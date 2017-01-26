Player Page

Max Domi | Winger | #16

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/2/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 198
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (12) / ARI
Max Domi makes his long-awaited return to the Coyotes' lineup on Thursday against the Blackhawks.
It's been since Dec. 8th that the franchise forward last played. Through 26 games he has five goals and 16 points along with 11 blocks 18 hits, 22 PIMs. Feb 2 - 9:13 PM
Source: Dave Vest on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2651116-5221300158.086
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015ARI81183452372312010156.115
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 31LA000000000000.000
Jan 26VAN000000000000.000
Jan 23FLA000000000000.000
Jan 21TB000000000000.000
Jan 19@ MIN000000000000.000
Jan 18@ WPG000000000000.000
Jan 16@ EDM000000000000.000
Jan 14ANA000000000000.000
Jan 13WPG000000000000.000
Jan 7NYI000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Martin Hanzal
2Christian Dvorak
3Jordan Martinook
4Peter Holland
5Brad Richardson
6Dave Bolland
LW1Tobias Rieder
2Jamie McGinn
3Lawson Crouse
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Brendan Perlini
6Max Domi
RW1Radim Vrbata
2Shane Doan
3Ryan White
4Josh Jooris
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Michael Stone
4Jakob Chychrun
5Connor Murphy
6Luke Schenn
7Kevin Connauton
8Chris Pronger
G1Mike Smith
2Louis Domingue
 

 