|Pos
|Role
|Name
|C
|1
|Steven Stamkos
Sidelined
Steven Stamkos had successful knee surgery on Thursday. He is still expected to miss four-to-six months.
Six months still puts Stamkos in line to return during the playoffs, especially if Tampa Bay makes another deep run at the Cup.
Nov 17
|2
|Tyler Johnson
Active
Tyler Johnson and the Lightning were shut out by Carolina in a 1-0 overtime thriller on Sunday.
Johnson had a six-game point streak going last month, but now has just one point in his last five games. The 26-year-old has 15 points in 27 games this season.
Dec 5
|3
|Valtteri Filppula
Active
Valtteri Filppula collected three assists in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over Calgary.
He has posted one goal and four helpers during a three-game points streak. Filppula is now up to 21 points in 29 matches this campaign.
Dec 15
|4
|Brian Boyle
Active
Brian Boyle scored two goals in a 6-3 win over Calgary Wednesday night.
He had one assist in his previous 12 matches. Boyle stepped up for the Lightning and he was rewarded with a season-high 19:09 of ice time. He has six goals and eight points in 28 appearances this year.
Dec 15
|LW
|1
|Ondrej Palat
Sidelined
Ondrej Palat (undisclosed) isn't available on Thursday.
This will be Palat's fourth straight game on the sidelines. He has four goals and 13 points in 30 games this season.
Dec 22
|2
|Alex Killorn
Active
Alex Killorn collected two helpers in a 4-1 win versus Detroit on Tuesday.
He had the primary helper on goals by Jonathan Drouin (power play) and Vladislav Namestnikov. Killorn has provided 17 points through 33 games this campaign.
Dec 21
|3
|Vladislav Namestnikov
Active
Vladislav Namestnikov will be scratched against the Blues on Thursday.
Namestnikov has recorded three points in his last five outings to give him 13 points on the year.
Dec 22
|4
|Jonathan Drouin
Active
Jonathan Drouin scored two goals and one assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.
The Blues scored the first two goals of the game in the opening period, but the Bolts responded by scoring five unanswered goals. Drouin picked up an assist on Brian Boyle's power play in the second period and he added two goals of his own in the third frame to give the Lightning 4-2 and 5-2 leads. Drouin has now picked up at least one point in four straight games and he has 13 points in his last nine contests. Drouin's accumulated 10 goals and 10 assists in 26 games this season. He's a must-start in most fantasy formats right now.
Dec 22
|5
|Cory Conacher
Active
Cory Conacher found the back of the net in Friday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks.
Conacher has jumped up and down between the NHL and AHL this season, so it was nice to see him get rewarded with a goal. It was his first tally since Oct. 11, 2014, when he was a member of the Islanders. He shouldn't be on anyone's fantasy radar.
Dec 17
|6
|Cedric Paquette
Active
Cedric Paquette will be back in the lineup Tuesday night.
He wasn't available for Saturday's game against Edmonton because of an upper-body injury. Paquette has seven points and 37 penalty minutes in 30 contests this campaign.
Dec 20
|7
|Michael Bournival
Active
The Tampa Bay Lightning have called up Michael Bournival.
Bournival had five goals and 13 points in 24 AHL contests in 2016-17. He has played in three NHL games, but hasn't recorded a point yet at that level this season.
Dec 22
|8
|Tanner Richard
Active
Tanner Richard will make his NHL debut Tuesday night.
He is projected to play with Brayden Point and J.T. Brown. "I'm pretty hated by most teams in the AHL," Richard said. "I guess that kind of tells me I'm doing an all right job of being a little rat. So I plan on doing exactly that tonight." He also has 17 points in 22 games, so he has been productive offensively as well.
Dec 20
|RW
|1
|Nikita Kucherov
I.L.
Nikita Kucherov (lower body) didn't skate Tuesday morning and he won't play against Detroit.
