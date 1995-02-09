Aleksander Barkov | Center | #16

All Positions

C 1 Aleksander Barkov Sidelined

Aleksander Barkov sustained an undisclosed injury, which was later described as a lower-body ailment, in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Toronto. He left the game in the second period and didn't return. The Panthers expect to know more on Thursday, but he is considered day-to-day for now. The injury halted Barkov's five-game scoring streak.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck scored his ninth goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Toronto. He also added an assist in the contest to help the Panthers score two goals in the third period to force overtime. Trocheck didn't have a point in his previous four outings, but now he is up to 18 points in 36 matches.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad will move to right wing on Wednesday night against Toronto. He will skate on the second line with Vincent Trocheck and Jussi Jokinen because Reilly Smith is out with a concussion. "I want to give [Bjugstad] some top-six minutes to get him going," said interim bench boss Tom Rowe. "We talked about him getting off the schneid a little bit. He's got one but we need more out of him." Bjugstad has recorded just one goal and one assist in 16 games since returning from a broken wrist.

4 Denis Malgin Active

Denis Malgin, Dylan McIlrath and Shawn Thornton will be scratched against Detroit on Friday. Of the three only the youngster Malgin has posted a modicum of fantasy value with eight points and 19 hits in 31 games. He's seen just 11:47 of average ice time, which indicates his rank on the roster unfortunately.

5 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie skipped practice on Monday because "he wasn't feeling great," according to coach Gerard Gallant. However, he is expected to play on Tuesday night. Newcomer Seth Griffith filled in on the third line in MacKenzie's absence at practice.

6 Kyle Rau Active

Kyle Rau, Jakub Kindl, and Paul Thompson will each be scratched against the Avalanche on Friday. Rau has posted just three points in 21 games this season without much more to his credit. Kindl hasn't done much better, with only a points in 11 games. Unfortunately there just isn't a lick of fantasy value between them.

7 Michael Sgarbossa Active

Michael Sgarbossa has been called up by the Florida Panthers. He was brought up after Aleksander Barkov was hurt Wednesday night against Toronto. Sgarbossa was acquired from Anaheim last month in exchange for Logan Shaw. He has two assists in nine games with the Ducks this season and three helpers in 19 career NHL appearances.

8 Paul Thompson Active

Look for Paul Thompson to dress in Monday's game. Thompson was called up from AHL Springfield on Sunday. He has six goals and 15 points in 20 AHL contests this season. He's 28 years old and has played in three career NHL games. "I know he’ll be ready to play. He’s got a heavy shot band; he’ll play a hard-nosed, two-way game," Panthers GM/interim coach Tom Rowe said. "He’ll go in and give us a spark. What we really like about him in training camp was how hard he played."

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau I.L.

Jonathan Huberdeau is still looking at a possible return in February from an Achilles tendon injury. He is making progress in his recovery and could be available to make his season debut in mid-February.

2 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen will skate alongside Nick Bjugstad and Vincent Trocheck on Wednesday night versus Toronto. He has accounted for just two goals and six points in 25 games this year. Jokinen ended a seven-game point skid last Friday against Detroit. He was a 60-point player last season and interim coach Tom Rowe thinks Jokinen is showing flashes of that form recently.

3 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault found the back of the net in Florida's 3-2 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. With his team trailing 2-0 in the third period, Marchessault was finally able to beat Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen. That goal got the Panthers going, as Vincent Trocheck scored just over two minutes later to tie the game. Marchessault had an assist on that marker. Unfortunately for Florida, they were unable to beat Andersen in the shootout. Marchessault has put together a fine season. He's now scored 11 goals and 22 points in 29 games.

RW 1 Jaromir Jagr Active

Jaromir Jagr has been chosen as the first star of the week. The 44-year-old winger collected five assists in three games to move into second place on the NHL's all-time scoring list. Jagr earned his 252nd career three-point performance against Buffalo on Dec. 20 to tie Mark Messier and then he pulled ahead with a helper in each of his next two appearances. He has six goals and 21 points in 35 contests this season.

