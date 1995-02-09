Player Page

Aleksander Barkov | Center | #16

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/2/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 213
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (2) / FLA
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Aleksander Barkov sustained an undisclosed injury, which was later described as a lower-body ailment, in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Toronto.
He left the game in the second period and didn't return. The Panthers expect to know more on Thursday, but he is considered day-to-day for now. The injury halted Barkov's five-game scoring streak. Dec 29 - 8:08 AM
Source: Miami Herald
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3691827761600288.102
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013FLA5481624-3103300187.092
2014FLA71162036-41634003123.130
2015FLA6628315918897118171.164
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 28TOR100000000002.000
Dec 23DET101112000003.000
Dec 22BOS110100000002.500
Dec 20BUF112310010003.333
Dec 16@ COL101100000001.000
Dec 15@ WPG110100100003.333
Dec 13@ MIN1000-10000003.000
Dec 10VAN111232000006.167
Dec 8PIT101102010003.000
Dec 6@ PHI110100000005.200

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Denis Malgin
5Derek MacKenzie
6Kyle Rau
7Michael Sgarbossa
8Paul Thompson
LW1Jonathan Huberdeau
2Jussi Jokinen
3Jonathan Marchessault
RW1Jaromir Jagr
2Reilly Smith
3Colton Sceviour
4Shawn Thornton
5Seth Griffith
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Jason Demers
4Mark Pysyk
5Alex Petrovic
6Jakub Kindl
7Michael Matheson
8Dylan McIlrath
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
 

 