C 1 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson skipped the morning skate, but he will play Wednesday night in Game 1 against Los Angeles. Karlsson is fine, according to coach Gerard Gallant. He led the Golden Knights with 43 goals and 78 points in 82 games.

2 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula was back at practice on Wednesday after he didn't play Tuesday night. It seems like Haula will return to the lineup against Edmonton on Thursday night. The morning skate should confirm his status.

3 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin scored a goal in the Golden Knights 7-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Eakin hadn't scored in his last seven games before Saturday night's game. Eakin's goal came at the beginning of the second period, when the Golden Knights were already down 3-0. Unfortunately, that was as close as Vegas got to the scoreline as they rolled snake eyes in their final game of the season. Eakin finishes the season with 11 goals and 27 points in 80 games this season.

4 Ryan Carpenter Active

Ryan Carpenter had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 victory versus Calgary. Carpenter has accounted for four goals and two assists in the past five games. It has been a productive February for him, as he has amassed nine of his 10 points this season.

5 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski's status for the 2017-18 season is still unclear. Nick Costonika of NHL.com reported Thursday that Grabovski arrived in Las Vegas for his physical and is hoping to be able to play. However, Golden Knights GM George McPhee said the team is still awaiting the results. He doesn't expect Grabovski to be available, but said "that's up to the doctors." Grabovski's stall was empty in the locker room. He missed the entire 2016-17 campaign because of post-concussion syndrome.

LW 1 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault is expected back in the lineup tonight against the Calgary Flames. The Golden Knights have decided against resting their top players and will be happy to have Marchessault get a game under his belt before the post-season after missing the last two with an undisclosed injury. He has 27 goals and 75 points in 76 games this season.

2 David Perron Sidelined

Coach Gerard Gallant has confirmed that David Perron won't play Wednesday night. Perron is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. "He's not ready yet," Gallant said. He missed the last six games of the regular season due to the ailment.

3 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar scored Vegas' lone goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Tatar has goals in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season. He has just three goals and one assist in 12 games with the Golden Knights since was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings at the trade deadline. Tatar has 19 goals and 32 points in 74 games this season.

4 William Carrier Sidelined

William Carrier (head) was forced out of Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Kings on Wednesday due to a hit to the head. Drew Doughty put a shoulder into the head of Carrier in the third period, ringing his bell. The forward skated to the end of the bench to be checked out and he then left for the quiet room for further evaluation. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he did not like the hit from Doughty and that Carrier is considered day to day.

5 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg will be a healthy scratch in Game 1 of Vegas' first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings. Lindberg hasn't served as a healthy scratch since Feb. 17. He had nine goals and two assists in 63 games for the Golden Knights during the regular season. Brad Hunt, Ryan Reaves and Dylan Ferguson will also watch the game from the press box. David Perron and Luca Sbisa will miss the game due to injury.

RW 1 James Neal Active

James Neal (upper body) will make his return Friday night. Neal was declared good to go after taking part in Friday's practice. He'll likely be on a line with Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson. This will be his first game since Feb. 26.

2 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith will suit up in Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames. Smith was considered a game-time decision because he's been dealing with an upper-body injury. He'll skate on the top line with William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault. The 27-year-old has 22 goals and 60 points in 66 games this season. He missed 15 games with the injury.

3 Alex Tuch Active

Alex Tuch earned a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win against Vancouver. The trio of Tuch, William Karlsson and Brandon Pirri combined for three goals and four assists in the contest. Tuch has two goals and three helpers in the last five games.

4 Tomas Nosek Active

Tomas Nosek posted an assist and a plus-1 rating in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Kings on Wednesday. Nosek etched his name into the record and trivia books as he picked up the first-ever assist in Vegas postseason history on Shea Theodore's marker early in the first period. It was all Marc-Andre Fleury needed as Vegas grabbed a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Kings and Golden Knights tangle in Game 2 on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

David Perron likes the Golden Knights acquisition of tough guy Ryan Reaves from Pittsburgh. The two were teammates in St. Louis and Perron thinks the trade will make the Golden Knights play bigger as Reaves is one of the top enforcers in the NHL. "He likes chirping, and we have done a lot of that in the room, and I feel that’s what makes us close," Perron said. "I give him about two days and he will be right in the mix, and he will probably be the one chirping the most. I think the respect level from other teams of having him and Deryk Engelland, also, are going to allow guys to play their game and be confident in any type of game." Get him in your lineup if you need penalty minutes as he will want to make an impression with his teammates quickly.

