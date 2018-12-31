NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Phil Di Giuseppe | Winger | #7

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/9/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (38) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Phil Di Giuseppe has been claimed off waivers by the Nashville Predators.
Di Giuseppe has one goal and three helpers in 21 games this season. In 147 career NHL outings, he has 14 goals and 41 points. Jan 1 - 12:20 PM
Source: Nashville Predators on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
21134-280000027.037
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015CAR41710170180000168.103
2016CAR36167-12150100168.015
2017CAR4958130170000164.078
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31PHI000000000000.000
Dec 29@ NJ000000000000.000
Dec 27@ WAS000000000000.000
Dec 23BOS000000000000.000
Dec 22PIT1000-10000002.000
Dec 20DET100000000003.000
Dec 16ARI100010000002.000
Dec 14WAS1000-10000002.000
Dec 13@ MON1011-10000000.000
Dec 11TOR1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Kyle Turris
3Nick Bonino
4Colton Sissons
5Frederick Gaudreau
LW1Filip Forsberg
2Kevin Fiala
3Calle Jarnkrok
4Zac Rinaldo
RW1Viktor Arvidsson
2Craig Smith
3Ryan Hartman
4Austin Watson
5Phil Di Giuseppe
6Rocco Grimaldi
7Miikka Salomaki
D1Roman Josi
2P.K. Subban
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Dan Hamhuis
6Matt Irwin
7Yannick Weber
8Anthony Bitetto
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 