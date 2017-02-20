Darnell Nurse | Defenseman | #25

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid's empty net goal Saturday was his 20th of the season. It's the first time the NHL's leading scorer has hit the 20 goal plateau as he had only 16 in his rookie season which lasted 45 games. McDavid has 67 points, three ahead of Sidney Crosby in the Art Ross Trophy race. If there is any reason that he is not in your lineup, please let us know why.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins found the back of the net in Edmonton's 4-3 victory on Wednesday. That was Nugent-Hopkins' 30th game of the season. He's on pace to get 45 points this season after recording 34 points in 55 contests in 2015-16. That's not bad, but it's less than you would expect from a former first overall pick.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula picked up his second goal of the season. The undrafted rookie had gone his previous 11 games without a point so this could be the start of something. The goal came just after an Oilers power play was denied and Caggiula put it past Jacob Markstrom who was strong in the Vancouver net. Caggiula has six points in 20 games but is someone to keep an eye on as he has top-six potential.

4 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. Letestu get that hot streak going on Wednesday when he registered an assist versus Anaheim. He has 10 goals and 23 points in 47 contests in 2016-17.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic scored the game winning goal at 9:50 in the third as the Oilers beat the Blackhawks 3-1 Saturday night. Lucic’s 12th goal of the season snapped a 10-game streak in which he failed to find the back of the net. In that span of games, he earned only three assists, which has limited his relevance.

2 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon recorded two assists in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia. Maroon also got into a fight with Brandon Manning. That gives Maroon 30 points and 73 penalty minutes in 58 games.

3 Benoit Pouliot I.L.

Benoit Pouliot (undisclosed) joined the team to Washington on Friday. Which is a great news for the veteran winger, who has been out since Feb. 11th with an undisclosed ailment. Through 51 games this season the winger has posted five goals and 10 points with 28 hits and 30 PIMs.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks got back in the lineup Friday and scored his second goal of the season. He was a healthy scratch for Edmonton's previous two matches. Hendricks also had four penalty minutes and two hits in a 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville. He has four points in 20 outings this year.

5 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev will be scratched against the Capitals on Friday. The 22-year-old has posted eight points in 32 games with the Oilers this season. He also has three goals and 10 points in nine games with AHL Bakersfield as well.

6 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira will get back into the lineup on Wednesday against Florida. Matt Hendricks could be the odd-man out to make room for Khaira, who will play in his first game since Jan. 18. He was out with a wrist injury for most of that time.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl registered an assist in a 4-3 win against Florida on Wednesday. Draisaitl has recorded at least a point in four of his last five contests. He's up to 22 goals and 53 points in 61 games this season.

2 Jordan Eberle Active

Although Jordan Eberle has four points in his last four games, he isn't satisfied with his play. Eberle still has just 12 goals in 61 contests, down from 25 in 2015-16 and his career-high of 34 goals. "You say I played well, but as a goal-scorer, you want to score," Eberle said. "I know I had a goal a couple of nights ago (in Philadelphia) but I want to get back to scoring consistently. Get one every couple of games. I still think my shots and chances are there, but I need to put them in. I’ve generally been a 14 per cent (shooter) and I’m half of that." To be specific, he has a 7.9 shooting percentage compared to his career average of 13.3%.

3 Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian found the back of the net in a 4-0 win over Anaheim. Kassian is on a four-game point streak. He has four goals and 15 points in 47 contests this season.

4 Tyler Pitlick Sidelined

Tyler Pitlick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Pitlick had eight goals and 11 points in 31 games this season. Before the 2016-17 campaign, Pitlick recorded three goals and no assists in 27 career games.

5 Iiro Pakarinen Active

Iiro Pakarinen scored Edmonton's only goal in their 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This was his first goal of the season. Pakarinen cut Tampa's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but that's as close as the Oilers would come to tying the game. Pakarinen has three points in four games in 2016-17. Oscar Klefbom and Adam Larsson picked up the assists on Edmonton's only goal.

D 1 Andrej Sekera Active

In case there was any confusion, Andrej Sekera will indeed play Friday against Washington. He has seven goals and 25 points in 59 games this season, along with 111 blocks to boot. Make sure he's in your lineup as well.

2 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom has three goals and six points in his last five games. Klefbom hasn't been much of an offensive contributor through most of his NHL career, though that career is still young. The 23-year-old has 11 goals and 26 points in 61 contests in 2016-17. Oilers coach Todd McLellan recently stated that Klefbom has 40-point potential and while that likely won't be realized this season, it might happen in 2017-18.

3 Adam Larsson Sidelined

Adam Larsson (lower body) was not on the ice for Friday's morning skate, and will not play against the Capitals. Larsson noted that he hopes to be able to play Sunday against the Predators, however. Until then, he's considered day-to-day.

4 Kris Russell Active

Kris Russell scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers. Russell picked the perfect time to score his first goal of the season, as he was able to break the 3-3 tie with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation. He finished the game with one shot on goal and a plus-2 rating in 19:55 of ice time. Russell has seven points in 49 games this season. Oscar Klefbom, Zack Kassian and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for Edmonton.

5 Darnell Nurse Active

Despite being activated from I/R, Darnell Nurse will not play in Friday's match with the Capitals. His next chance to play will be Sunday in Nashville. Through 25 games this season he has three goals and five points along with 17 PIMs, 25 blocks and 60 blocks.

6 Matthew Benning Active

The Oilers activated Matthew Benning from I/R on Saturday in time for their match with Chicago. Expect him to play as well. In 41 games this season the rookie defender has posted two goals and 10 points in addition to 19 PIMs, 45 blocks and 74 hits.

7 Brandon Davidson Active

Brandon Davidson is still unhappy on Matthew Tkachuk's opening night hit on him. Davidson missed two months from an upper body injury after he was slew-footed by the rookie. "I was miserable for a long time over that," Davidson said. "It’s definitely a game I had circled on the calendar for a long time. It was a dirty play. It put a damper on things and put me behind the eight ball...He shot the puck, it went up off my stick and into the mesh (above the glass). The whistle blew, we skated three seconds to behind the net and it was a slew foot, you can clearly see from the video." The two teams battled Saturday for the first time but there were no incidents between Davidson and Tkachuk.

8 Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba will suit up on Wednesday night against Florida. He may skate alongside Brandon Davidson with Adam Larsson out with an undisclosed injury. Gryba has four points and 47 penalty minutes in 29 appearances this campaign.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot will be in net against the Capitals on Friday. The league-leader in games played, shots faced, and shots saved will put his four-game winning streak to the test tonight. He boasts a .933 save percentage with just nine goals against in that span. For the month, he's 5-3 with a shutout, 17 goals against and a .925 SV%