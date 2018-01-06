Ryan Pulock | Defenseman | #6

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares scored a goal on Thursday night but it wasn't enough as the New York Islanders fell 5-2 to the Boston Bruins. The goal was Tavares' 25th of the season and he now sits at 55 points in 47 games. He has five points in his last five games. Tavares' goal was assisted by Josh Bailey and came late in the third period when the game was already out of reach.

2 Mathew Barzal Active

Mathew Barzal registered an assist in the Islanders' 5-2 loss to Boston on Thursday. Barzal has recorded at least a point in four of his last five contests. He has 16 goals and 48 points in 47 games this season. He has an eight-point edge in the rookie scoring race.

3 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson is having his share of troubles centering the third line. One reason could be the multitude of wingers that Nelson has had this season as no one seems to be clicking with him. Nelson has nine goals in 38 games thus far but the Islanders need more from their third unit. "I thought Brock was better tonight," coach Doug Weight said of Nelson following Friday’s 4-2 loss to the Jets. "He had some opportunities, he was engaged. But yeah, we need more and it’s got to happen quick." He is not worth owning at this time.

4 Casey Cizikas I.L.

Casey Cizikas (upper body) will join the Islanders on their three-game road trip. Cizikas, who was put on the injured reserve list, will probably miss Saturday and Monday's contests. There's a chance that he'll be available for Thursday's game in Vegas though.

LW 1 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Lee blocked a Devils point shot at the Islanders blue line and raced in on a breakaway before beating Keith Kinkaid. The goal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the first period. Lee's impressive season continues. He's already up to 26 goals and 41 points in 46 games this season. Lee is currently on pace to score 46 goals (that would be a career high).

2 Andrew Ladd I.L.

Andrew Ladd (upper body) won't join the Islanders on their upcoming three-game road trip. Ladd has missed five games so far due to the ailment. While this new development suggests that he will miss at least another week, there's still a chance that he'll meeting up with the Islanders before they finish their trip.

3 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera found the back of the net in the Islanders' 3-2 overtime win against Buffalo on Wednesday. It was Chimera's first point since Dec. 11 and his first goal since Dec. 1. He has two markers and eight points in 37 contests this season. He'll likely finish well below his 2016-17 total of 33 points, but that's partially because he's getting less ice time this season.

4 Alan Quine Active

The New York Islanders will scratch Alan Quine tonight against the Boston Bruins. Quine has just two assists in 16 games so far this season and is considered as being just a depth forward. He will be joined in the press box by Dennis Seidenberg.

5 Shane Prince Sidelined

Shane Prince (upper body) is back on the sidelines. Prince couldn't complete Tuesday's game due to an injury, but he was able to log 12:41 minutes on Thursday. Despite that, he won't be joining the Islanders on their upcoming three-game road trip.

6 Nikolay Kulemin I.L.

Nikolay Kulemin (shoulder) is "still a long way away" from returning, per Islanders coach Doug Weight. Weight did add that Kulemin is also working aggressively to get back. He wasn't expected to return this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in November and it still seems very unlikely.

7 Michael Dal Colle Active

The New York Islanders are making a few changes to the lineup tonight that include making rookie Michael Dal Colle a healthy scratch. Dal Colle has failed to register a single point in his first four NHL games. Both he and Shane Prince will come out of the lineup while Alan Quine and Ross Johnston will make their way in.

8 Ross Johnston Active

Ross Johnston has been summoned by the New York Islanders. Johnston has 11 points and 113 penalty minutes in 37 AHL games this season. The 23-year-old forward might be a decent source of PIM if he does get regular minutes with the Islanders, but we wouldn't count on that happening.

RW 1 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey (lower body) will return to the Islanders' lineup on Thursday. Bailey missed four straight contests. He's been outstanding this season with 12 goals and 50 points in 42 games. Be sure to put him back into your lineup if you have him.

