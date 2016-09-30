Jordan Schmaltz | Defenseman | #43

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Paul Stastny Active

Paul Stastny scored a power play marker in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Stastny opened the scoring at the 11:07 mark of the first period, but the Blues held the lead for just 44 seconds, as Milan Lucic tied it at one. That's all the offense the Blues could muster. Alex Pietrangelo and Jaden Schwartz picked up the assists on St. Louis' only goal. Stastny has 16 goals and 20 assists in 57 games this season.

2 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund signed a five-year extension with the Blues worth $19.25M set to begin with the 2017-18 season. The former 2006 first-round draft pick has played his entire nine-year career in St. Louis. Now 28-years-old, the veteran pivot is on pace for his best scoring season yet. He has 17 goals (career high is 22) and 24 points along with 123 hits in 60 games. Over his 615 game career, he has 145 goals and 286 points planted firmly as a middle-six center. He also ranks seventh all-time in games played with the club.

3 Jori Lehtera Active

Jori Lehtera is slated to play between Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen on Wednesday. Patrik Berglund is projected to center the second combination alongside Jaden Schwartz and David Perron. The Blues have shuffled the lines again with Paul Stastny out.

4 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak, Nail Yakupov and Dmitrij Jaskin will be scratched against the Jets on Friday. Brodziak has posted seven goals and 11 points along with 27 PIMs and 42 hits over 51 games this season. Jaskin meanwhile has but 10 points and 85 hits in 43 games.

5 Ivan Barbashev Active

The St. Louis Blues have summoned Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev has two goals and three points in 12 games with the Blues this season. He also has 19 goals and 37 points in 46 AHL contests.

LW 1 Alexander Steen Active

Alexander Steen notched a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over Vancouver on Thursday night. Both of his points came on power-play goals in the third period to build a 4-2 lead for the Blues. Steen has 12 goals and 39 points in 52 games this campaign, with 21 points coming in the last 21 contests.

2 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz will play on a line with Vladimir Tarasenko and Paul Stastny Sunday against the Avalanche. In that slot, against a weak club like the Avs' who played Saturday night, Schwartz is a must start. The Blues other lines will be Alex Steen flanked by Patrik Berglund and David Perron, MagnusPaajarvi on wone wing alongside Jori Lehtera and Nail Yakupov. St. Louis' fourth line will feature Scottie Upshall, Kyle Brodziak and Ryan Reaves.

3 Robby Fabbri I.L.

Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season with a left ACL injury. Well the Blues' worst fears were realized. Fabbri was St. Louis' third leading scorer and his absence is a huge blow to their playoff hopes. If you own Fabbri, look for a replacement immediately. The Blues have recalled Kenny Agostino and Magnus Paajarvi from AHL Chicago to compensate for Fabbri's loss.

4 David Perron Active

David Perron fired eight shots on target in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Perron led the team in that category, but none of his shots were able to beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. He finished the game with two penalty minutes and three hits in 15:55 of ice time. Perron's goalless streak has now hit seven games. The Blues forward has 12 goals and 33 points in 63 contests.

5 Zach Sanford Active

Zach Sanford is projected to play on the left side with Patrik Berglund and Magnus Paajarvi on Friday night. "I know he's played a lot of center," coach Mike Yeo said, "and he could eventually get to a center position for us. But if he comes in right now, that's where we'll see him come in." Sanford will be making his Blues debut after he was acquired in the Kevin Shattenkirk trade.

6 Magnus Paajarvi Active

Magnus Paajarvi will suit up against Chicago on Sunday. He has three goals and four points in 10 games with the Blues this season. In 123 career games with the Blues spread over four seasons he has 12 goals and 26 points.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 28th goal of the season during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres. The talented winger is now up to 56 points on the season through 59 games. He appears well on his way to his third straight 70+-point campaign.

2 Dmitrij Jaskin Sidelined

Dmitrij Jaskin didn't practice on Thursday after he twisted his ankle on Tuesday. However, he still could play on Friday night, according to coach Mike Yeo.

3 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov will be a healthy scratch Sunday against Chicago. He seems to be a semi-regular in the pressbox these days. Dmitrik Jaskin and Magnus Paajarvi will draw in.

4 Scottie Upshall Active

Scottie Upshall ended a nine-game pointless slump in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo. It's the gritty winger's sixth goal and 10th point of the season. In two seasons with St. Louis, Upshall has 12 goals and 24 points.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves sustained an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's game. Reaves left that contest a bit before its conclusion as a result. Reaves skated as an extra during Thursday's practice and left the skate early, but Blues coach Ken Hitchcock still called him probable for Thursday's contest.

D 1 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo scored in St. Louis' 4-2 loss to Chicago on Sunday night. Pietrangelo now has nine goals and 30 points in 60 games. The 27-year-old snapped a four-game pointless drought.

2 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko scored and collected two assists in the Blues 5-1 blowout of Toronto. Parayko scored in the second period to make it 4-1 with a heavy shot from the top of the circle. He was named the second star, totaling 19:38 of ice time. He's continuing his breakout season points wise with 25 points in 51 games.

3 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester is expected to be back in the Blues' lineup on Tuesday. He didn't play Saturday because of an injury and skipped Monday's skate for maintenance, but coach Ken Hitchcock said Bouwmeester would play against Pittsburgh.

4 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson and Nail Yakupov will be scratched against the Capitals on Thursday. Edmundson has posted 10 points along with 37 PIMs, 40 blocks and 67 hits thus far through 33 games. Yakupov meanwhile has been relegated to a spare part's role, posting just six points in 27 games so far this season.

5 Carl Gunnarsson Active

Carl Gunnarsson will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Florida Panthers. Gunnarsson has rotated in and out of the lineup over the last seven games. He has just four assists and a minus-6 rating in 38 games this season. Nail Yakupov and Dmitrij Jaskin will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Robert Bortuzzo Active

Robert Bortuzzo and Ivan Barbashev will be scratched from Sunday's match with Chicago. The veteran defender has picked up three points along with 38 hits and 50 blocks over 23 games this season. The rookie Barbashev meanwhile has three points himself with eight shots and 19 hits in 12 games thus far with the Blues.

7 Jordan Schmaltz Active

Jordan Schmaltz, brother of Chicago Blackhawks' Nick, will make his NHL debut on Sunday against the Colorado. The 25th overall pick in 2012 has had posted another quality season for AHL Chicago, posting three goals and 25 points in 42 games from the blue line.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen will get the start Sunday against Colorado. No big surprise here as Allen played well in a 2-1 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday and Carter Hutton started the Blues' last game and lost 3-0 to the Jets. Allen comes into Sunday's contest with a 22-18-3 record and a 2.66 GAA and .905 SP.