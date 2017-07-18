Player Page

Roster

Damon Severson | Defenseman | #28

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/7/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (60) / NJ
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

New Jersey has signed Damon Severson to a six-year contract.
The new deal will have an average annual salary of $4,166,700. Severson registered a personal best 31 points in 80 games last season. "We are happy to have Damon under contract through the 2022-23 season," said GM Ray Shero in a statement. "Damon brings an important dimension to our hockey club and he is a young defenseman that we are excited to work with. This deal shows our ownership's commitment in what we continue to build here. We look forward to helping Damon continue to grow and develop as a player." Sep 11 - 9:56 AM
Source: New Jersey Devils on Twitter
More Damon Severson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8032831-3158013001125.024
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014NJ 5151217-13220700093.054
2015NJ 7212021-8320500094.011
2016NJ 8032831-3158013001125.024
Damon Severson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Damon Severson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Damon Severson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Damon Severson's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Travis Zajac
2Nico Hischier
3Pavel Zacha
4Brian Boyle
5Michael McLeod
6Brandon Gignac
LW1Taylor Hall
2Adam Henrique
3John Quenneville
4Miles Wood
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Marcus Johansson
3Blake Speers
4Drew Stafford
5Stefan Noesen
6Nick Lappin
D1Andy Greene
2Damon Severson
3John Moore
4Ben Lovejoy
5Yaroslav Dyblenko
6Mirco Mueller
7Steven Santini
8Dalton Prout
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 