2 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle found the back of the net in a 5-2 loss to Boston Thursday night. Eberle has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He's up to 15 goals and 37 points in 47 contests this season. He might reach the 60-point milestone for the first time since 2014-15.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier found the back of the net in the Islanders' 5-4 overtime win over Montreal on Monday. Beauvillier extended his goal scoring streak to three games. He now has eight goals and 12 points in 34 contests this season. That puts him one-goal shy of the mark he set in 66 games as a rookie in 2016-17.

4 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck scored two goals in a 6-4 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Clutterbuck registered his first two-goal of the season, albeit in a losing effort. John Tavares and Ryan Pulock also scored as the Islanders attempted to mount a comeback. Clutterbuck has six goals and 13 points in 36 games this season.

5 Tanner Fritz Active

Tanner Fritz will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils. Fritz played just 6:27 in last night's victory over the Montreal Canadiens, but he won't be in the lineup tonight. The 26-year-old has no points and a minus-2 rating in four games this season.

D 1 Nick Leddy Active

Islanders coach Doug Weight feels Nick Leddy isn't getting as much recognition as he deserves. "Three days ago, I read the top 12 Norris Trophy candidates for the first quarter of the season and his name wasn’t on it," Weight said. "He should be right at the top of the list as far as I’m concerned. I don’t get to coach everybody else but he’s been awesome for us all over the ice. He’s just really taking his game to a new level and it’s great to see." Leddy has been an offensive force this season with six goals and 20 points in 23 games. He's reached the 40-point milestone in each of his previous two seasons, but it looks like he's found another level.

2 Johnny Boychuk I.L.

Johnny Boychuk (lower body) will accompany the Islanders on their upcoming three-game road trip. Boychuk is expected to miss Saturday and Monday's games, but perhaps he'll return on Thursday. He has three goals and nine points in 34 contests this season.

3 Calvin de Haan I.L.

According to a team source, Calvin de Haan will have season-ending surgery on his shoulder. It is not clear if that means de Haan would miss the playoffs as well, in the event the Islanders qualify. It's a tough break for the Islanders, as de Haan is a very underrated defenseman. If he is on your squad, we suggest you cut him.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey is on a three-game point streak. Hickey kept that run going by registering an assist on Monday. This offensive hot streak is a rarity for him as he has two goals and 10 points in 32 games this season. The blueliner has never recorded more than 22 points in a single season.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. The veteran has no goals and five assists in 18 games this season. Seidenberg has played in just one of his team's last six contests. Michael Dal Colle will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield (upper body) will play in Tuesday's game against the Devils. Mayfield left last night's game against the Canadiens after taking a puck to the face, but he's ready to go tonight. The Islanders will be rolling with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Devils. Mayfield has two goals and 12 points in 34 games this season.

7 Adam Pelech Active

Adam Pelech (undisclosed) returned to action on Saturday November 11. Pelech was sidelined for four straight games as a result of the injury. He had an assist in 20:15 minutes of ice time in his return.

8 Sebastian Aho Active

The New York Islanders have promoted Sebastian Aho. Aho was simply sent to the minors for the duration of the Islanders' bye week. He has a goal and an assist in three games with New York this season.

9 Ryan Pulock Active

Ryan Pulock scored a goal and added four assists in a 7-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Prior to Saturday night's game, Pulock didn't register more than two points in a game. Tonight, he had a hand in five of the Islanders' seven goals against Chicago. He assisted on goals from Anthony Beauvillier, Jordan Eberle, and Brock Nelson. He also added a goal of his own in the opening period. The Islanders also got goals from John Tavares and Anders Lee in the win. Pulock now has four goals and 14 points in 34 games this season.

G 1 Jaroslav Halak Active

Jaroslav Halak made 36 saves on 39 shots in a 7-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. The goalie made 36 saves en route to his first win in a week. However, he's still allowed quite a few goals over the span of his last nine. 34 to be exact. Halak's record, however, improves to 14-14-2 with a 3.24 GAA, and a .906 save percentage.