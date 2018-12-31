Phil Di Giuseppe | Winger | #7

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen notched one goal and two assists in a 6-3 win over Washington on Monday afternoon. Johansen's seventh tally of the season tied the game at 3-3 during the second stanza. He also set up goals by Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson (power play) during the third period. Johansen has 34 points in 40 contests.

2 Kyle Turris Sidelined

Kyle Turris (lower body) has been moved to injured reserve. Turris has been out since Dec. 27 because of a lower-body injury. He won't be eligible to play on Tuesday night against Philadelphia.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino scored two goals in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers. The Predators fell behind a goal early but were able to tie things up off a power play where Bonino tipped home Mattias Ekholm’s point shot. Bonino then got another power play marker, this time he was perfectly positioned around the net for the goal. It’s Bonino’s eighth goal and 16th point of the season in 38 games. Kevin Fiala also scored in this one.

4 Colton Sissons I.L.

Colton Sissons (lower body) is on the injured reserve list. Sissons left Tuesday's game after appearing to roll his right ankle. This move rules him out for Saturday's contest, but that's the only game he's ineligible for.

5 Frederick Gaudreau Active

Fred Gaudreau scored a goal in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. A juicy rebound given up by Keith Kinkaid jumped right out to Gaudreau who had the easy tap in for the goal. It’s both Gaudreau’s second goal and point of the season in 24 games. Ryan Ellis and Ryan Johansen got a goal apiece in a six round shootout.

LW 1 Filip Forsberg I.L.

Filip Forsberg (upper body) is three weeks or so away from making a return to the lineup, according to Nashville GM David Poile. Forsberg has been sidelined since Nov. 29 because of an upper-body injury. He was originally given a four-to-six weeks timetable for his return.

2 Kevin Fiala Active

Kevin Fiala scored a goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Fiala took a nice feed from Ryan Johansen before firing off a hard and accurate shot to beat Cam Ward with 33 seconds left in the opening frame. It’s Fiala’s sixth goal of the season, bringing him to 17 points in 35 games this season.

3 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok scored three goals in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings. What a monster performance from Jarnkrok who first got on the board with an even-strength goal midway through the second period before finishing with power play and shorthanded goals in the third period. He is the seventh player since 2012-13 to record a hat trick that included goals in all three facets of the game. Nick Bonino and Kyle Turris also scored in the win. The 27-year-old Jarnkrok is up to six goals and eight points in 17 games this season.

4 Zac Rinaldo Active

Zac Rinaldo won't dress on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars. It'll be the sixth time in Nashville's last eighth time that he sits. Anthony Bitetto also won't play.

RW 1 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson had one goal and one assist in Monday's 6-3 victory versus Washington. Arvidsson registered both points in the third period. He scored during a 5-on-3 power play for the Predators to close out the game. Arvidsson, who didn't have a point in his first two games back from a broken thumb, has 15 points in 16 appearances this season.

2 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. The Senators jumped out to a 1-0 lead to start the game but the Predators responded with a goal in the next three periods to come away with the win. Smith did well to power his way to the outside before driving to the net and scoring on a backhander. The 29-year-old winger five points over his last five games, bringing him to nine goals and 16 points in 31 games this season.

3 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman got a $1,000 fine on Sunday for spearing Boston's Chris Wagner The incident occurred in Saturday's game and Hartman was not penalized on the play. Wagner was fine to play on Sunday against Carolina.

4 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson is on the ice for the pregame warmups and appears to be fine to play Tuesday night. Watson has been seen sporting a walking boot a couple of times, but he skated in the morning and he's on the ice again. He is projected to play with Nick Bonino and Colton Sissons.

5 Phil Di Giuseppe Active

Phil Di Giuseppe has been claimed off waivers by the Nashville Predators. Di Giuseppe has one goal and three helpers in 21 games this season. In 147 career NHL outings, he has 14 goals and 41 points.

6 Rocco Grimaldi Active

Rocco Grimaldi picked up one goal and one helper in Monday's 6-3 win against Washington. Grimaldi got Nashville on the board with his second goal of the season after the Capitals jumped out to a 2-0 lead. He also had the primary assist on Frederick Gaudreau's game winner.

7 Miikka Salomaki Active

Miikka Salomaki won't dress on Saturday night against the New York Rangers. Both Salomaki and Matt Irwin will be coming out for Zac Rinaldo and Anthony Bitetto.

D 1 Roman Josi Active

The Nashville Predators were shut out by a score of 3-0 by the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. A rough night for the Predators who failed to generate many scoring opportunities in this one. Roman Josi led the way with five shots on goal, finishing with a minus-2 rating. The Predators will be looking to bounce back on Saturday night when they host the Blackhawks.

2 P.K. Subban Active

P.K. Subban was back in the lineup on Thursday night. Subban had been sidelined since Nov. 13 due to an upper-body injury. He logged 17:02 of ice time in his return, which is well below his average ice time per game of 22:25 this campaign. Subban should be back in that range soon, though. He finished with a minus-2 rating, while posting two penalty minutes and three shots in a 2-0 loss to Dallas.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis scored his second goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 win over Buffalo. Ellis opened the scoring late in the first period on a Nashville power play. Roman Josi and Ryan Johansen picked up helpers Ellis' first goal against a goalie this year. He had an empty-netter on Nov. 21 against St. Louis. Ellis has produced 13 points in 28 contests this year.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

The Nashville Predators were shut out by the Dallas Stars by a score of 2-0 on Thursday night. Rough night for the Predators who couldn't crack Anton Khudobin despite firing off 49 shots on Dallas' netminder. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm led the way with a game-high eight shots on goal. Nashville will be looking to bounce back on Saturday night when they host the New York Rangers.

5 Dan Hamhuis Active

The Nashville Predators have activated Dan Hamhuis (undisclosed). Hamhuis last played on Oct. 23. He has an assist in seven games this season.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin will not play on Saturday night against the Calgary Flames. Irwin has a goal and four points in 12 games this season. Eeli Tolvanen is also expected to be a scratch.

7 Yannick Weber I.L.

Yannick Weber (undisclosed) is on the injured reserve list. Weber logged 13:01 last Saturday against Boston. He isn't eligible to play on Thursday as a result of the move to injured reserve.

8 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto won't play on Monday night against the Ottawa Senators. The usual duo of Bitetto and Zac Rinaldo will watch from the press box.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne stopped 22 shots in a 6-3 win over Washington on Monday afternoon. Rinne surrendered two goals on nine shots in the first period and the Predators were down 3-1 near the midway mark of the contest before the comeback started. Nashville battled back for the team's first road win since Nov. 10 and the victory halted Rinne's five-game losing skid.