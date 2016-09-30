Player Page

Jordan Schmaltz | Defenseman | #43

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/8/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 190
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (25) / STL
Jordan Schmaltz, brother of Chicago Blackhawks' Nick, will make his NHL debut on Sunday against the Colorado.
The 25th overall pick in 2012 has had posted another quality season for AHL Chicago, posting three goals and 25 points in 42 games from the blue line. Mar 5 - 1:08 PM
Source: St. Louis Blues on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Patrik Berglund
3Jori Lehtera
4Kyle Brodziak
5Ivan Barbashev
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
5Zach Sanford
6Magnus Paajarvi
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Jay Bouwmeester
4Joel Edmundson
5Carl Gunnarsson
6Robert Bortuzzo
7Jordan Schmaltz
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 