C 1 Jonathan Drouin Active

Jonathan Drouin collected two assists and three shots in a 5-1 victory versus Florida on Tuesday night. Drouin had helpers on power-play goals by Alex Galchenyuk and Shea Weber in the contest. He leads the Canadiens with seven points (two goals, five assists) after nine games this campaign.

2 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault scored two goals and two assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over the New York Rangers. Danault's first goal gave the Canadiens a 3-0 lead in the first period. His second goal made it 5-4 for the Canadiens with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game. Danault also helped set up goals by Alex Galchenyuk and Max Pacioretty. The Canadiens forward is now up to three goals and four assists in 11 games this season. Despite the solid outing, he won't be worth adding in most fantasy leagues.

3 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec (flu) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Plekanec missed the morning skate because of the illness, but he's taking line rushes during the pre-game warmup. He has one goal in four games this season.

4 Jacob De La Rose Active

Jacob De La Rose will sit out Monday night's game against the Ottawa Senators as a healthy scratch. De La Rose will join Joe Morrow as a healthy scratch on Monday. He has no points in six games this season.

5 Mike McCarron Active

Montreal has summoned Mike McCarron from AHL Laval. The Canadiens announced the transaction Sunday and he is expected to practice with the team on Monday. McCarron has four points (two goals, two assists) and 10 penalty minutes in six games with the Rocket this year. He has collected seven points and 78 PIMs over 51 career NHL contests.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty had eight shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The Canadiens managed to fire 40 pucks at Kings starter Jonathan Quick, but they couldn't solve him tonight. Meanwhile, the Montreal offense has been terrible this season, as no team has scored less often in 2017-18. Pacioretty, who has scored at least 30 goals five times in his career, has just two goals and no assists in 10 games this season. He's a good buy-low candidate, but it's been an ugly start to the team for him and his team.

2 Alex Galchenyuk Active

Alex Galchenyuk was back on the fourth line at Monday's practice. "I don't think Alex has given us enough to continue to be on our top line for the time-being," said coach Claude Julien. Galchenyuk skated alongside Nikita Scherbak and Mike McCarron, who were both just recalled from the minors. He has one goal in eight games this season.

3 Charles Hudon Active

Charles Hudon scored two goals and an assist in Monday's 8-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Hudon had been dangerous early on in the season, but he just couldn't find the back of the net. Tonight, he finally exploded offensively. Hudon's power play goal in the first period tied the game at one, while his second of the night gave the Canadiens a 4-2 advatage. He also picked up an assist on Tomas Plekanec's goal in the third period. The young forward has four points in 12 games this season. Hudon is talented, but he isn't worth adding in standard fantasy leagues.

4 Andrew Shaw Active

Andrew Shaw and the Canadiens were shut out on Sunday night by the Rangers in a frustrating affair. Shaw had a goal called back in the first period after it was deemed he kicked the puck into the net. Max Pacioretty also had a goal disallowed in the 2-0 loss.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher Active

Brendan Gallagher notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Florida. Gallagher has two goals and three points in his last two games. He co-leads Montreal's struggling offense with three goals and sits second on the team with five points through nine matches.

2 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen was promoted to the top line in the third period in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Chicago. Lehkonen, Jonathan Drouin and Max Pacioretty didn't score in the contest, but that could be a combination that coach Claude Julien uses again. Lehkonen has piled up 13 shots in four games and he is still looking for his first point. He had 18 goals and 28 points in 73 contests last campaign.

3 Ales Hemsky Sidelined

Ales Hemsky didn't practice Monday because of concussion-like symptoms. Hemsky was hit hard a few times last Friday against Anaheim and it's believed he was injured on a check from Corey Perry. A timetable for his return is unclear at this time.

4 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron found the back of the net in Friday's 6-2 loss to Anaheim. The Canadiens forward got his team on the board early in the second period to cut their deficit to 3-1 at the time. Byron surprised the hockey world when he hit the 20-goal mark last season, just don't expect him to do it again. He has the ability to score somewhere between 10-15 goals this season. He has two goals and one assist in eight games.

5 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jacob De La Rose will take his spot in the lineup. Mitchell has no points and a minus-1 rating in two games this season. David Schlemko and Joe Morrow will also be scratched against Toronto.

6 Nikita Scherbak I.L.

Nikita Scherbak is expected to be sidelined for six weeks after he underwent knee surgery Monday. Scherbak suffered a right knee injury on Oct. 26 against Los Angeles. He has skated in two games with the Canadiens this year after he started the year in the minors.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers. Both goals came courtesy of his ridiculous slapshot. The Canadiens found themselves down 1-0 in the second period, but they managed to score three goals in less than two minutes to close out the middle frame. Weber's goals gave Montreal 2-1 and 4-1 leads at the time. The Canadiens blue liner finished the night with a plus-1 rating, seven shots on goal and three hits in 24:31 of ice time. He has three goals and four points in nine games this season.

2 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry was scoreless with a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's road loss at San Jose, but he made his mark with four shots on goal, a blocked shot and four hits. Petry will help out with occasional points, collecting eight goals with 28 points last season. However, his main contributions come in the hits and blocked shots categories, as he managed 171 and 145 respectively in 2016-17.

3 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner will be paired with Jeff Petry in Thursday's opener against Buffalo. "I want to give him some freedom if possible because everyone knows he can skate like the wind ... it's pretty crazy," Alzner said. "So I want to be able to let him use that as much as possible and know that he can take a chance when he needs to take a chance or stay up a little bit longer if he wants to because I'll be back there for him." He will play his first contest with the Canadiens after he signed a five-year, $23.125-million contract in the summer.

4 Victor Mete Active

Victor Mete confirmed that he'll be sticking around with the Montreal Canadiens this season. Mete is still eligible to play junior hockey, so the fact that the Canadiens are keepnig him around is significant. "(GM Marc Bergevin) told me to find a place to stay, so it was a very special moment," said Mete. The 19-year-old has been playing on the top pairing with Shea Weber, so it isn't surprising that he's sticking around. He has two assists in 10 games in 2017-18.

5 Brandon Davidson Active

Brandon Davidson will get the call for the Canadiens for Sunday's game against the New York Rangers. Davidson was a healthy scratch in Montreal's first two games, but now Mark Streit is slated to take a seat in the press box. The Habs are looking to rebound from a blowout loss in Washington on Saturday night.

6 Jordie Benn Active

Jordie Benn suited up against Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Benn was a healthy scratch Tuesday against San Jose. His return bumped Brandon Davidson to the press box. Benn logged 12:39 of ice time in Montreal's 5-1 loss and he wasn't on the ice for any of the Kings' goals.

7 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow (healthy scratch) won't play against the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Morrow hasn't drawn back into the Habs lineup since Oct. 20, a loss to the Anaheim Ducks. The defenseman will sit in the press box with forward Jacob De La Rose on Saturday.

8 David Schlemko Sidelined

David Schlemko underwent surgery to remove a bone fragment in his hand. Schlemko will need three-to-four weeks to recover. The timing of his injury is particularly unfortunate given that the 30-year-old defenseman had just been recalled on Saturday.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price allowed four goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the New York Rangers. The Canadiens jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, but they allowed the Rangers to tie the game at four in the third period. It's hard to blame the goals on Price, but he still looks shaky between the pipes. Price has a 3-6-1 record with a 3.64 goals-against-average and a.883 save percentage this season.