Coach Jon Cooper isn't sure if Kucherov will be able to play in the final two games before the NHL takes a break for the holiday season. He hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 10 due to a lower-body injury.
Dec 20
|2
|Ryan Callahan
I.L.
Ryan Callahan (lower body) won't play Tuesday night.
He didn't skate in the morning and may not be ready to return until after the holiday break. Coach Jon Cooper isn't sure when Callahan will be available.
Dec 20
|3
|Brayden Point
Active
Brayden Point had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.
All three of Point's goals this season have been scored on the power play. He has produced six of his 14 points on the man advantage.
Dec 21
|4
|J.T. Brown
Active
The Lightning made JT Brown a surprise late scratch against the Penguins on Saturday night.
Through 23 games this season the physical forward has three points with 34 PIMs and hits to his credit.
Dec 10
|5
|Erik Condra
Active
Erik Condra has been summoned by the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Condra was only in the minors for a couple days in his most recent stint. He has no points in two Tampa Bay games.
Dec 16
|D
|1
|Victor Hedman
Active
With an assist against the Oilers Saturday night, Victor Hedman became Tampa's all-time points leader amongst defensemen.
He passed Dan Boyle, who just retired from the game this past off-season. Hedman is having a tremendous campaign thus far with 25 points in 32 games, good for third in defenseman scoring behind only Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson.
Dec 18
|2
|Anton Stralman
Active
Anton Stralman makes his long awaited return against the Blues on Thursday.
Right on schedule, Stralman returns from his upper body injury. Through 15 games he has a goal and seven points with 13 blocks and 16 hits.
Dec 1
|3
|Jason Garrison
Active
Jason Garrison (lower body) has declared himself ready to play Thursday.
Garrison is projected to play alongside Andrej Sustr. He missed two contests due to the ailment.
Dec 8
|4
|Braydon Coburn
Active
Braydon Coburn got his first goal of the season Wednesday night.
The unlikely scorer has contributed five points in 30 games this season. The marker ended a 12-game scoring drought for the Tampa Bay blueliner.
Dec 15
|5
|Nikita Nesterov
Active
Nikita Nesterov will be a healthy scratch against Detroit on Tuesday.
Nesterov played just 11:06 in the last game and he was scratched in the two games before that, so this isn't exactly surprising. The 23-year-old has two goals and four assists in 22 games this season. Ondrej Palat will miss the game with an undisclosed injury.
Dec 20
|6
|Andrej Sustr
Active
Andrej Sustr first goal of the season was a game winner as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 6-3 Wednesday night.
The defenseman’s goal came at the 18:47 mark of the second period and lifted the Bolts to a 4-1 advantage over the Flames. Sustr has only four assists this season, so he isn't worth owning on your fantasy roster.
Dec 15
|7
|Slater Koekkoek
Active
Slater Koekkoek has been called up by Tampa Bay.
The 22-year-old defender has four assists in 17 games with the Lightning this season.
Dec 12
|G
|1
|Ben Bishop
Sidelined
Ben Bishop (lower body) is expected to miss three-to-four weeks.
Bishop was injured in Tuesday's game against Detroit. Andrei Vasilevskiy will tend to the crease during his absence.
Dec 21
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
Active
Andrei Vasilevskiy turned aside 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues
Vasilevskiy gave up two goals in the opening period, but shut the door the rest of the way. The 22-year-old has now won back-to-back games and he's given up three goals in the process. Now that Ben Bishop is out for three to four weeks, Vasilevskiy is a must-add in all fantasy formats. He has an 8-4-1 record with a 2.38 goals-against-average and a .923 save percentage in 2016-17.
Dec 23
|3
|Kristers Gudlevskis
Active
It was reported earlier that Kristers Gudlevskis would be joining the Tampa Bay Lightning and now the team has made his recall official.
Ben Bishop will be sidelined for three-to-four weeks with a lower-body injury. Gudlevskis will be Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup until Bishop is ready to return.
Dec 21