Jonathan Drouin | Winger | #27

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/28/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 188
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (3) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Jonathan Drouin scored two goals and one assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.
The Blues scored the first two goals of the game in the opening period, but the Bolts responded by scoring five unanswered goals. Drouin picked up an assist on Brian Boyle's power play in the second period and he added two goals of his own in the third frame to give the Lightning 4-2 and 5-2 leads. Drouin has now picked up at least one point in four straight games and he has 13 points in his last nine contests. Drouin's accumulated 10 goals and 10 assists in 26 games this season. He's a must-start in most fantasy formats right now. Dec 22 - 11:49 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
258917-165300174.108
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014TB 70428323343300076.053
2015TB 214610140200125.160
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 20DET111200100014.250
Dec 17@ EDM110100100003.333
Dec 16@ VAN101100010004.000
Dec 14@ CAL100010000004.000
Dec 10PIT120210100003.667
Dec 8VAN110110000002.500
Dec 4@ CAR000000000000.000
Dec 3WAS101100010001.000
Dec 1@ STL102220000001.000
Nov 29@ CLM1000-20000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Tyler Johnson
3Valtteri Filppula
4Brian Boyle
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Alex Killorn
3Vladislav Namestnikov
4Jonathan Drouin
5Cory Conacher
6Cedric Paquette
7Michael Bournival
8Tanner Richard
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Ryan Callahan
3Brayden Point
4J.T. Brown
5Erik Condra
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Jason Garrison
4Braydon Coburn
5Nikita Nesterov
6Andrej Sustr
7Slater Koekkoek
G1Ben Bishop
2Andrei Vasilevskiy
3Kristers Gudlevskis
 

 