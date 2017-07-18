Damon Severson | Defenseman | #28

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Travis Zajac Active

Travis Zajac will miss four to six months after undergoing pectoral surgery. Depending on how his recovery goes, Zajac should be back sometime between December and February. "This morning, Travis Zajac underwent successful surgery to repair a torn left pectoral muscle that was suffered last week during off-season training," said GM Ray Shero. "The procedure was performed by the club's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow." The 32-year-old had 14 goals and 45 points in 80 games with the Devils last season. The injury gives first overall pick Nico Hischier an even better chance of sticking with the team out of training camp.

2 Nico Hischier Active

Tennis star Roger Federer had some advice for fellow countryman Nico Hischier. After his second-round win at the US Open, the Swiss superstar was asked about the pressures Hischier will be facing as a young athlete. "I mean, look, we're happy in Switzerland that we have such a great hockey player in the starting blocks who is hopefully going to be a great, great player. Hope he stays healthy. I'm only hearing great things about him," said Federer. "I had the same. It's always easy to predict. But he's the guy who has to put in the work and be the guy who does it every single night on the ice. That's the tough thing about it. It's always easy for people to talk, predict you're going to be world No. 1, best goal-scorer. Doesn't matter. You have to put your head down and just work as hard as you possibly can, have a great entourage around you. If he has any questions, I'm always happy to help." Federer knows a thing or two about dealing with pressure at a young age. The 19-time Grand Slam winner broke onto the ATP Tour when he was a teenager, lik

3 Pavel Zacha Active

Pavel Zacha registered an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg. Zacha has recorded a point in seven of his last nine games. He's up to eight goals and 23 points in 64 games this season. That's obviously not a lot of offensive production out of the 19-year-old rookie, but he's got plenty of untapped upside that we might start seeing more of in 2017-18.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle has signed a two-year/$5.1 million contract with the New Jersey Devils. The Devils need a Boyle-type player who is tough, great on the draw, kills penalties and is amazing in the locker room. He s not a great fantasy player as he had only 13 goals and 25 points in 75 games split between Tampa Bay and Toronto. He will help the Devils but not necessarily your fantasy squad.

5 Michael McLeod Active

Travis Zajac's shoulder injury improves Michael McLeod's chances of making the Devils roster out of training camp. Zajac is expected to be out anywhere between four-to-six months, which means there's an additional opening for McLeod to make the roster. The 19-year-old is a natural center, but the Devils could start him on the wing in 2017-18. He had 27 goals and 73 points in 57 games with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads last season. If he doesn't make the team, he'll have to go back to the junior ranks for one more season.

6 Brandon Gignac Active

Brandon Gignac has signed his Entry Level Contract with the New Jersey Devils. Gignac's contract is expected to be worth the max of $925K in cap hit and salary at the NHL level. Drafted in the third round in 2016, the 19-year-old has posted 16 points in 14 games with Shawinigan of the QMJHL so far this season.

LW 1 Taylor Hall Active

The New Jersey Devils have kept four forwards and four blueliners. The keepers are Taylor Hall, Adam Henrique, Kyle Palmieri, Travis Zajac, Andy Greene, John Moore, Mirco Mueller, Damon Severson and Cory Schneider. Mike Cammalleri, Stefan Noesen and Jon Merrill were not protected.

2 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique made three shots on goal Saturday night against the Flyers, but none of them found the back of the net as the Devils lost 3-0. Henrique was one of seven Devils to make three shots on goal, but he managed to add a few more fantasy points with two penalty infraction minutes. In 21 shifts, he also made two blocks and had two hits.

3 John Quenneville Active

John Quenneville suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's rookie tournament game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Quenneville didn't play in the third period of the game after taking a puck to the body. He won't skate for the final two days of the rookie tournament, but assistant coach Rick Kowalsky expects him to be fine going forward. It sounds like Quenneville will be ready to participate in Devils training camp.

4 Miles Wood Active

Miles Wood will get some much needed playoff experience with AHL Albany to round out 2016-17. "I’ve never played in a playoff situation, a seven-game series," Wood said. "College was just one game and out type thing. I’ve never been in a save game series, so I don’t really know what to expect." Wood had eight goals and 17 points in 60 contests with New Jersey as a rookie this season. He's with Albany now because the Devils' season is over, but he's projected to win a roster spot with New Jersey out of training camp in 2017.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyler Palmieri picked up a goal and an assist in a 7-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Palmieri's assist on John Moore's goal was the 100th of his NHL career. Palmieri broke out last year offensively and didn't let a slow start to the season this year keep him from getting close to last year's totals. He is now up to 53 points in 78 games this season, four shy of the mark he set last year in 82 games. He's shown he can keep up his production and should be a popular pickup for fantasy owners next season. Noesen and Hall also scored for the Devils in the loss.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson understands why the Washington Capitals traded him this off-season. "That’s part of the game," Johansson said of being traded from Washington to New Jersey. "Sometimes you have to change things and we had some good opportunities to win these past two years and we didn’t take them and I think this is what comes afterward. They have to change something and guys needed new contracts and stuff like that, so that’s the way it goes. There’s nothing more to say about it." Johansson had 24 goals and 58 points in 82 games last season. Don't be surprised if his numbers come down now that he's with the Devils.

