Player Page

Roster

Oscar Dansk | Goalie | #35

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/28/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 195
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (31) / CLM
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Oscar Dansk will start Tuesday's game against Chicago.
Dansk will be the third goalie to start for the Golden Knights in the team's inaugural season because Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban are out with injuries. It will also be his first NHL start after he made his debut against St. Louis on Saturday in a relief appearance. Dansk stopped 10 of 11 shots in 13:36 of action and picked up the victory. Oct 24 - 2:30 PM
Source: Danny Webster on Twitter
More Oscar Dansk Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
11410014.291110.9090
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Oct 21STL114100014.291110.9090

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Vadim Shipachyov
2Cody Eakin
3Erik Haula
4William Karlsson
5Tomas Nosek
6Reid Duke
7Mikhail Grabovski
LW1David Perron
2Jonathan Marchessault
3Oscar Lindberg
4William Carrier
RW1James Neal
2Reilly Smith
3Alex Tuch
4Brendan Leipsic
5Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
6David Clarkson
D1Nate Schmidt
2Colin Miller
3Jason Garrison
4Brayden McNabb
5Deryk Engelland
6Luca Sbisa
7Jon Merrill
8Brad Hunt
9Clayton Stoner
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Malcolm Subban
3Oscar Dansk
4Maxime Lagace
 

 