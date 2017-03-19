William Karlsson | Center | #25

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin has been snagged by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Eakin spent the last five seasons with the Dallas Stars. In 60 games with the Stars last year, he posted just 12 points, but he is capable of generating 35-40 points like he did in each of his previous three seasons. Eakin plays a solid two-way game and Vegas GM George McPhee was in charge in Washington when the team drafted him.

2 William Karlsson Active

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired William Karlsson, David Clarkson, a 2017 first-round pick, and a 2019 second-round selection from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Karlsson was the actual expansion draft pick and Clarkson was included so that the Blue Jackets could shed an expensive contract. For Vegas the main allure here is the picks, but Karlsson can contribute. He had six goals and 25 points in 81 games last season and he at the age of 24 he still has some room to grow.

3 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula has signed a three-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. Haula's new deal will have an annual average value of $2.75 million. He was slated to be a restricted free agent on July 1.

4 Brendan Leipsic Active

Brendan Leipsic has been picked in the expansion draft by the Vegas Golden Knights. Leipsic produced 18 goals and 51 points in 49 games with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL last season. He had one goal and two helpers with the Leafs in 2015-16, but should get a better chance to stay in the NHL with the Golden Knights.

5 Oscar Lindberg Active

The Vegas Golden Knights have taken Oscar Lindberg from the New York Rangers in the expansion draft. Lindberg had eight goals and 20 points in 65 games with the Rangers in 2016-17 after recording 28 points in his rookie season. Vegas will need to negotiate a contract with him as his two-year, $1.3 million deal is up and he's eligible to become a RFA on July 1.

6 Tomas Nosek Active

The Vegas Golden Knights have chosen Tomas Nosek in the expansion draft from Detroit. Detroit exposed a few regulars on the roster, but Vegas went with Nosek, who starred for Grand Rapids during the AHL playoffs en route to a Calder Cup championship. Nosek also had one goal in 11 appearances with the Red Wings in 2016-17 and he was slated to make a full-time jump to the NHL next season.

7 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

The Vegas Golden Knights have agreed to take Mikhail Grabovski from the Islanders as part of a larger trade. That will save the Islanders $5 million in cap space. Grabovski unfortunately didn't play at all in 2016-17 due to concussion issues. Prior to that he had been disappointing with the Islanders as he had just 44 points in 109 contests over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns.

LW 1 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault has been picked up by Vegas in the expansion draft. Marchessault broke out with a team-leading 30 goals for the Florida Panthers in 2016-17. He also recorded 51 points in 75 games and should play a key role in the offense of the Golden Knights next year. The Golden Knights also got Reilly Smith in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick so that the Panthers could shed some salary.

2 David Perron Active

Vegas has chosen David Perron in the expansion draft from St. Louis. Perron had 18 goals and 46 points in 82 games with the Blues last campaign. He has one more season left on his contract before he hits unrestricted free agency.

3 William Carrier Active

William Carrier has been chosen by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. The Golden Knights will also get a sixth-round pick from Buffalo for picking Carrier. The Sabres wanted to protect backup goaltender Linus Ullmark, so they added some incentive to take Carrier. He registered eight points in 41 games with Buffalo in 2016-17.

4 Teemu Pulkkinen Active

The Arizona Coyotes' Teemu Pulkkinen was taken by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Pulkkinen had just two goals and no assists in 13 NHL games last season. He was effective in the AHL though with 18 goals and 36 points in 47 contests. Now with the expansion team, perhaps the 25-year-old will get a golden opportunity to be an NHL regular.

RW 1 James Neal Active

The Golden Knights have selected James Neal in the expansion draft. Neal has one more season left on his contract at a $5 million cap hit. He does have a modified no-trade clause, but could be flipped to another team. If he stays with Vegas then he will provide the team with some goal-scoring touch up front as a top-six forward.

2 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Active

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Bellemare was previously a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. He had four goals and eight points in 82 contests in 2016-17. He'll be starting a two-year, $2.9 million contract in 2017-18.

3 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith has been acquired by Vegas from Florida. The Golden Knights sent a 2018 fourth-round pick to the Panthers in the deal. Smith has a $5 million cap hit for the next five years. For accepting this trade the Golden Knights were permitted to select Marchessault in the expansion draft.

4 Chris Thorburn Active

Chris Thorburn has been chosen by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Winnipeg also traded their 2017 first-round pick (13th overall) and a third rounder in 2019 to Vegas for Columbus' first-round choice (24th overall) in 2017. The Jets made the move to protect veteran defender Toby Enstrom from being selected. Thorburn is eligible for unrestricted free agency on July 1.

5 Alex Tuch Active

Alex Tuch has been acquired by Vegas from the Minnesota Wild. The Golden Knights will send a third rounder to Minnesota in 2017 or 2018 in exchange. Tuch made six appearances with the big club in 2016-17, but he didn't record a point. In 57 minor-league matches with Iowa, he generated 18 goals and 37 points in his first season as a pro. Vegas took Erik Haula in the expansion draft and got Tuch for staying away from Matt Dumba, Eric Staal and Marco Scandella.

