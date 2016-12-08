Player Page

Nathan MacKinnon | Winger | #29

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/1/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 205
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (1) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Nathan MacKinnon scored the overtime-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 win over Chicago.
He also picked up an assist on Mikko Rantanen's goal in regulation. McKinnon's heroics allowed the Avs to snap their five-game losing streak. The 21-year-old finished the game with a plus-2 rating and four shots on goal in 18:42 of ice time. MacKinnon has nine goals and 14 assists in 33 games this season. Dec 24 - 12:49 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3391423-11215203117.077
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013COL82243963202689005241.100
2014COL64142438-73434002192.073
2015COL72213152-42079016245.086
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23@ CHI111220000014.250
Dec 22TOR1000-10000002.000
Dec 20@ MIN100002000003.000
Dec 18@ WPG1000-20000004.000
Dec 16FLA1011-20000002.000
Dec 14PHI1000-20000002.000
Dec 11@ TOR110100100016.167
Dec 10@ MON1011-30000001.000
Dec 8@ BOS110110001005.200
Dec 6@ NAS111200010004.250

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Joe Colborne
4Cody McLeod
5Andreas Martinsen
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Jarome Iginla
3Mikko Rantanen
4Blake Comeau
D1Tyson Barrie
2Erik Johnson
3Francois Beauchemin
4Nikita Zadorov
5Fedor Tyutin
6Patrick Wiercioch
7Cody Goloubef
8Eric Gelinas
G1Semyon Varlamov
2Calvin Pickard
3Spencer Martin
 

 