Mark Jankowski | Center | #77

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/13/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 202
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (21) / CAL
Mark Jankowski scored four times in a 7-1 rout of the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.
By the end of the first period, Jankowski already had two goals. The center scored his third and fourth in the second and third period, as he powered the Flames to their massive victory over the Golden Knights. The forward now has 17 goals and 25 points in 72 games this season. Apr 8 - 1:30 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7113821-103311102110.118
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016CAL100000000000.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 5@ WPG1000-14000000.000
Apr 3ARI100000000004.000
Mar 31EDM100017000001.000
Mar 29CLM1000-10000000.000
Mar 26@ LA100000000002.000
Mar 24@ SJ1000-10000003.000
Mar 21ANA1000-12000000.000
Mar 19@ ARI1000-10000001.000
Mar 18@ VGK100000000003.000
Mar 16SJ110100000003.333

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Mark Jankowski
4Matt Stajan
5Nick Shore
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Kris Versteeg
4Sam Bennett
5Marek Hrivik
6Tanner Glass
RW1Michael Frolik
2Micheal Ferland
3Spencer Foo
4Chris Stewart
5Garnet Hathaway
6Curtis Lazar
7Troy Brouwer
D1Dougie Hamilton
2Mark Giordano
3T.J. Brodie
4Travis Hamonic
5Michael Stone
6Matt Bartkowski
7Brett Kulak
8Rasmus Andersson
G1Mike Smith
2Jon Gillies
 

 