C 1 Sean Monahan Sidelined

Sean Monahan will undergo wrist surgery in the next week. Monahan has been shut down for the remainder of the season as he is suffering from not only his wrist but his hip as well. Monahan has been playing through a couple of injuries and the Flames figured it was time to finish the season and think about next year. Monahan will finish the season with 31 goals and 64 points in 74 games, the points total being a career high. He also had 11 game winning goals for Calgary this season. He should be fine for the start of training camp.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Backlund's assist on Dougie Hamilton's first period goal broke a run of 11 games without recording a point for the Swedish forward. Backlund then followed that up by scoring a goal of his own that got Cam Talbot pulled from the game 15:28 into the first period. The 29-year-old forward is now up to 14 goals and 43 points in 79 games this season.

3 Mark Jankowski Active

Mark Jankowski scored four times in a 7-1 rout of the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. By the end of the first period, Jankowski already had two goals. The center scored his third and fourth in the second and third period, as he powered the Flames to their massive victory over the Golden Knights. The forward now has 17 goals and 25 points in 72 games this season.

4 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan is the Flames' nominee for the Masterton Trophy. Stajan played in his 1,000th NHL game this season. He hasn't been an elite player, but he's quietly put together a solid career during his tenure with Toronto and now Calgary. "I think it means a lot when you get recognized for something like that," Stajan said. "All we focus on as a player is the day-to-day. Over my career, I’ve just tried to do that. There’s going to be lots of ups and downs in life in hockey and you have to try and approach things the best you can, that’s been my mindset. It’s worked for me, and to be recognized by people for that is a great honor."

5 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore scored a goal on his only shot of the game while adding two blocked shots, a minor penalty and a hit in Tuesday's 4-1 loss against the Coyotes. It was the pivot's first point in seven games since coming over in a deadline deal from the Ottawa Senators, and it is his first point since Feb. 9 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Kings. It's been a long and circuitous route for Shore, who is only worth a look in the very deepest of fantasy formats at this point.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau, who had such a promising start to the 2017-18 season, has struggled recently due to a number of factors. Gaudreau had registered a very impressive 73 points in 62 games through February 24th. Then things began to turn, with the talented forward recording only nine points in his last 16 games. There are plenty of justifiable reasons for the downturn. Gaudreau lost his center Sean Monahan to injury and his father had a significant medical issue. Gaudreau will try and end the Flames' season on a positive not against the Golden Knights Saturday night.

2 Matthew Tkachuk Sidelined

Matthew Tkachuk (upper body) isn't likely to return before the end of the campaign, per Flames bench boss Glen Gulutzan. The Flames won't be making the playoffs, so there's no real reason to push Tkachuk to return. If his season is over, then he's finishing with 24 goals and 49 points in 68 games.

3 Kris Versteeg Sidelined

Kris Versteeg will miss the remainder of the season due to his hip injury. Versteeg returned on March 16, but he only ended up playing in two games. He's finishing the campaign with three goals and eight points in 24 contests.

4 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett is projected to skate alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan on Monday night. Bennett hasn't earned a point in nine of the last 11 games, including the last four matches. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 73 games this campaign. Mark Jankowski is slated to play between Micheal Ferland and Chris Stewart.

5 Marek Hrivik I.L.

Marek Hrivik has been placed on injured reserve. Hrivik has no points and a plus-1 rating in three games this season. The nature of his injury is unclear and so is the timeline for his return.

6 Tanner Glass Active

Updating a previous post, Tanner Glass will play and Matt Stajan will be scratched. It first looked like Glass would be the healthy scratch but the Flames decided to change it up a bit. Stajan will join Matt Bartkowski as the healthy scratches for today's game.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik had a pair of assists Sunday. Frolik, who played in his 700th career game earlier in the week, is up to 19 points with eight goals this season after assisting on both of Matthew Tkachuk's third period goals as the Flames came back to beat the Islanders 3-2. He has little fantasy value at this time.

