Player Page

Roster

William Karlsson | Center | #25

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/8/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 189
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (53) / ANA
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired William Karlsson, David Clarkson, a 2017 first-round pick, and a 2019 second-round selection from the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Karlsson was the actual expansion draft pick and Clarkson was included so that the Blue Jackets could shed an expensive contract. For Vegas the main allure here is the picks, but Karlsson can contribute. He had six goals and 25 points in 81 games last season and he at the age of 24 he still has some room to grow. Jun 21 - 10:22 PM
More William Karlsson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
816192510101002396.063
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014CLM21325320100129.103
2015CLM8191120-9600001108.083
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9@ TOR101124000003.000
Apr 8@ PHI100000000001.000
Apr 6WPG1000-10000002.000
Apr 4@ PIT100000000003.000
Apr 2WAS1000-12000001.000
Mar 31@ CHI100000000000.000
Mar 30@ CAR1000-10000001.000
Mar 28BUF100000000001.000
Mar 25PHI100000000003.000
Mar 23@ WAS100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Cody Eakin
2William Karlsson
3Erik Haula
4Brendan Leipsic
5Oscar Lindberg
6Tomas Nosek
7Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Jonathan Marchessault
2David Perron
3William Carrier
4Teemu Pulkkinen
RW1James Neal
2Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
3Reilly Smith
4Chris Thorburn
5Alex Tuch
6David Clarkson
D1Marc Methot
2Alexei Emelin
3Jason Garrison
4Brayden McNabb
5Luca Sbisa
6Jon Merrill
7Griffin Reinhart
8Trevor van Riemsdyk
9Nate Schmidt
10Clayton Stoner
11Deryk Engelland
12Colin Miller
13David Schlemko
14Shea Theodore
G1Calvin Pickard
2Jean-Francois Berube
 

 