Jordan Martinook | Winger | #48

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/25/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 202
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (58) / ARI
Jordan Martinook has signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Arizona Coyotes.
Martinook's agent said that the two sides were "close" to a contract extension on Friday, so this agreement doesn't come as a surprise. This makes the arbitration hearing scheduled for Wednesday moot. He had 11 goals and 25 points in 77 games last season. Jul 22 - 11:09 AM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
77111425-84011122109.101
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014PHO8011-30000008.000
2015ARI8191524-91801112109.083
2016ARI77111425-84011122109.101
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Christian Dvorak
3Dylan Strome
4Nick Cousins
5Brad Richardson
6Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Clayton Keller
4Jordan Martinook
RW1Tobias Rieder
2Anthony Duclair
3Christian Fischer
4Lawson Crouse
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Niklas Hjalmarsson
4Jakob Chychrun
5Luke Schenn
6Adam Clendening
7Kevin Connauton
G1Antti Raanta
2Louis Domingue
 

 