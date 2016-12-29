Tanner Pearson | Winger | #70

Player Page

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/10/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 208
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (30) / LA
Contract: view contract details
With a pass from Jeff Carter 58 seconds into overtime, Tanner Pearson scored the game winning goal in a 2-1 victory of the Los Angeles Kings over the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night.
Pearson’s 10th goal of the season is his third in the past four games. He scored against Vancouver Wednesday night and had another against the Sharks on New Year’s Eve. His productivity has come with improved shooting. In his last four games, he has made three of more shots on goal in every game; in the five that preceded this string, he had more than two shots only once. Jan 4 - 12:53 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3599181071300072.125
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013LA 25347281000131.097
2014LA 421241614141000368.176
2015LA 79152136111822004137.109
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31SJ111220000003.333
Dec 29@ EDM1000-20000005.000
Dec 28@ VAN110110000005.200
Dec 23@ DAL101110010002.000
Dec 22@ NAS101112000002.000
Dec 20@ CLM100000000005.000
Dec 18@ BOS100000000002.000
Dec 16@ PIT101110000001.000
Dec 15@ DET100000000004.000
Dec 13@ BUF1000-15000003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nick Shore
4Andy Andreoff
5Trevor Lewis
6Nic Dowd
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Dwight King
3Kyle Clifford
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Dustin Brown
4Jordan Nolan
5Devin Setoguchi
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Brayden McNabb
5Matt Greene
6Tom Gilbert
7Derek Forbort
8Kevin Gravel
G1Peter Budaj
2Jeff Zatkoff
3Jonathan Quick
 

 