2 Micheal Ferland Active

Micheal Ferland scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 7-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Ferland continues his very impressive season, totalling 21 goals and 39 points in 67 games this season. As long as he continues to play with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, the 25-year-old forward will be worth a spot on your fantasy roster. Mark Jankowski, Troy Brouwer and Johnny Gaudreau also scored in the win.

3 Spencer Foo Active

Spencer Foo scored his first NHL goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Foo cut his team's deficit in half at the 15:14 mark of the second period when he deflected a shot by Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. The rookie finished the game with an even rating and he tied for a team-high in shots on goal with six. This was just the third game of the 23-year-old's NHL career. Michael Stone and Mikael Backlund registered the assists on Calgary's only goal.

4 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Stewart has 10 goals and six assists in 54 games with the Wild and Flames this season. This is the third consecutive game he'll watch from the press box. Matt Stajan will also serve as a healthy scratch in this one. T.J. Brodie, Kris Versteeg, Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Travis Hamonic will all miss the game due to injury.

5 Garnet Hathaway Active

Garnet Hathaway registered an assist in the Flames' 3-2 loss to San Jose on Thursday. Hathaway has recorded at least a point in three of his last four games. He has a goal and five points in nine games this season.

6 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar is expected to be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against Colorado. He has two goals and five assists in 49 games this season. It's the first time he'll be scratched since Feb. 8. Nick Shore (illness) and Matt Bartkowski (healthy scratch) will also miss the game.

7 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer picked up a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Brouwer collected the primary assist on Mark Giordano's goal at the 6:14 mark of the first period to cut Pittsburgh's lead to 2-1. The veteran then tied the game at three with three seconds remaining in the second frame. Brouwer finished the night with a plus-2 rating and one shot on goal in 15:35 of ice time. The 32-year-old has five goals and 19 points in 61 games this season. He doesn't need to be owned in any fantasy format. Mikael Backlund also found the back of the net for the Flames.

D 1 Dougie Hamilton Active

With his 17th goal Saturday night against the Oilers, Dougie Hamilton has re-gained the goal-scoring lead among all NHL defensemen. Hamilton is now one up on P.K. Subban, Seth Jones and Aaron Ekblad, who each have 16 markers. It has been another productive year for the 24-year-old blueliner, but he is a bit behind last year's 50-point pace.

2 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano scored his 13th goal of the season in a losing cause. Giordano is having a solid fantasy season with 36 points, a plus-seven rating and 51 penalty minutes in 70 games. He is a top-20 fantasy defenseman in the NHL and should be drafted as such next season.

3 T.J. Brodie Sidelined

T.J. Brodie (upper body) will probably miss the rest of the 2017-18 campaign, per Flames coach Glen Gulutzan. Brodie last played on March 18th. The announcement that he's been all-but shutdown isn't too surprising given that the season is almost over and the Flames won't be advancing to the playoffs.

4 Travis Hamonic Sidelined

Travis Hamonic (upper body) might end up missing Thursday's game. Hamonic was originally expected to make his return, but now that's uncertain. If he doesn't play then Matt Bartkowski will dress for a third straight game.

5 Michael Stone Active

Michael Stone should be in the lineup on Tuesday, but that's unclear at this time. Stone's status is unclear after he welcomed a new child to the family. We will keep him active for now and let you know if that changes.

6 Matt Bartkowski Active

Matt Bartkowski will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Bartkowski has played in just one game since the start of 2018. He has one assist and a minus-3 rating in 14 games this season. He won't have any fantasy value going forward. Ryan Lomberg will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Brett Kulak Active

Brett Kulak scored a goal in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers. Kulak pounced on the loose puck and blasted a slapper into the open net for his second goal of the season. The 24-year-old blueliner is nothing more than a bottom pairing defenseman and he should not be owned in any formats.

8 Rasmus Andersson Active

Rasmus Andersson will be in the lineup on Monday night. Andersson was called up from the minors Monday after T.J. Brodie was injured on Sunday. This probably means that Brodie will be unavailable to play against the Coyotes.

G 1 Mike Smith Active

Mike Smith is projected to start on Thursday versus Winnipeg. That hasn't been confirmed yet, so stay tuned for further details following Calgary's morning skate. It would make sense after Smith got Tuesday's game off, though.