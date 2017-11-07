Martin Frk | Winger | #42

All Positions

C 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

With just 12 goals in their last six games, the Red Wings are focused on getting the 'dirty' goals to get going offensively. 'Dirty' goals can be categorized by either tips, rebounds, screens, or second-chance opportunities. "We’ve got to get better on a few things, score some uglier goals," captain Henrik Zetterberg said."Pucks are laying there. We’ve just got to win those battles. We were in front of the net but we didn’t win any second battles or second chances. It’s been an issue before, I would say, but the last two games it had been better." Zetterberg, 37, is fourth on the Red Wings in points with 10 in 14 games. If the Red Wings wish to get back into the post-season, they will need more goal scoring from the top to the bottom of the lineup.

2 Dylan Larkin Active

Dylan Larkin scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Larkin helped set up Anthony Mantha's fifth goal of the season. He also scored a goal of his own late in the second period to give the Wings a 4-1 lead. Larkin finished the game with a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal in 18:21 of ice time. The Red Wings forward has two goals and 10 assists in 13 games in 2017-18.

3 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen netted his 46th career shootout goal on Saturday. That moves Nielsen ahead of Radim Vrbata for the all-time lead. He has made good on 93 attempts compared to Vrbata's 105 and his 20 game-deciding goals has him tied with T.J. Oshie for the most overall. Nielsen has had a quietly productive start to the 2017-18 season away from the shootout, with six goals and eight points in 18 matches.

4 Luke Glendening Active

Luke Glendening scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 4-2 win over Arizona. Glendening's shorthanded goal with 3:24 left in regulation gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead. It was his first point in four games this year. Glendening also had five hits and two blocks in the contest, while logging 4:38 on the penalty kill.

LW 1 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar found the back of the net with 1:14 remaining in regulation in Monday's game at Vancouver, helping his team to a 3-2 victory. The game appeared to be heading for overtime after Vancouver's Michael Del Zotto potted a goal midway through the final period to knot the game 2-2. However, Tatar picked up his 200th career NHL point after it looked like he got away with a trip at the other end on a rush by Vancouver. The late-game heroics snapped a seven-game scoreless skid for the Czech forward.

2 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha registered three points (one goal, two assists) in a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. It was the third three-point night of the season for the 23-year old, who now has eight goals and 16 points in 17 games this season. Mantha had a hand in every Red Wing goal scored on Thursday, assisting on Martin Frk and Frans Nielsen's second period goals before scoring one of his own before the end of the frame.

3 Justin Abdelkader Active

Justin Abdelkader (fractured cheekbone) will be back in the fold on Wednesday. Coach Jeff Blashill confirmed that Abdelkader will return after the winger participated in Monday's practice. He is projected to play with Dylan Larkin and Tomas Tatar. Abdelkader missed one game with a fractured cheekbone and he will wear a protective face shield.

4 Darren Helm Sidelined

Updating an earlier item, Darren Helm won't be available to play Wednesday night. It was hoped that he would be OK to play even though he missed two straight practices, but that won't be the case. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.

5 Scott Wilson Active

Scott Wilson (lower body) was able to play on Thursday. Wilson was regarded as questionable due to the ailment. He dressed, but only logged 5:26 minutes in Detroit's 6-3 loss to Calgary.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. Nyquist was scheduled to be a game-time decision, but the Wings decided he was healthy enough to play.

2 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou scored the Red Wings' lone goal in a 2-1 shootout loss on Saturday night. Athanasiou scored his second goal this season on Saturday, tying the game in the third period. The forward now has two goals and an assist in eight games this season.

3 Martin Frk Sidelined

Martin Frk (groin) won't be available on Wednesday. Frk has a nagging groin injury and consequently should be regarded as day-to-day. He has six goals and nine points in 18 games this season.

4 Luke Witkowski Active

Luke Witkowski (healthy scratch) won't play against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Witkowski has been held without a point this season. He'll sit out tonight's game along with David Booth as a healthy scratch. He doesn't need to be owned in any fantasy leagues.

5 David Booth Active

David Booth will draw into the Red Wings' lineup on Wednesday. There's an opening for Booth because Martin Frk and Darren Helm are both sidelined. "David Booth has been working extremely hard since he's been here," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said, "he hasn't had an opportunity and I think he deserves the opportunity tonight." Don't expect Booth to get much ice time Wednesday night.

6 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

D 1 Mike Green Active

Mike Green is interested in re-signing with Detroit. At the same time, Green realizes he could be used as a trade chip given that he's in the last season of his contract. "I've been in the league for a while, I understand," Green said. "It's day-to-day every game is extremely important. I don't think you have time to worry about that stuff (possibly being traded) my focus is day-to-day I don't think about it the chips will fall where they fall." Green's been superb so far with a goal and 14 points in 18 games.

2 Trevor Daley Active

Trevor Daley has averaged a team-high 23:07 of ice time per game through Detroit's first two matches of 2017-18. "He's done a great job," coach Jeff Blashill said. "He's a good, puck-moving, solid defenseman that helps you get out of your end. He's got good moxie to him. He's been around lots of situations. He is confident. He's got poise under pressure – game gets tied, he doesn't panic. And he gives us another guy that can play minutes." Unfortunately, he hasn't contributed much for fantasy teams yet with no points, one hit, no blocks, two shots and four penalty minutes.

3 Danny DeKeyser Sidelined

Danny DeKeyser (ankle) hopes to be back in the lineup this weekend. DeKeyser took part in Monday's practice, but feels he needs to get in a few more sessions before he is ready to return. He has been out of action since Oct. 10.

4 Niklas Kronwall Active

Niklas Kronwall registered an assist in Detroit's 2-1 shootout loss to Columbus on Saturday. It was just Kronwall's third point in 15 games this season. It's worth noting that he does have persistent knee problems. At one point in his career he provided 40-plus points, but the 36-year-old shouldn't be used in standard fantasy leagues anymore.

5 Nick Jensen Active

Nick Jensen picked up three assists in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He registered the primary assists on Henrik Zetterberg's first-period goal and Jonathan Ericsson's tally in the second frame. He also helped set up Tomas Tatar's goal in the second period. Jensen finished the game with a plus-2 rating and two hits in 18:05 of ice time. The 27-year-old now has four assists in seven contests this season. He isn't worthy of a pickup in any fantasy league at this time, though.

6 Jonathan Ericsson Active

Jonathan Ericsson scored a goal in a 6-3 loss to Toronto on Wednesday night. Ericsson's first goal of the season was initially waived off for goaltending interference, but the call was reversed following a coach's challenge. He has collected a goal and an assist in the last four games. Ericsson only found the back of the net once in 58 matches last season.

7 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet agreed to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings. Ouellet was a restricted free agent after completing a one-year, $715,000 contract. Ouellet had three goals and 12 points in 66 games last season.

G 1 Jimmy Howard Active

Jimmy Howard made 31 saves on 32 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Syracuse native tried to keep it close but he was a loser on this day, against the Blue Jackets. His record falls to 6-5-1, with a 2.35 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage.