Darnell Nurse | Defenseman | #25

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/4/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 213
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (7) / EDM
Latest News

Recent News

Despite being activated from I/R, Darnell Nurse will not play in Friday's match with the Capitals.
His next chance to play will be Sunday in Nashville. Through 25 games this season he has three goals and five points along with 17 PIMs, 25 blocks and 60 blocks. Feb 24 - 7:00 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
25325-3170000043.070
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014EDM2000-20000002.000
2015EDM693710-136001010120.025
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 22@ FLA000000000000.000
Feb 21@ TB000000000000.000
Feb 18@ CHI000000000000.000
Feb 16PHI000000000000.000
Feb 14ARI000000000000.000
Feb 11CHI000000000000.000
Feb 5@ MON000000000000.000
Feb 3@ CAR000000000000.000
Feb 2@ NAS000000000000.000
Jan 31MIN000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Patrick Maroon
3Benoit Pouliot
4Matt Hendricks
5Anton Slepyshev
6Jujhar Khaira
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Jordan Eberle
3Zack Kassian
4Tyler Pitlick
5Iiro Pakarinen
D1Andrej Sekera
2Oscar Klefbom
3Adam Larsson
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Matthew Benning
7Brandon Davidson
8Eric Gryba
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
 

 