William Carrier | Winger | #28

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 212
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (57) / STL
William Carrier (head) was forced out of Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Kings on Wednesday due to a hit to the head.
Drew Doughty put a shoulder into the head of Carrier in the third period, ringing his bell. The forward skated to the end of the bench to be checked out and he then left for the quiet room for further evaluation. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he did not like the hit from Doughty and that Carrier is considered day to day. Apr 12 - 1:14 AM
Source: Steve Carp on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
37123-3190000052.019
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016BUF41538-1210000150.100
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7@ CAL100000000001.000
Apr 5@ EDM100012000005.000
Apr 3@ VAN1000-10000002.000
Mar 31SJ000000000000.000
Mar 30STL000000000000.000
Mar 28ARI000000000000.000
Mar 26COL000000000000.000
Mar 24@ COL000000000000.000
Mar 22@ SJ000000000000.000
Mar 20VAN000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1William Karlsson
2Erik Haula
3Cody Eakin
4Ryan Carpenter
5Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Jonathan Marchessault
2David Perron
3Tomas Tatar
4William Carrier
5Oscar Lindberg
RW1James Neal
2Reilly Smith
3Alex Tuch
4Tomas Nosek
5Ryan Reaves
6David Clarkson
D1Colin Miller
2Shea Theodore
3Nate Schmidt
4Brayden McNabb
5Deryk Engelland
6Jon Merrill
7Brad Hunt
8Luca Sbisa
9Clayton Stoner
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Malcolm Subban
3Dylan Ferguson
 

 