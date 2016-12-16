Player Page

Sean Monahan | Center | #23

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/12/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 195
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (6) / CAL
Contract: view contract details
Sean Monahan scored and picked up an assist in the Flames 4-3 loss to Nashville on Thursday.
He is red hot with a goal in each of his last four games and six points overall during that stretch. He added six shots on net but was a minus-1 on the night. The 22-year-old has 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points in 48 games. Kris Versteeg and Michael Frolik scored the other goals for the Flames who mounted a furious comeback that came up short in the final four minutes. Dougie Hamilton added two assists. Jan 20 - 1:40 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
47131427-111245002108.120
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013CAL75221234-20834002140.157
2014CAL81313162812109118191.162
2015CAL81273663-618713005197.137
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 17FLA111220000004.250
Jan 14@ EDM110110000004.250
Jan 13NJ110110000004.250
Jan 11SJ100000000004.000
Jan 9@ WPG100000000002.000
Jan 7VAN101110000002.000
Jan 6@ VAN1000-20000005.000
Jan 4COL102200010003.000
Dec 31ARI1000-10000002.000
Dec 29ANA100000000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Matt Stajan
4Freddie Hamilton
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Sam Bennett
3Matthew Tkachuk
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
4Alex Chiasson
5Micheal Ferland
6Garnet Hathaway
D1Mark Giordano
2T.J. Brodie
3Dougie Hamilton
4Dennis Wideman
5Ladislav Smid
6Jyrki Jokipakka
7Deryk Engelland
8Brett Kulak
G1Chad Johnson
2Brian Elliott
 

 