2 Reilly Smith Sidelined

Reilly Smith (concussion) will not play Wednesday night. Interim coach Tom Rowe said that Smith might be ready to play New Year's Eve in Dallas, but he has to get back on the ice for practice first. Smith is considered to be day-to-day.

3 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour snapped his 10-game point drought during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers. After a torrid start, Sceviour tallies in at just five helpers and 10 points through 27 games. He hasn't scored a goal since he had three versus Detroit back on Oct. 30, a span of 18 games.

4 Shawn Thornton Active

Shawn Thornton will tag in for Denis Malgin against the Canucks on Saturday. It'll be the veteran pugilist's seventh game of the season. He's at one or fewer across nearly all stats, so we wouldn't expect that to change tonight. Even if Derek Dorsett and Alex Burrows are on the other team.

5 Seth Griffith Active

Seth Griffith played very well on the Panthers' top line Saturday night. Griffith seems to mesh very well with Aleksander Barkov and Jaromir Jagr in the Cats' 4-2 win over Vancouver. Griffith registered an assist and was the game's third star. Interim Florida coach Tom Rowe thought Griffith played a great game and seems content to leave him on the first unit for now. If Griffith is available in your deep pool, you may consider picking him up.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad scored at the 1:05 minute mark of the third period as the Vancouver Canucks lost a 4-2 contest to the Florida Panthers Saturday night. Ekblad’s seventh goal of the season snapped a six-game streak in which he failed to find the back of the net and it came with assists from Jaromir Jagr (his ninth) and Aleksander Barkov (his 14th). Overall the defenseman has not been particularly effective in recent games, having recorded only two assists in that same period of time. Moreover, he has a negative plus/minus in five of his last eight games.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle did not miss any games despite sustaining a foot injury last week. Yandle's Ironman streak is still intact. Yandle has now played in 580 consecutive NHL games (tied for ninth in NHL history) which is remarkable given he is a defensemen who are generally more prone to injury. Hats off to Yandle.

3 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Demers picked up the primary assist on Reilly Smith's power play goal in the first period. His goal in the second frame gave Florida a 2-1 lead at the time. Demers finished the night with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and one hit in 18:56 of ice time. He has six goals and nine assists in 2016-17.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk now owns a scoring streak. All of two games now, yes, but a scoring streak nevertheless. The 24-year-old picked up his fourth helper and fifth point of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. Through the first 152 games of his career, Pysyk now has six goals and 31 points.

5 Alex Petrovic I.L.

Alex Petrovic (ankle) is expected to miss another four weeks. He had surgery on his broken ankle in late November and was initially give a six-to-eight week timetable. Petrovic hasn't played since Nov. 15.

6 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl and Paul Thompson will be scratched against the Jets on Thursday. Through 11 games this season Kindl has a point with 13 blocks and 23 hits. Thompson meanwhile has seen just five games to his credit.

7 Michael Matheson Active

Michael Matheson scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The rookie now has three goals eight assists and 12 penalty minutes in 31 games this season. He's averaging just over 20 minutes of ice time per game. He isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues this year, but he has some nice long-term potential.

8 Dylan McIlrath Active

Dylan McIlrath will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday when the Florida Panthers host the Toronto Maple Leafs This will be his fifth straight scratch, and hasn't played very much since being picked up on waivers by the Florida Panthers earlier in the season. Also sitting will be Shawn Thornton.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Active

Roberto Luongo stopped 38 of 40 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs. The Panthers found themselves down 2-0 heading into the third period, but they managed to score twice to force overtime. Leafs rookie Mitch Marner was the only player to score in the shootout. Luongo has now dropped three shootout decisions in his last four games. He has an 11-9-5 record with a 2.42 goals-against-average and a .920 save percentage.