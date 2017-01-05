Connor McDavid | Center | #97

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid registered two assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over New Jersey. He had a hand in Edmonton's game-tying score by Patrick Maroon and he set up Leon Draisaitl for the game winner. McDavid leads the league with 50 points in 44 games.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins found the back of the net in Edmonton's 4-3 win over Boston on Thursday. Nugent-Hopkins has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He's up to eight goals and 19 points in 40 contests in 2016-17.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula picked up his second goal of the season. The undrafted rookie had gone his previous 11 games without a point so this could be the start of something. The goal came just after an Oilers power play was denied and Caggiula put it past Jacob Markstrom who was strong in the Vancouver net. Caggiula has six points in 20 games but is someone to keep an eye on as he has top-six potential.

4 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu scored one goal and had two assists Wednesday night as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Letestu scored the first goal of the night at 8:13 in the first and then had a piece of the next two goals with assists to Milan Lucic’s power play goal at 15:07 in that same period and a to Matt Hendricks’ game winning second period goal at 2:16. This lifts Letestu to 17 points for the season with seven goals to his credit.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic recorded an assist in Edmonton's 5-3 loss to San Jose on Tuesday. Lucic ended a four-game point drought. He has 10 goals and 27 points in 43 contests in 2016-17.

2 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon was chosen as the second star of the week. He compiled five goals and added an assist in four games. Maroon got his first career hat trick in a 4-3 win over Boston and then scored two more in a loss to Ottawa on Sunday. He currently leads the Oilers with 16 goals this season.

3 Benoit Pouliot Active

Benoit Pouliot has contributed a goal and an assist in his last two appearances. He had one goal in his previous 17 outings and he was scratched for this past Tuesday's contest. It's probably too early to declare that he is turning it around, but this should provide him with some confidence.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks, Jordan Oesterle and Brandon Davidson will each be scratched against the Bruins on Thursday night. Unfortunately only Hendricks has produced a modicum of fantasy value this season. Through 15 games he has three points,15 PIMs, 20 blocks and 24 blocks.

5 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against San Jose. Slepyshev has played in just 15 games this year and he's suited up in just one of his team's last six games (including tonight). Brandon Davidson is still out with an illness.

6 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira will make his season debut against the Devils on Thursday. The 22-year-old has really stepped it up with AHL Bakersfield this season, posting eight goals and 18 points in 24 games thus far. However he has just two points in his first 15 NHL games, still searching for his first NHL tally.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner for the Oilers in a 3-2 come from behind win over New Jersey on Thursday. Draisaitl fired home a one-timer on a pass from Connor McDavid on a 2-on-1 opportunity at 1:50 of overtime to cap off nice night for the 21-year-old. He also added two assists in 21:44 of ice-time. That's 16 goals and 22 assists for 38 points in 44 game for the blossoming star. Patrick Maroon and Andrej Sekera scored as well for the Oilers.

2 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle's goal scoring slump is up to 15 games. "I feel the pressure of not scoring," said Eberle. "The law of averages says they’ll start going in soon. I’m about 13 per cent (shooting percentage) normally. I’m a strong believer in everything equals out. The positive thing is we’re in a playoff spot and the team hasn’t really needed my offence." Eberle's correct that his career average is a 13.5 shooting percentage. He's down to 7.5% this season and has just eight goals in 43 games. Not counting the lockout shortened campaign, he's never scored less than 18 goals in a single season and he's finished with between 24 and 28 markers in each of his last three campaigns.

3 Zack Kassian Active

There is a chance that Zack Kassian could be scratched Tuesday. He was not feeling well in the shootout loss to Vancouver Saturday and did not see the ice in the last 15 minutes of the game. If he is unable to go, then Taylor Beck will tag in for him. Kassian has two goals and nine points this season but his value in fantasy lies in his penalty minute total which is 68, fourth best in the NHL.

4 Tyler Pitlick Sidelined

Tyler Pitlick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Pitlick had eight goals and 11 points in 31 games this season. Before the 2016-17 campaign, Pitlick recorded three goals and no assists in 27 career games.

5 Iiro Pakarinen I.L.

Iiro Pakarinen is week-to-week with a knee injury. Pakarinen had five goals and 13 points in 63 games with Edmonton last season. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a fourth-liner once he's healthy.

D 1 Andrej Sekera Active

Andrej Sekera (illness) will get back into the lineup on Tuesday night. He has missed the last two games because of an illness. Sekera has four goals and 17 points in 36 matches this year.

2 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom’s third period goal put the Edmonton Oilers in shooting range, but they could not capitalize and lost 5-3 to the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. Klefbom turned his one shot into an opportunity when he scored at the 3:45 mark of the third period. The Oilers defenseman led the team in shots on Saturday with nine in an overtime win against the Devils, but he lacked that productivity Tuesday. Klefbom was not the only Oiler afraid of the paint. No one on the team had more than three shots on goal except for Patrick Maroon who threw off the curve with six. This was Klefbom’s seventh goal of the season, his highest scoring season to date.

3 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson will make his return to Prudential Center Saturday night when the Oilers visit the New Jersey Devils. Larsson was traded for Taylor Hall last summer and Edmonton likes the way he has fit in with the team. "He can play 25 minutes a night quite comfortably, and he has a lot of experience for a young defenseman," said coach Todd McLellan. "He defends first, he's positionally sound, solid stick, but the physicality part of it is something that was underestimated by me. I didn't think he would be as aggressive as he's been. That's been a welcome addition to our back end." Larsson has also posted six points in 40 games this season for his new club.

4 Kris Russell Active

The Edmonton Oilers have a much better record with Kris Russell in the lineup than without him. The Oilers are 9-3-1 this season with a healthy Russell and 2-5 when he was out with a lower body injury. He has three assists in 13 games with a plus-six rating so you shouldn't be jumping to put him in your fantasy lineup.

5 Darnell Nurse I.L.

Darnell Nurse is projected to miss up to 12 weeks after he had surgery on his ankle. He underwent a procedure to repair ligament and bone damage. Nurse hasn't played since Dec. 1. He has five points and 17 penalty minutes in 25 games this campaign.

6 Matthew Benning Active

Defenseman Matthew Benning scored his first career NHL goal Saturday night as the Edmonton Oilers beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1. After being signed as a free agent at the start of the season, Benning has assisted on seven goals but had didn't have one to call his own. That changed 3:33 into the third period when he shot the puck through heavy traffic on Devils goalie Cory Schneider’s left side. The defenseman has been on a hot streak with four points in the last five games. The goal was assisted by Andrej Sekera and Anton Lander and forced the game into overtime.

7 Brandon Davidson Active

Brandon Davidson returned to action on Thursday against New Jersey. He was absent for the last four games due to an illness. Davidson has one assist in 10 appearances this year.

8 Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba and Matt Hendricks will be scratched against the Devils on Thursday. Both players have posted quality physical numbers this season. Gryba with 36 PIMs and 86 hits in 23 games thus far. Hendricks meanwhile has posted 15 PIMs with 28 hits and 18 games.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot made 17 saves on 19 shots in a 3-2 OT win over New Jersey on Thursday. It was the second time Talbot defeated the Devils in less than a week. While his numbers weren't eye popping, but he did pick up his 21st victory of the season in 39 starts. He brings his 2.49 GAA and .917 save percentage into his next start.