6 David Clarkson I.L.

The Vegas Golden Knights have agreed to take on David Clarkson's contract as part of a larger trade. Clarkson still has three seasons left on his seven-year, $36.75 million contract. Clarkson unfortunately will probably never play again, so Vegas will presumably move him to the long-term injured reserve list.

D 1 Marc Methot Active

Marc Methot has been picked up by Vegas in the expansion draft. Methot is another player who could be traded to another team. He is drawing considerable interest, but the Golden Knights would be more than happy to keep him if they can't get a good return. Methot formed a great defense partnership with Erik Karlsson during his time with the Senators, but his fantasy value is limited at best.

2 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin has been scooped up by the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas surprised many by choosing Emelin over Brandon Davidson and Charles Hudon, but he will add a physical dimension to the Golden Knights on the back end. Emelin amassed 241 hits in 76 games with Montreal in 2016-17 and he chipped in 10 points.

3 Jason Garrison Active

Jason Garrison has been taken by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. The Lightning sent the rights to prospect Nikita Gusev, a second rounder in 2017 and a fourth-round pick in 2018 so that Vegas would take Garrison. Tampa Bay wanted to prevent the Golden Knights from taking young defenders Jake Dotchin and Slater Koekkoek.

4 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb was taken by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. McNabb was previously a member of the Los Angeles Kings. He had four points and 54 penalty minutes in 49 contests in 2016-17. He comes with a $1.7 million annual cap hit in 2017-18 and then he can become an unrestricted free agent.

5 Luca Sbisa Active

The Vegas Golden Knights have selected Luca Sbisa from the Vancouver Canucks in the expansion draft. Sbisa had two goals and 13 points in 82 games in 2016-17 while averaging 18:59 minutes per game. He comes with a $3.6 million annual cap hit, which isn't great for him, but it's only for one more season before he'll become an unrestricted free agent, so the Golden Knights don't have any long-term concerns there.

6 Jon Merrill Active

The Vegas Golden Knights have taken Jon Merrill from the New Jersey Devils in the expansion draft. Merrill had a goal and six points in 51 games with the Devils in 2016-17. The 38th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft hasn't developed as hoped, but he's still young enough that he could turn his career around with a change of scenery.

7 Griffin Reinhart Active

Griffin Reinhart has been selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Reinhart was previously a member of the Edmonton Oilers. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, but he hasn't developed into an NHL regular yet. He appeared in 37 games with Edmonton in 2015-16 and registered two assists and didn't appear in any NHL contests during the 2016-17 regular season. Instead he recorded seven goals and 21 points in 54 AHL contests. Vegas will be hoping that the 23-year-old blueliner can still manage to live up to at least some of his initial potential.

8 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk has been claimed from Chicago in the expansion draft by Vegas. There is plenty of speculation that TVR could be traded and Carolina could be his destination. Van Riemsdyk had 16 points in 58 games with Chicago last season.

9 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt was taken by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Schmidt's former team was the Washington Capitals. He had three goals and 17 points in 60 games while averaging 15:29 minutes in 2016-17. He's set to become a RFA as he's completed his two-year, $1,625,000 deal.

10 Clayton Stoner Active

The Vegas Golden Knights have selected Clayton Stoner from the Anaheim Ducks in the expansion draft. Vegas also got Shea Theodore from Anaheim in exchange for not taking one of the Ducks' more desirable options. Stoner had three points and 28 penalty minutes in 14 games with Anaheim in 2016-17. He's entering the final season of a four-year, $13 million deal.

11 Deryk Engelland Active

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed pending UFA Deryk Engelland, which will count as their pick from the Calgary Flames. Engelland will earn $1 million in base salary, but he can pick up another $1 million in bonuses. Vegas was granted an early window to negotiate with UFAs, but anyone they signed during that time would be counted as an expansion draft pick tied to their former team. Engelland had 16 points and 85 penalty minutes in 81 games last season. He played for the ECHL's Las Vegas Wranglers at the start of his pro career, which might make him an early fan favorite.

12 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller has been selected in the expansion draft by the Vegas Golden Knights. Miller's name has been mentioned in trade rumors, so Vegas could flip him to another club. He collected 13 points in 55 penalty minutes in 61 games with Boston in 2016-17.

13 David Schlemko Active

The Vegas Golden Knights have claimed David Schlemko from San Jose in the expansion draft. Schlemko had two goals and 18 points in 62 games with San Jose while averaging 16:45 minutes per game in 2016-17. He'll be going into the second season of a four-year, $8.4 million deal.

14 Shea Theodore Active

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Shea Theodore from the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim handed Theodore to Vegas so that the Golden Knights would agree to take Stoner in the expansion draft and stay away from Sami Vatanen and Josh Manson. Theodore, 21, had two goals and nine points in 34 games with Anaheim in 2016-17. He also had five goals and 20 points in 26 AHL contests. He was the Ducks' 26th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

G 1 Calvin Pickard Active

Calvin Pickard has been selected in the expansion draft by the Vegas Golden Knights. Pickard had a 15-31-2 record for the Avalanche in 2016-17. The team was disastrous on the ice, but the 25-year-old goaltender has solid potential. He won a silver medal with Canada at the World Hockey Championship. Pickard could be the backup netminder for the Golden Knights in 2017-18.