Charles Hudon | Winger | #54

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/23/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 188
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (122) / MON
Charles Hudon scored two goals and an assist in Monday's 8-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.
Hudon had been dangerous early on in the season, but he just couldn't find the back of the net. Tonight, he finally exploded offensively. Hudon's power play goal in the first period tied the game at one, while his second of the night gave the Canadiens a 4-2 advatage. He also picked up an assist on Tomas Plekanec's goal in the third period. The young forward has four points in 12 games this season. Hudon is talented, but he isn't worth adding in standard fantasy leagues. Oct 30 - 11:10 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
11011-840100035.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015MON302220000003.000
2016MON302212000003.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 28NYR1000-10000001.000
Oct 26LA100000000003.000
Oct 24FLA100000000003.000
Oct 20@ ANA1000-10000002.000
Oct 18@ LA1000-30000002.000
Oct 17@ SJ100004000004.000
Oct 14TOR1011-10010004.000
Oct 10CHI100000000005.000
Oct 8@ NYR100000000001.000
Oct 7@ WAS1000-10000006.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Drouin
2Phillip Danault
3Tomas Plekanec
4Jacob De La Rose
5Mike McCarron
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Alex Galchenyuk
3Charles Hudon
4Andrew Shaw
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Artturi Lehkonen
3Ales Hemsky
4Paul Byron
5Torrey Mitchell
6Nikita Scherbak
D1Shea Weber
2Jeff Petry
3Karl Alzner
4Victor Mete
5Brandon Davidson
6Jordie Benn
7Joe Morrow
8David Schlemko
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 