6 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) does not have a stall set up in the Golden Knights' locker room at City National Arena. Clarkson hasn't been medically cleared to play yet, but Vegas GM George McPhee said the team is awaiting the results of Thursday's physicals before making a decision on how to proceed. It's not expected that Clarkson will be available for the upcoming season. He hasn't played since March 2016 and his career could be over because of a back injury.

D 1 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller posted two assists with four shots on goal, a minor penalty and a hit in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win in Vancouver. Miller slapped the brakes on a seven-game scoreless drought with the multi-point effort, his first since March 14. He is up to 10 goals and 41 points on the season, emerging as a respectable fantasy option along the blue line. He also has five goals and 12 assists on the power play to help his owners.

2 Shea Theodore Active

Shea Theodore potted the only goal of Game 1 in the Western Conference Quarterfinals against Los Angeles. Theodore etched his name into the Vegas history books with the team's first-ever goal in franchise history, and subsequently ended up with the first-ever game-winning tally, too, in the 1-0 win. He tacked on a plus-1 rating with three shots on net, two blocked shots and a hit, too. Game 2 is set for Friday in Vegas.

3 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames. Schmidt was also scratched in Thursday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. He's only sitting because he's a key piece of the Golden Knights blue line, so they'll want to rest him for the playoffs. He'll finish the season with five goals and 36 points in 76 games this season. Zach Whitecloud, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Tomas Nosek will also watch the game from the press box.

4 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb scored the Golden Knights' lone goal in Sunday's loss to the Flyers. McNabb's fourth goal of the season brings him to 12 points in 49 games so far. The 27-year-old is 12 points away from setting his career high in points.

5 Deryk Engelland Active

Deryk Engelland (undisclosed) is expected to be back in the lineup on Wednesday. Engelland missed two games due to an undisclosed injury. In 73 games this season, he has five goals and 22 points.

6 Jon Merrill Active

Vegas as elected to scratch Jon Merrill today vs. the Buffalo Sabres. Jon Merrill will come out for Nate Schmidt who is healthy enough to return from his upper-body injury. William Carrier (undisclosed), Reilly Smith (undisclosed), Malcolm Subban (hand), James Neal (lower body), Oscar Lindberg (upper body) and Luca Sbisa (undisclosed) will also be out.

7 Brad Hunt Active

The Golden Knights have scratched Brad Hunt tonight against the New Jersey Devils. Hunt will be joined as a scratch by Oscar Lindberg. It'll be the second straight game that Hunt sits.

8 Luca Sbisa Sidelined

Luca Sbisa (undisclosed) will not play in Game 1 versus Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Sbisa is considered to be day-to-day. He has been sidelined since Feb. 27 and only appeared in 30 games during the regular season.

9 Clayton Stoner I.L.

Clayton Stoner is out with a similar abdominal injury to the one he had last year. Stoner missed most of the 2016-17 season and he had abdominal surgery in December. He is currently on injured reserve.

G 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Active

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 30 shots he faced in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals on Wednesday against the Kings for his 11th career postseason shutout. Fleury passes Hall of Famer Ken Dryden and New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist for sole possession of 11th place on the NHL's all-time list among goaltenders with the 11th shutout. Shea Theodore's first-period marker gave Fleury and the Knights a 1-0 lead early on and that was all they needed in their first-ever postseason victory.

2 Malcolm Subban Active

Malcolm Subban made 29 saves in a 4-3 loss to Edmonton on Thursday night. Subban was searching for his third straight victory on Thursday. Despite saving 29 shots, Subban couldn't come up with the victory. His record falls to 13-4-2 with a 2.68 GAA and a .910 save percentage.