Nikita Kucherov | Winger | #86

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/17/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 178
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (58) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Nikita Kucherov will indeed return from a lower-body injury on Wednesday night.
He has been sidelined since Dec. 10, but should provide Tampa Bay's offense with a boost. He leads the team with 13 goals and 30 points in 28 games. Get him back in your lineup. Dec 28 - 12:25 PM
Source: Tampa Bay Times
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
281317306204600384.155
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013TB 52991831431003102.088
2014TB 822936653837213002191.152
2015TB 77303666930916004209.144
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23@ WAS000000000000.000
Dec 22STL000000000000.000
Dec 20DET000000000000.000
Dec 17@ EDM000000000000.000
Dec 16@ VAN000000000000.000
Dec 14@ CAL000000000000.000
Dec 10PIT101105010006.000
Dec 8VAN1000-40000005.000
Dec 4@ CAR1000-10000002.000
Dec 3WAS110100100005.200

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Tyler Johnson
3Valtteri Filppula
4Brian Boyle
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Alex Killorn
3Vladislav Namestnikov
4Jonathan Drouin
5Cedric Paquette
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Ryan Callahan
3Brayden Point
4J.T. Brown
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Jason Garrison
4Braydon Coburn
5Nikita Nesterov
6Andrej Sustr
7Slater Koekkoek
G1Ben Bishop
2Andrei Vasilevskiy
3Kristers Gudlevskis
 

 