C 1 Steven Stamkos Sidelined

Steven Stamkos (knee) is still on crutches and he continues his rehabilitation. "It's a milestone-based recovery," said Scott Faucett, an orthopedic surgeon in Washington who has performed surgeries like Stamkos' on many college hockey players. "You can't work on strength if your knee is swollen. If you're not strong enough, you can't do a single leg squat or tolerate 5, 10 minutes of skating." He likely won't be able to resume skating for another month and isn't projected to be ready to return until mid-March. Stamkos hasn't spoken to the media since he suffered a lateral meniscus tear, which required surgery to repair. Lightning GM Steve Yzerman said, "He's doing fine" when asked for an update. That suggests that he remains on schedule.

2 Tyler Johnson Active

Tyler Johnson and the Lightning were shut out by Carolina in a 1-0 overtime thriller on Sunday. Johnson had a six-game point streak going last month, but now has just one point in his last five games. The 26-year-old has 15 points in 27 games this season.

3 Valtteri Filppula Active

Valtteri Filppula earned a pair of assists in Tampa Bay's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues Thursday night. He assisted on both of Jonathan Drouin's goals in the match. Filppula has generated one goal and seven helpers in the last seven games.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle, who will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2016-17 season, is hoping to re-sign in Tampa. Although Boyle is a very useful hockey player, the Lightning have a stable of younger players who will be clawing for more playing time next season. Boyle, who will be looking to get a raise from the $2 million he earned this season, maybe on the outside looking in.

LW 1 Ondrej Palat Active

Tampa Bay will get Ondrej Palat back in the lineup Wednesday from a undisclosed injury. He hasn't played since Dec. 14. Palat has contributed four goals and nine assists in 30 matches this season. Feel free to activate him if you normally would.

2 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn collected two helpers in a 4-1 win versus Detroit on Tuesday. He had the primary helper on goals by Jonathan Drouin (power play) and Vladislav Namestnikov. Killorn has provided 17 points through 33 games this campaign.

3 Vladislav Namestnikov Sidelined

Vladislav Namestnikov missed Thursday's game versus St. Louis because of an illness. It's unclear right now if he will be back in the lineup for Friday night. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.

4 Jonathan Drouin Sidelined

Jonathan Drouin left Friday's game against Washington because of an undisclosed injury. Drouin left in the second period, but managed to come back before the end of the period. He must not have felt right because he didn't return for the third. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper didn't provide an update on Drouin's status after the game. We'll consider him day-to-day right now.

5 Cedric Paquette Sidelined

Cedric Paquette didn't play Thursday due to a lower-body injury. He just returned to the lineup on Tuesday from an upper-body injury. Paquette's status for Friday night is uncertain right now.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Nikita Kucherov will indeed return from a lower-body injury on Wednesday night. He has been sidelined since Dec. 10, but should provide Tampa Bay's offense with a boost. He leads the team with 13 goals and 30 points in 28 games. Get him back in your lineup.

2 Ryan Callahan I.L.

Ryan Callahan (lower body) won't play Tuesday night. He didn't skate in the morning and may not be ready to return until after the holiday break. Coach Jon Cooper isn't sure when Callahan will be available.

3 Brayden Point Active

Brayden Point had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit. All three of Point's goals this season have been scored on the power play. He has produced six of his 14 points on the man advantage.

4 J.T. Brown Active

The Lightning made JT Brown a surprise late scratch against the Penguins on Saturday night. Through 23 games this season the physical forward has three points with 34 PIMs and hits to his credit.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman collected three helpers in Thursday's 5-2 victory versus St. Louis. The 26-year-old blueliner has racked up one goal and 10 points during a five-game scoring streak. Hedman has 29 points in 34 games this campaign.

2 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman posted two assists in a 5-2 win against St. Louis Thursday night. He has three helpers in the past two outings. Stralman has accounted for one goal and 11 points in 25 appearances this year.

3 Jason Garrison Active

Jason Garrison (lower body) has declared himself ready to play Thursday. Garrison is projected to play alongside Andrej Sustr. He missed two contests due to the ailment.

4 Braydon Coburn Sidelined

Braydon Coburn suffered an undisclosed injury in Friday's 4-0 loss to Washington. What a way to go into the break. Not only did the Lightning get obliterated by the Caps, but they also lost Coburn and Jonathan Drouin in the process. Jon Cooper didn't have an update on either player's injury after the game. They're both considered day-to-day right now.

5 Nikita Nesterov Active

Nikita Nesterov played well as a forward on Friday versus Washington. The Lightning have plenty of injury concerns and question marks when they resume playing on Wednesday against Montreal. Nesterov could see more time up front if those forwards aren't ready to return.

6 Andrej Sustr Active

Andrej Sustr first goal of the season was a game winner as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 6-3 Wednesday night. The defenseman’s goal came at the 18:47 mark of the second period and lifted the Bolts to a 4-1 advantage over the Flames. Sustr has only four assists this season, so he isn't worth owning on your fantasy roster.

7 Slater Koekkoek Active

Slater Koekkoek has been called up by Tampa Bay. The 22-year-old defender has four assists in 17 games with the Lightning this season.

G 1 Ben Bishop Sidelined

Ben Bishop (lower body) is expected to miss three-to-four weeks. Bishop was injured in Tuesday's game against Detroit. Andrei Vasilevskiy will tend to the crease during his absence.

2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Active

Andrei Vasilevskiy will start Wednesday's game against Montreal. The Lightning host Toronto on Thursday, so he could start back-to-back nights with Ben Bishop on the sidelines. Vasilevskiy will be looking to bounce back after allowing four goals on 24 shots to Washington last Friday.