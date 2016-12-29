Tanner Pearson | Winger | #70

All Positions

Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar has scored just one goal in his last 24 games. Those are ugly numbers for the Kings' captain, whose last goal came on December 13th. Things haven't been looking much better lately, as he's only netted two points in his last 10 games. Kopitar will likely start producing sooner than later, but fantasy owners are surely disappointed with the way he's played so far this year.

Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter scored the tying goal in the third and had an assist in the overtime game winner to help lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. Carter padded his team lead with his 21st goal and 12th assist for a total of 33 points. None of his teammates come close to matching his productivity in regard to goals with 20 compared to Tanner Pearson’s 10. With his 12th assist for the season, he climbs into a three-way tie with Tyler Toffoli and Drew Doughty for third on the leaderboard.

Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore scored the only goal for the Kings in a 3-1 loss to Edmonton on Thursday night. Shore tied the game briefly in the third period for the Kings who quickly gave the lead back to Oilers. The goal was Shore's third of the season and was unassisted. The Kings have lost three straight now and have scored just four goals over those losses.

Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff is projected to return to the Kings' lineup Saturday versus Ottawa. He hasn't played since suffering a thumb injury that required surgery back on October 30. Andreoff was activated from injured reserve last weekend, but he had been serving as a scratch.

Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis picked up both a goal and an assist during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators. The veteran forward now sits just one measly point shy of 100 career points. He has three goals and four points over his last four games as well, which means it's likely to come soon.

Nic Dowd Active

Devin Setoguchi, Tom Gilbert and Nic Dowd will be scratched against the Red wings on Thursday. Of the three, only Dowd has produced a modicum of fantasy value unfortunately. He has two goals and 11 points with 63 hits through 24 games thus far. Setoguchi meanwhile has posted just seven points in his return to the NHL.

Tanner Pearson Active

With a pass from Jeff Carter 58 seconds into overtime, Tanner Pearson scored the game winning goal in a 2-1 victory of the Los Angeles Kings over the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. Pearson’s 10th goal of the season is his third in the past four games. He scored against Vancouver Wednesday night and had another against the Sharks on New Year’s Eve. His productivity has come with improved shooting. In his last four games, he has made three of more shots on goal in every game; in the five that preceded this string, he had more than two shots only once.

Dwight King Active

In a surprising twist, Dwight King (wife having baby) has returned to the team for Sunday's match with Montreal. King has had another quality season from the depth charts. He's posted four goals and nine points with 38 hits in 24 games thus far.

Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford is dealing with an injury believed to be an upper-body one. He isn't projected to play on Wednesday night against Vancouver. Consider him day-to-day for now.

Tyler Toffoli I.L.

Tyler Toffoli (lower body) might resume skating in the near future. We don't have a timetable for Toffoli's return, but Kings coach Darryl Sutter did say he's making progress and expressed hope that Toffoli will be able to start skating soon. Toffoli last played on Dec. 20.

Marian Gaborik Active

Marian Gaborik will be back in the fold Tuesday night. He was a healthy scratch Sunday, but will return to the top line alongside Anze Kopitar against Columbus. Gaborik has one goal and three assists in nine games this season.

Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown (upper body) returned to Los Angeles' lineup on Thursday. Brown missed two contests due to the injury. He registered an assist in 15:18 minutes of ice time in his return.

Jordan Nolan Active

Jordan Nolan scored twice to lead the LA Kings to a 4-3 win over Arizona on Thursday. The goals were Nolan's first two of the season as he is not a regular offensive contributor right now. Trevor Lewis and Dwight King scored the other goals for the Kings who recovered after allowing two goals on the first six shots of the game.

Devin Setoguchi Active

Devin Setoguchi will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. It's the fourth time in five games that he'll watch the game from the press box. The 29-year-old has three goals and four assists in 24 games this season. Nic Dowd and Tom Gilbert will also be scratched tonight.

Drew Doughty Active

Drew Doughty played in his 200th straight game on Thursday. Los Angeles has had some significant injury problems this season, but fortunately Doughty hasn't been sidelined. He hasn't just stayed healthy over the last 200 Kings games, he's also gotten a consistently heavy workload. He's averaging 27:06 minutes per game, which is actually less than he got in 2015-16 (28:01) or 2014-15 (28:00).

Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin picked up his third point of the season during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils. Muzzin now has two goals through 19 games this season. He's coming off of four straight years of growth, including consecutive seasons in the 40's. Expect him to turn it up a notch soon.

Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez had two assists Saturday and now has 15. He leads the Kings in helpers and when you add in the defenseman's six goals, he is having a great fantasy season. Martinez had 10 goals and 31 points last season and it certainly looks like he will improve on that this season. He should be starting in someone's fantasy lineup in your pool.

Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb (collarbone) has been activated from the injured reserve list. The Los Angeles Kings had an open roster spot because they had already placed Tyler Toffoli on the IR list. This move opens the door for McNabb to return on Thursday. He has two goals in eight games this season.

Matt Greene Active

Matt Greene, Tom Gilbert and Andy Andreoff will be scratched against the Sharks on Saturday. Greene has posted 19 PIMs with 24 blocks and 68 hits. Gilbert has five points with 27 blocks in 17 games. While Andreoff 22 PIMs and 29 hits over 15 games thus far.

Tom Gilbert Active

Tom Gilbert is expected to sit for the 5th straight game on Tuesday against the Sharks. Gilbert has five points in 17 games this season but is struggling to crack the lineup in Los Angeles. Matt Greene and Andy Andreoff are also both expected to be scratched for tonight's game.

Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort has reached the double-digit marker in points for his career thanks to his assist during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators. Forbort is now has eight points through 27 games this season, and 10 points in 41 career games. Suffice it to say, he doesn't boast much fantasy value.

Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel, Devin Setoguchi and Andy Andreoff will be scratched against the Penguins on Friday night. Gravel has two points with 22 hits and 28 blocks through 18 games. Andreoff meanwhile has 12 PIMs with 20 hits in 11 games, and no points. As Setoguchi continues to ride the pine, stuck at seven points.

Peter Budaj Active

Peter Budaj faced 26 shots Tuesday night and stopped all but one of them as the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1. This was Budaj’s eighth consecutive game with a save percentage of .900 or better that included shutouts against the Penguins December 16th and Predators on the 22nd. Notably, his current streak comes on the heels of five games in early December and late November in which he broke the .900 mark only once and that has contributed to a season-long save percentage of .919.

Jeff Zatkoff Active

Jeff Zatkoff allowed three goals on 31 shots in Friday's 3-2 OT loss to the Dallas Stars. Zatkoff has now dropped three of his last four starts. The Kings got the first goal of the game, but Dallas responded by scoring the next two. Jeff Carter's second goal of the game forced overtime, but Esa Lindell beat Zatkoff in the extra frame to give Dallas the win. Zatkoff has a 2-5-1 record with a 2.38 goals-against-average and a .892 save percentage.