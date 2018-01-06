Player Page

Ryan Pulock | Defenseman | #6

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 214
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (15) / NYI
Ryan Pulock scored a goal and added four assists in a 7-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.
Prior to Saturday night's game, Pulock didn't register more than two points in a game. Tonight, he had a hand in five of the Islanders' seven goals against Chicago. He assisted on goals from Anthony Beauvillier, Jordan Eberle, and Brock Nelson. He also added a goal of his own in the opening period. The Islanders also got goals from John Tavares and Anders Lee in the win. Pulock now has four goals and 14 points in 34 games this season. Jan 21 - 12:12 AM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
33369-12102200070.043
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015NYI15224150000015.133
2016NYI100010000000.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 18BOS1000-10000000.000
Jan 16NJ100000000002.000
Jan 15@ MON1000-22000002.000
Jan 13@ NYR100010000004.000
Jan 7NJ101110000002.000
Jan 5PIT100002000002.000
Jan 4@ PHI110110000005.200
Jan 2BOS100000000001.000
Dec 31@ COL1000-20000001.000
Dec 29@ WPG1011-12000005.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Mathew Barzal
3Brock Nelson
4Casey Cizikas
LW1Anders Lee
2Andrew Ladd
3Jason Chimera
4Alan Quine
5Shane Prince
6Nikolay Kulemin
7Michael Dal Colle
8Ross Johnston
RW1Josh Bailey
2Jordan Eberle
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Cal Clutterbuck
5Tanner Fritz
D1Nick Leddy
2Johnny Boychuk
3Calvin de Haan
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Scott Mayfield
7Adam Pelech
8Sebastian Aho
9Ryan Pulock
G1Jaroslav Halak
2Thomas Greiss
 

 