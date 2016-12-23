Anthony Mantha | Winger | #39

All Positions

C 1 Dylan Larkin Active

Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings were shut out 1-0 against the Flyers on Sunday. He scored a goal in the contest, but it was waived off because Radko Gudas knocked the net off its moorings. Larkin is experiencing a sophomore slump during the first half of the season, with just 11 points through 29 games. He's on pace to fall way short of the 45 points he pitched in as a rookie, though his goal-scoring is on-point with nine markers so far this year.

2 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen netted another helper for Detroit during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators. He has points in three of his last five games as well. For the season the veteran center has 11 assists and 19 points in 36 games thus far.

3 Darren Helm I.L.

Darren Helm (shoulder) isn't expected to be back in the lineup this week. He has already missed 17 games because of a dislocated shoulder and would miss three more if he can't play until after the Centennial Classic.

4 Luke Glendening Active

Luke Glendening moved up to a line with Frans Nielsen and Dylan Larkin on Monday at practice. "We've got to get more forecheck pressure, and we've got to win more puck battles. He does all those things," said coach Jeff Blashill. "It frees you up on the wing, a little bit, to be able to get in on the forecheck, win puck battles, get to the net, and allow some more space for Nielsen and Larkin, potentially. It's something we're looking at."

LW 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Henrik Zetterberg lifted his point streak to five games during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators. Detroit's captain picked up a helper in the effort, giving him a goal and five points overall in that span. Zetterberg is up to seven goals and 25 points in 36 games so far this season.

2 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar scored his first goal during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators. It was his first tally since his hat trick three games ago. The 26-year-old has eight goals and 15 points in 36 games thus far.

3 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha buried the Senators in overtime during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win. Mantha lifted his point streak to five games, giving him three goals and six points during that span as well. The 22-year-old now has seven goals and 13 points in 21 games thus far.

4 Steve Ott Active

Steve Ott is projected to center Detroit's fourth line on Friday night. He practiced between Tyler Bertuzzi and Drew Miller on Thursday. "He's an accountable player," coach Jeff Blashill said. "He's good defensively, so you can trust him. He brings the physicality, the irritation that has been well-documented. But he's also strong on the puck and he brings energy to your locker room." He has chipped in one goal and two points in 14 games this campaign.

5 Drew Miller Active

Drew Miller has scored four goals in 24 games this campaign. However, he has found the back of the net in each of the last two games. Miller scored Tuesday against Buffalo on his only shot in 8:44 of ice time. His recent puck luck is unlikely to last.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist is in the midst of a huge scoring drought. The Wings' talented forward has scored only one goal in Detroit's last 22 games. That's just not going to cut it. Many had predicted that Nyquist would rebound in 2016-17 after a lackluster 2015-16 campaign in which he scored only 17 goals and registered 43 points. So far, it does not appear that Nyquist is going to get back to his 2014-15 form of 54 points.

2 Justin Abdelkader I.L.

Justin Abdelkader (knee) is not ready to return to action yet. GM Ken Holland said that Abdelkader isn't expected to play this week, which would keep him out for another three contests including the Centennial Classic versus Toronto.

3 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek is heating up for the Red Wings. Vanek scored his second goal in as many games, and has points in four of his last five games. He has two goals and five points in that spat as well. Now with seven goals and 20 points in 25 games, the veteran winger certainly seems to have found his niche in Motown

4 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan has an upper-body injury. Sheahan was a late scratch from Thursday's contest as a result. He's regarded as day-to-day. He has no goals and six assists in 35 contests in 2016-17.

5 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou scored in Detroit's 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Athanasiou tied the game at one with his goal at the 16:12 mark of the opening period. Unfortunately for Detroit, they gave up three unanswered goals the rest of the way. This was Athanasiou's first goal since coming back from a knee injury that cost him 12 games between Nov. 12 and Dec. 6. He has five goals and one assist in 16 games.

6 Tomas Jurco Active

Tomas Jurco is expected to be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Jurco missed most of the season with a back injury. He returned to the lineup on Nov. 29 and he's played in nine games since then. He has no points and a minus-3 rating this season. Brian Lashoff and Ryan Sproul will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Joe Vitale I.L.

Joe Vitale will start the 2016-17 season on long-term injured reserve. Johan Franzen and Tomas Jurco will be on LTIR as well for the Red Wings at the start of the year.

8 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

D 1 Niklas Kronwall Active

Niklas Kronwall collected his first point in a month's time during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators. It's been 12 games since the veteran defender's name was on the stat sheet, giving him three points, with no goals, in 23 games this season. Unfortunately, it would seem that he's about to age out of the game.

2 Mike Green Sidelined

Mike Green (upper body) expects to return at some point during Detroit's upcoming seven-game road trip. However, he didn't practice Wednesday and has only done some light skating and off-ice workouts to try to stay in shape as he recovers from an upper-body injury. Green hasn't played since Dec. 17.

3 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser has picked up two points in the past two games. He scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Islanders on Sunday and he earned an assist versus Pittsburgh on Saturday for a productive weekend. DeKeyser has contributed just five points in 26 games this year.

4 Brendan Smith Active

Brendan Smith (knee) will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night from a 12-game absence. He isn't listed on injured reserve on the team's website and is projected to be paired with Niklas Kronwall versus Buffalo. Smith also skated on Detroit's second power-play unit in the morning.

5 Jonathan Ericsson Active

Jonathan Ericsson will tag in for Alexey Marchenko on Thursday against the Kings. Tonight will be the veteran defender's first game since Dec. 6th, a span of three games. He has five helpers with 39 hits and 49 PIMs in 27 games thus far.

6 Xavier Ouellet Active

Coach Jeff Blashill has been impressed with the play of Xavier Ouellet. He was a healthy scratch for 10 games from Nov. 6 to Nov. 26, but he has played in the last 11 contests. "He's been excellent, been playing real well," Blashill said. "He's had to face tough opponents and he's been excellent. He's strong on his skates, smart defensively and he can make a play with the puck breaking out, or in the neutral zone with the puck." Ouellet had a goal and an assist against Anaheim on Saturday to give him four points in 17 appearances this year.

7 Alexey Marchenko I.L.

Alexey Marchenko (shoulder) has been placed on the injured reserve list. Marchenko returned from his shoulder issue on Dec. 9, but he only played in three games before ending up back on the sidelines. The good news is that the move to put him on the IR would be retroactive to Dec. 13, so he's already almost eligible to be activated off the seven-day list if he's healthy in time. Obviously he's now ruled out for Monday's game though.

8 Ryan Sproul Active

Ryan Sproul will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Arizona. This is Sproul's fifth consecutive game as a healthy scratch. The 23-year-old has one goal and four assists in 14 games this season. Depth forward Drew Miller will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Petr Mrazek Active

Petr Mrazek allowed four goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Mrazek has dropped three of his last four games and he's given up three goals or more in six straight. The Red Wings goalie's record drops to 9-8-3 in the 2016-17 season. He'll enter his next game with a 3.11 goals-against-average and a .896 save percentage.

2 Jimmy Howard I.L.

Jimmy Howard has been diagnosed with a MCL sprain that will sidelined him for four-to-six weeks. Howard also missed time earlier this season due to a groin injury. These setbacks have been particularly unfortunate because they've interrupted what had the potential to be a comeback season for Howard. He's posted a 1.96 GAA and .934 save percentage in 17 contests in 2016-17.