Martin Frk | Winger | #42

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/5/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (49) / DET
Recent News

Martin Frk (groin) won't be available on Wednesday.
Frk has a nagging groin injury and consequently should be regarded as day-to-day. He has six goals and nine points in 18 games this season. Nov 15 - 4:08 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
18639-563200029.207
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016DET2000-30000001.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 11CLM100000000000.000
Nov 9@ CAL1101-221000011.000
Nov 6@ VAN1101-10100003.333
Nov 5@ EDM111210010003.333
Nov 2@ OTT100000000000.000
Oct 31ARI101100000000.000
Oct 28@ FLA100000000002.000
Oct 26@ TB100000000000.000
Oct 24@ BUF100000000003.000
Oct 22VAN100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Zetterberg
2Dylan Larkin
3Frans Nielsen
4Luke Glendening
LW1Tomas Tatar
2Anthony Mantha
3Justin Abdelkader
4Darren Helm
5Scott Wilson
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Andreas Athanasiou
3Martin Frk
4Luke Witkowski
5David Booth
6Johan Franzen
D1Mike Green
2Trevor Daley
3Danny DeKeyser
4Niklas Kronwall
5Nick Jensen
6Jonathan Ericsson
7Xavier Ouellet
G1Jimmy Howard
2Petr Mrazek
 

 