3 Blake Speers Active

Blake Speers will turn pro this season and he intends to play for New Jersey. Speers impressed the team last season when he remained in the NHL out of training camp and coach John Hynes liked what he saw earlier in July at the Devils' development camp. "There's certainly a drive and determination to him overall in this camp that he looks like he's a guy on the mission to give himself the best opportunity to make the team next year," Hynes said.

4 Drew Stafford Active

The New Jersey Devils have signed Drew Stafford to a one-year, $800,000 contract. Look for Stafford to play on the Devils' third or fourth line throughout the upcoming season. The 32-year-old had eight goals and 21 points in 58 games with the Winnipeg Jets and Boston Bruins last season. Stafford likely won't have any fantasy value.

5 Stefan Noesen Active

Stefan Noesen has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the New Jersey Devils. The deal is worth $660,000 at the NHL level. Noesen skated in 32 games with New Jersey after he was claimed off waivers from Anaheim. He contributed eight points and 22 penalty minutes with his new team.

6 Nick Lappin Active

Nick Lappin has been sent to the minors. Lappin has four goals and seven points in 43 games with New Jersey this season. He also has nine goals and 20 points in 24 AHL contests.

D 1 Andy Greene Active

The New Jersey Devils surrendered their 12th shorthanded goal of the season Thursday night. No team has given up more shorthanded markers in 2016-17. To make matters worse, that shorthanded goal proved to be an insurance policy for Pittsburgh in the third period as the Penguins went on to earn a 7-4 win over the Devils. "It’s embarrassing, yeah, it’s all of the above," Devils captain Andy Greene said. "We have to know the situations. We just have to make better plays, that’s what it comes down to. Not high-risk plays. Just better plays. Move our feet better. Put guys in better positions."

2 Damon Severson Active

New Jersey has signed Damon Severson to a six-year contract. The new deal will have an average annual salary of $4,166,700. Severson registered a personal best 31 points in 80 games last season. "We are happy to have Damon under contract through the 2022-23 season," said GM Ray Shero in a statement. "Damon brings an important dimension to our hockey club and he is a young defenseman that we are excited to work with. This deal shows our ownership's commitment in what we continue to build here. We look forward to helping Damon continue to grow and develop as a player."

3 John Moore Active

John Moore scored his 12th goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings. Moore notched 12 goals and 22 points in 63 games this season, easily surpassing his previous career high of four goals in a year. The 26-year-old had three goals in his final four games.

4 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy scored his first goal of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Through 25 games this season he now has three points. For his career, he has 16 goals and 80 points in 359 games.

5 Yaroslav Dyblenko Active

Yaroslav Dyblenko impressed at development camp and he is expected to compete for a roster spot going into the season. Dyblenko, who has played in the KHL for at least parts of the last five years, displayed a stay-at-home style and moved the puck well. He also played a physical game and could be a member of the Devils if he continues to turn heads at training camp.

6 Mirco Mueller Active

Mirco Mueller is expected to get a chance to stick on the Devils' roster in 2017-18. Mueller has appeared in 54 NHL games over the past three seasons for the San Jose Sharks. The 22-year-old blueliner will compete for a spot on New Jersey's third pairing.

7 Steven Santini Active

Steven Santini has been sent to the minors. Santini has two goals and seven points in 38 games with New Jersey. At the AHL level he has no points and 25 penalty minutes in 15 contests.

8 Dalton Prout Active

Dalton Prout has been reinstated from his two-game suspension and is eligible to play over the weekend for the Devils. Whether or not he will suit up against the Islanders (Saturday) or Red Wings (Sunday) is unclear at this time. In 27 total games between Columbus and New Jersey, Prout has posted five assists with 22 blocks, 41 hits and 44 PIMs.

G 1 Cory Schneider Active

Devils backup goalie Keith Kinkaid expects Cory Schneider to be a top five goalie in the NHL next season. Schneider is a good goaltender, but it's hard to put up top five numbers when you're playing for the Devils. New Jersey isn't very deep up front or on defense. "There's nothing he's doing wrong, it's just kind of the way a few games go," Kinkaid said. "There's no doubt in my mind he'll be top five next year." Schneider had a 20-27-11 record with a 2.82 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage.