No. 1 free agent signing [because we] thought he'd really complement our forwards." Unfortunately, injuries to top forwards on the team have hurt his fantasy value, but he still has done well considering the circumstances.

3 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the New York Islanders. Demers netted the final goal of the game at the 1:09 mark of the second period. He's been quite a pickup for the Panthers, as he's already scored eight goals, which is a new career-high for him. Demers finished tonight's game with three shots on goal and two hits in 20:46 of ice time. He's up to 17 points in 43 games this season.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk now owns a scoring streak. All of two games now, yes, but a scoring streak nevertheless. The 24-year-old picked up his fourth helper and fifth point of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. Through the first 152 games of his career, Pysyk now has six goals and 31 points.

5 Michael Matheson Active

Michael Matheson scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. Matheson opened the scoring just 2:24 into the game and his second of the contest tied the game at four in the middle frame. He finished the game with a minus-1 rating, two penalty minutes and seven shots on goal in 18:58 of ice time. Matheson now has five goals and nine assists in 50 games this season. Mark Pysyk, Colton Sceviour, Jonathan Marchessault and Jason Demers also scored for the Panthers tonight.

6 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Ottawa. This is the third time he's scratched in Florida's last five games. Paul Thompson and Dylan McIlrath, who have both been placed on waivers, will also be scratched in this one. None of these three players should appear on your fantasy radar.

7 Alex Petrovic Active

Alex Petrovic will return to action Thursday against Tampa Bay. Through 16 games so far this season the veteran blue liner has posted five points along with 16 blocks and 31 hits.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Active

Roberto Luongo allowed five goals on 41 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. The Panthers scored the first goal of the game, but found themselves down 4-2 in the second period. They managed to tie the game before the end of that frame and they scored two of the final three goals in the third. The win puts and end to Luongo's personal four-game losing streak. He has a 14-13-6 record with a 2.53 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage this season.