Connor McDavid | Center | #97

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 1/13/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (1) / EDM
Recent News

Connor McDavid registered two assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over New Jersey.
He had a hand in Edmonton's game-tying score by Patrick Maroon and he set up Leon Draisaitl for the game winner. McDavid leads the league with 50 points in 44 games. Jan 13 - 8:36 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
441436501320212013133.105
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015EDM45163248-118311005105.152
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 12NJ102220000004.000
Jan 10SJ1000-12000002.000
Jan 8@ OTT102220000004.000
Jan 7@ NJ1011-10010008.000
Jan 5@ BOS102220000001.000
Jan 3@ CLM100002000003.000
Dec 31VAN110100100004.250
Dec 29LA100010000005.000
Dec 23@ SJ111210000003.333
Dec 21@ ARI100000000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Patrick Maroon
3Benoit Pouliot
4Matt Hendricks
5Anton Slepyshev
6Jujhar Khaira
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Jordan Eberle
3Zack Kassian
4Tyler Pitlick
5Iiro Pakarinen
D1Andrej Sekera
2Oscar Klefbom
3Adam Larsson
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Matthew Benning
7Brandon Davidson
8Eric Gryba
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
 

 