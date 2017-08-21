Jean-Sebastien Dea | Center | #39

All Positions

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

With the secondary assist on Conor Sheary's goal Saturday night, Sidney Crosby extended his points streak to seven games. It's a season-high for Crosby, who has struggled at times this campaign. That said, a struggling Sid is still better than 99 percent of players in the NHL. He now has 51 points in 49 games, good for 12th in the NHL scoring race.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

The NHL assessed Evgeni Malkin a $5,000 fine for spearing Dustin Brown. The incident occurred during Thursday's game. Malkin wasn't punished during the game itself for his actions.

3 Carter Rowney I.L.

Carter Rowney (upper body) will be sidelined for at least four weeks. Rowney was hurt in the first period of Tuesday's contest. He has two goals and four points in 27 games in 2017-18.

4 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan will make his first visit back to Detroit Sunday when the Penguins take on the Red Wings. Sheahan was dealt from Detroit on October 21 and this is the first time back in the Motor City for Sheahan who was drafted 21st overall in 2010."I’m looking forward to it," Sheahan said. "It will be good to see some old faces, some guys that I grew pretty close with. It’ll be pretty special. It’s a top-notch organization. Everybody there is respectful and well-respected around the league, too. It was good start to my career. I think it molded me well." Stay tuned.

5 Jean-Sebastien Dea Active

Jean-Sebastien Dea scored a goal in a 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Dea took a beautiful backhanded feed from Bryan Rust on a two-on-one to put the Penguins up midway through the second period. It's Dea's first career NHL goal and point in four career games. He has some upside but should not be owned in any formats. Dominik Simon and Jake Guentzel also scored in the win.

LW 1 Jake Guentzel Active

Jake Guentzel found the back of the net in the Penguins' 5-3 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday. That ended Guentzel's seven-game point drought. He had a very strong showing as a rookie, but he's done significantly worse in his sophomore campaign with 14 goals and 24 points in 47 contests.

2 Bryan Rust Active

Bryan Rust (upper body) is expected to be back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. He's been out since Dec. 27. Rust was considered a game-time decision for this game. Not only did he take the pre-game warmup, but he also found himself taking line rushes on Pittsburgh's fourth line. Rust has four goals and 18 points in 38 games this season.

3 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin registered an assist in the Penguins' 3-1 win over Los Angeles on Thursday. Hagelin's point streak has reached five games. It's a great run in what has otherwise been a pretty quiet campaign for him offensively. He has three goals and 12 points in 47 games.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl (upper body) is available to play Monday if he's needed. Kuhnhackl has not been in the lineup since Dec. 7 because of an upper-body injury. Dominik Simon is a game-time decision due to an illness and if can't play then Kuhnhackl could dress versus Colorado.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel posted a power-play goal with an assist on the man advantage in Wednesday's 5-3 loss at Anaheim. The multi-point game was the good news, but the bad news was Kessel turned in an ugly minus-4 rating. He is working on a streak of three straight games with at least one goal and two points, and he has at least one point in four in a row. Kessel has posted three goals with eight points and a plus-3 rating over his modest four-game streak.

2 Patric Hornqvist Active

Patric Hornqvist scored twice in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Hornqvist posted his first two-goal game since Feb. 9, 2017. Not to be completely outdone, Evgeni Malkin also scored for the Penguins. Hornqvist now has 15 goals and 29 points in 44 games this season.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary scored the Pittsburgh Penguins' lone goal in a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Sheary scored his 12th of the year, albeit in a losing effort. Not to mention it was Pittsburgh's only goal. Sheary now has 12 goals and 18 points in 49 games this season.

4 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Reaves is coming out of the lineup because Bryan Rust (upper body) is ready to make a return. The veteran enforcer has two goals and three assists in 49 games this season. Ian Cole and Matt Murray will serve as the other scratches for the Pens.

5 Dominik Simon Active

Dominik Simon scored the first goal of his NHL career Sunday. The forward was obviously quite elated. "It feels great," Simon said. "Even better with the win. It feels unbelievable to score the first one." It will be even better when he retires knowing that Sidney Crosby drew an assist on his goal. Simon has five points in 11 games and could be used in deep pools.

D 1 Kris Letang Active

Kris Letang (lower body) will play Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. Letang was present at the morning skate and was partnered up with Brian Dumoulin. Letang has 25 points in 37 games this season and will take his spot on the top power-play unit. Get him back into your lineup.

2 Justin Schultz Active

Justin Schultz will be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the San Jose Sharks. He was considered a game-time decision in this one. Schultz has two goals and 13 points in 31 games this season.

3 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin will be back in the lineup on Sunday night. Dumoulin missed just two games after he was diagnosed with a concussion. He will be paired with Kris Letang against Boston.

4 Olli Maatta Active

Olli Maatta (illness) participated in Wednesday's practice. Maatta will be available for Wednesday's contest against Vancouver. That's not surprising given that Maatta had been playing through the sickness, but it is worth confirming because he had recently missed some practices.

5 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Cole has been scratched in four consecutive games. He has two goals and five assists in 36 games this season. Jean-Sebastien Dea will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Chad Ruhwedel I.L.

Chad Ruhwedel (upper body) skated with the Penguins but is still unable to play. The defenseman suffered an upper body injury just after the Christmas break and while it was said that he would be week-to-week, he could be ready to return this week. He has a goals and three points in 30 games so don't put him in your lineup for his offensive ability.

7 Matt Hunwick Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced Matt Hunwick as a healthy scratch tonight. With Kris Letang and Justin Schultz returning from injury, Hunwick and Corrado will be scratched. Joining them in the press box will be Dominik Simon.

8 Jamie Oleksiak Active

Jamie Oleksiak had 17 penalty minutes and a pair of assists Sunday. Oleksiak got two for instigating, five for fighting and a misconduct fighting Brendan Smith of the Rangers. His two helpers give him four assists and seven points this season in addition to 44 penalty minutes. It was a nice game but Oleksiak does not usually have fantasy value.

G 1 Matt Murray Sidelined

The Penguins are taking things one day at a time with Matt Murray (personal). Murray rejoined the Penguins and practiced on Monday for the first time since his father's sudden death. Afterwards, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Murray's status for Tuesday's game hadn't been decided yet. If Murray feels up to playing then he might, but if he needs more time, that's understandable too. Murray expressed appreciation to the organization and his teammates and he was happy to start practicing again. "For sure, yeah, it felt really good [Monday] just to get out there," Murray said. "It means a lot to me."

2 Tristan Jarry Active

Tristan Jarry is the Penguins' probable starter for Saturday night's game against San Jose. Jarry is coming of a 5-3 loss to Anaheim in which he allowed four goals on 32 shots. Although Casey DeSmith played very well in the Pens' 3-1 win over the Kings Thursday night, Jarry will likely be back between the pipes against the Sharks Saturday evening. For the season, Jarry sports an 18-9-4 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .919 SP.