Jean-Sebastien Dea | Center | #39

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/8/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 175
Jean-Sebastien Dea scored a goal in a 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Dea took a beautiful backhanded feed from Bryan Rust on a two-on-one to put the Penguins up midway through the second period. It's Dea's first career NHL goal and point in four career games. He has some upside but should not be owned in any formats. Dominik Simon and Jake Guentzel also scored in the win. Jan 23 - 9:41 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2000000000000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016PIT100002000001.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 20@ SJ100000000000.000
Jan 18@ LA100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Carter Rowney
4Riley Sheahan
5Jean-Sebastien Dea
LW1Jake Guentzel
2Bryan Rust
3Carl Hagelin
4Tom Kuhnhackl
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Conor Sheary
4Ryan Reaves
5Dominik Simon
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Brian Dumoulin
4Olli Maatta
5Ian Cole
6Chad Ruhwedel
7Matt Hunwick
8Jamie Oleksiak
G1Matt Murray
2Tristan Jarry
3Casey DeSmith
 

 