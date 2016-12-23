Player Page

Roster

Anthony Mantha | Winger | #39

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/16/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 214
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (20) / DET
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Anthony Mantha buried the Senators in overtime during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win.
Mantha lifted his point streak to five games, giving him three goals and six points during that span as well. The 22-year-old now has seven goals and 13 points in 21 games thus far. Dec 30 - 12:47 AM
More Anthony Mantha Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2066127121100144.136
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015DET10213-622000118.111
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 27BUF101115000003.000
Dec 23@ FLA110110000004.250
Dec 20@ TB1101100000011.000
Dec 19@ CAR000000000000.000
Dec 17ANA102220000001.000
Dec 15LA100000000001.000
Dec 13ARI100005000000.000
Dec 11PHI100000000000.000
Dec 9CLM1000-10000001.000
Dec 6@ WPG110112000003.333

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Dylan Larkin
2Frans Nielsen
3Darren Helm
4Luke Glendening
LW1Henrik Zetterberg
2Tomas Tatar
3Anthony Mantha
4Steve Ott
5Drew Miller
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Justin Abdelkader
3Thomas Vanek
4Riley Sheahan
5Andreas Athanasiou
6Tomas Jurco
7Joe Vitale
8Johan Franzen
D1Niklas Kronwall
2Mike Green
3Danny DeKeyser
4Brendan Smith
5Jonathan Ericsson
6Xavier Ouellet
7Alexey Marchenko
8Ryan Sproul
G1Petr Mrazek
2Jimmy Howard
3Jared Coreau
 

 